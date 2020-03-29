$6.2 Trillion Doesn't Buy What It Used To

Kitchen Sink Approach Underwhelms Markets

This week we got the 1-2 punch from monetary and fiscal policy. What happened this week in terms of policy measure is more than historic. First on the monetary policy side, forget the bazooka analogy. Maybe this is a Howitzer from the Federal Reverse. All Financial Crisis monetary policy measures were bundled up and implemented simultaneously. The measures merit a recap:

The Fed and other world central banks agreed to lower the pricing on the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 25 basis points. Permanent swap lines are in place for unlimited amounts.

Cut in Discount Rate for banks. The Board announced that it will lower the primary credit rate by 150 basis points to 0.25 percent, effective March 16, 2020. Banks can re-finance for free.

The Board reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective on March 26. Banks can now lend out 100% of incoming deposits.

The Federal Reserve Board announced that it will establish a Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) to support the flow of credit to households and businesses. The CPFF will provide a liquidity backstop to U.S. issuers of commercial paper through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will purchase unsecured and asset-backed commercial paper directly from eligible companies.

The Federal Reserve Board announced that it will establish a Primary Dealer Credit Facility, or PDCF. The PDCF will offer overnight and term funding with maturities up to 90 days and will be in place for at least six months and may be extended as conditions warrant.

The Fed Funds rate was cut 150 bp to 0%.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will purchase Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities. The FOMC will purchase at least $500 billion of Treasury securities and at least $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the FOMC will include purchases of agency commercial mortgage-backed securities in its agency mortgage-backed security purchases. This past week, the Fed said that it will now make those purchases unlimited.

The Fed will support the flow of credit to employers, consumers, and businesses by establishing new programs that, taken together, will provide up to $300 billion in new financing. The Department of the Treasury, using the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF), will provide $30 billion in equity to these facilities.

Establishment of a third facility, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF), to support the flow of credit to consumers and businesses. The TALF will enable the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by student loans, auto loans, credit card loans, loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA), and certain other assets.

The Federal Reserve expects to announce soon the establishment of a Main Street Business Lending Program to support lending to eligible small- and medium-sized businesses.

This is insane. Beyond the unlimited quantitative easing program, the new emergency facilities will employ a total of $300 billion, backed by $30 billion from the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund. The size of the QE program today is several times larger than that of 2009.

On the fiscal side, the Congress passed the single largest spending bill in U.S. history. $2.2 trillion will be released to the following:

$510bn - Lending for large businesses, governments

$377bn - Small business loans and grants

$290bn - Direct payments to most Americans

$280bn - Cuts to business taxes

$260bn - Expanded unemployment benefits

$180bn - Funding for hospitals, healthcare

$150bn - Support for state, local governments

$72bn - Transportation, public transit

$42bn - Social safety net, food and housing

$45bn - Federal emergency disaster assistance

$32bn - Increased spending on education

$19bn - Reductions in individual taxes

And it's not done. Nancy Pelosi said Congress would likely take up additional legislation in the coming weeks to respond to the evolving challenge of the coronavirus.

For those keeping score at home, between the fiscal and monetary stimulus this month, the total exceeds $6.2 trillion. To put this in context, the entire U.S. GDP in 2019 was $21.4 trillion.

If liquidity and economic stimulus could send the S&P 500 back to record highs, what has been done should do the trick. However, the market reaction to the kitchen sink stimulus measures, while positive, felt more like a dead-cat bounce. Yes, the S&P 500 rallied 20% from its lowest point on Monday to the highest point on Thursday. But this only retraced a standard Fibonacci 38.2% of the drop from February. Moreover, Friday saw sharp selling once again, with the S&P 500 down again -3.4%. While we all remember how Fed QE from 2009 fueled the incredible bull market, we caution about getting excited about equities and risk assets following the extraordinary monetary and fiscal stimulus of this week. As Warren Buffett once said, "You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant. It just doesn't work that way." The message that we are sending is that yes, the policy measures of this week planted the seed for huge equity gains in the future. But the recession must run its course, the coronavirus cases must peak, and we must brace ourselves for second round effects or fall-outs from the market crash.

As mentioned in prior commentaries, the punctual effect of the coronavirus is not our major concern. A vaccine will be found, the virus will die out, people will get tired of self-quarantining…in sum economic activity will re-accelerate and market should be anticipating a return to economic normalcy. What is a concern for us as investors, unrelated to coronavirus, are the risks related to the financial market dislocation caused by both the virus and the collapse in oil prices. Specifically, we are on high alert for a credit event. In this sense, this is not unlike 2008, in which one disease (failing subprime mortgages) led to much wider problems, revealing the obscene debt levels in the economy. In addition, as financial market participants panic, they seek to raise cash from ALL asset holdings, either to cover losses in underperforming assets, to withdraw cash for living expenses, or out of plain fear. When this happens, companies or funds not on stable financial footing begin to implode. In 2008, Lehman was the biggest example. Madoff funds were another example. Nothing was "wrong" with Madoff's funds. People just needed to get cash from all sources, and money at Madoff was one source. In this case, the problem was that there was not enough money to pay withdrawals from Madoff to maintain the Ponzi scheme. So our BIGGEST fear today is not coronavirus, which will pass at some point, but rather a credit event caused by the extreme moves in financial markets. We all know about indebted oil & gas E&P companies, now facing oil prices set to go below $20/barrel. Dozens of smaller (and not so small) oil & gas E&P companies will go under. But as we often say, it is not the snake that you see that bites you.

Bottom line, the huge monetary and fiscal stimulus will provide fertile ground for the start of a major equity bull market. However investors should not expect that stimulus will immediately smooth over the woes facing the U.S. economy. We are bracing for a credit event, or a "Madoff moment".

