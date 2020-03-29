Exxon Is Too Cheap

While the company has some debt outstanding, the risk of bankruptcy is extremely remote and not in the likely range of outcomes.

ExxonMobil (XOM) stock has sold off from over $70/share entering the year to current levels near $30/share. The current volatility associated with the coronavirus pandemic has caused a situation where investors with a longer-term time horizon have an opportunity to lock in double-digit dividend yield percentages, all the while generating current income upfront. Here's how to execute on such a strategy with XOM stock and options.

Cash Flows and the Credit Picture Remain Robust

XOM's cash flows, though significantly affected by the recent Saudi Arabia-Russia geopolitical dynamics, remain robust and the company is in no short-term risk of default or bankruptcy. Yet the recent liquidity crunch in the public markets has left XOM equity share price to suffer. The stock is yielding nearly 11% as of Monday's closing price.

To be clear, fundamentals have certainly suffered a double whammy as the crude oil price has cratered simultaneously with a significant destruction in aggregate demand caused by the business slowdown across the country in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Just recently, XOM announced cuts of refinery rates due to weak demand for gasoline and other products. In addition, the company gave up E&P rights to a deepwater block in the southern Gulf of Mexico. At a $140 billion market capitalization, though, I believe the company is going to do just fine over a longer-term horizon.

Last week, CEO Darren Woods announced plans to re-evaluate capex and opex levels in the near term. He has already directed his CFO and corporate finance team to implement refinancings to allow the company to better manage its near-term debt load (more on this below). Historically, management has shown great aptitude in managing crises and I expect the current crisis will result in higher longer-term returns for shareholders. In previous shocks to the share price that resemble today's, forward returns have been very attractive for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

XOM generated over $250 billion in sales last year and has book value well in excess of its current share price. Operating cash flow for full-year 2019 was near $30 billion. To me, fears around credit risk for XOM are totally overblown as the company should continue to generate robust operating cash flow this year even in a depressed oil price environment.

Here is a look at XOM's credit maturities. The impressive thing about XOM's long-term debt picture is how well structured and balanced the absolute level of debt is across years:

Source: XOM 10-K filed with SEC on Feb. 26, 2020

In the near term, XOM has $2.5 billion of 2.222% notes due in 2021, which is the current maturity to worry about.

Moreover, per an 8-K filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, XOM more recently (on March 17) entered into underwriting agreements with Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) for corporate debt due 2025, 2027, 2030, 2040, and 2050. This puts an additional $8.5 billion of cash on XOM's balance sheet to manage near-term liquidity needs while pushing out longer-term debt maturities. Equity investors should consider this a significant de-risking; I find this move by the company to be a huge positive, especially at the attractive cost of capital for each of the respective maturities. I would anticipate that in a normalized environment (both from the perspective of the coronavirus-induced economic recession and from the perspective of the recent shock to oil supply and demand dynamics), XOM will be able to refinance these at much more attractive rates as well.:

On March 17, 2020, Exxon Mobil Corporation (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as managers of the several underwriters named therein, for the issuance and sale by the Company of (I) $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.992% Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Fixed Rate Notes”), (II) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.294% Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Fixed Rate Notes”), (III) $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.482% Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Fixed Rate Notes”), (iv) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.227% Notes due 2040 (the “2040 Fixed Rate Notes”) and (V) $2,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.327% Notes due 2050 (the “2050 Fixed Rate Notes”, and together with the 2025 Fixed Rate Notes, the 2027 Fixed Rate Notes, the 2030 Fixed Rate Notes and the 2040 Fixed Rate Notes, the “Notes”).

This should allow maintenance of debt service until things normalize from the demand side. I believe the recent corporate refinancing undertaken by XOM management should allow the company to meet its near-term principal repayment and interest servicing needs for the next several years, even if the broader commodity environment remains as unfavorable as it does today (which I consider unlikely). Based on the current oil futures curve, there is nothing to worry about, and XOM would also be just fine from the credit perspective even if future oil prices remained as low as current spot prices.

Source (March 26, 2020)

Potential Trades

The April 2020 standard expiry put contracts are where I am looking to capture some significant current income in XOM. With a $3.48 annual dividend per share, I am more than comfortable owning XOM below $30. The $30 strike April 2020 expiry XOM put options are trading at $1.90 as of this writing, putting an implied breakeven for an investor assigned long shares from writing one of these options contracts at $28.10. At that breakeven price, I would be locking in a yield on XOM from dividends of 12.4% - one that I am very comfortable with as a long-term yield-seeking investor.

For those traders not looking to stomach a few weeks' worth of risk by writing cash secured puts with April expiry, look no further than this week's March 27 put options. The $30 strike options can be written for $1.15/contract, yielding a breakeven price of $28.85. At the current dividend, if an investor were to be assigned these shares, he or she would lock in a 12.1% annual dividend yield on the XOM position.

In either case, if XOM does not fall below the strike price of the written put option contract, the premium captured upfront at the opening of the trade is yours to pocket. I see this as a great way to generate current income while being comfortable with a longer-term position in this blue-chip leader at an extremely attractive dividend yield. At the end of the day, I am comfortable owning XOM at its current free cash flow yield as I expect capital appreciation to take place in longer term - and I get paid along the way.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Of course, significant risks to this trade exist. If XOM faces some medium-term liquidity crisis or defaults on any of its debt obligations, creditors could seek protections and decrease equityholders' value significantly. I find this to be a very unlikely outcome given management's capital allocation strength historically. The possibility of an XOM bankruptcy is quite remote in my mind and, rather, I feel the company may be better appreciated by the public markets in coming months as the world "returns to normal" after the current pandemic crisis subsides.

The longer-term risk to the dividend is the world's transition away from fossil fuels to alternate sources of energy. I find this long-term downside potential irrelevant for the type of investment or trade I describe herein, as by that time, I would expect XOM equity shares to recover their previous value and more before such a catalyst would cause the company to lose value. Even for very long-term holders, I would expect cash flow from a potential 12%+ dividend stream would bring a breakeven on this investment before such a scenario would play out.

Conclusion

Investors who are willing to stomach some near-term volatility can benefit greatly in this current market environment. In the final analysis, XOM stock's selloff is overdone and the cash flows remain solid. While the business may take a near-term hit, the yields offered by the current market offer a far too attractive risk/reward not to capitalize on. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.