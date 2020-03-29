Host Hotels & Resorts: Low Solvency Risk In A Slaughtered Sector

About 30% of the HST's market cap is comprised of liquidity, which could be used to cover the fixed costs for at least a year.

To profit from the mean-reversion in the valuations, HST has to survive first.

The lodging (hotel) sector has been destroyed since the outbreak of COVID-19. It has been one of the worst performing sectors together with the airlines, retail and restaurants. The reason is clear – not only do these companies suffer from a dramatic drop in revenues, but also they have no fixed (long-term) contracts, which would provide some cash flow streams to help cover the fixed costs. Plus, if you add a significant amount of debt on top of it, the consequences could be very severe.

Source: ycharts

The graph above captures the story perfectly. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and Marriott International (MAR), which are considered proxies for the overall lodging / hotel sector, have experienced the share price decline in a range of 20 – 25%. This implies a ~ 10% spread from the S&P 500.

The Thesis

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging REIT and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. Its strategy is to own a diversified portfolio of high-quality in major urban and resort destinations primarily focused in the U.S.

Here are the thought process on which I have based the “buy” recommendation for HST:

The sector has gone out of favor and the recent meltdown in lodging (hotel) companies has made the valuations (i.e. entry points) very attractive.

The adjusted TTM FFO indicates a P/FFO of 6.7x. This is almost 60% below the 5-year historical multiple. However, on a forward looking basis, the multiple is much higher (not yet communicated by the management).

The valuations are important, but it’s even more critical to understand the underlying solvency risk. The COVID-19 has created a massive demand shock and for many companies (such as HST) brought the top-line to essentially zero.

The reduced RevPAR and occupancy rates will lower the costs correspondingly, but the fixed costs (e.g., debt service and admin) must still be covered.

To survive this period, HST will have to rely on its balance sheet. Sufficient liquidity and a strong borrowing capacity are the key elements for weathering this crisis successfully (without filing for chapter 11).

As elaborated below, HST has the safest balance sheet compared to the other lodging REITs. This will not only help cover the costs, but also allow the management to be opportunistic during times when everybody is fearful.

The Liquidity

Having a large amount of available liquidity is, perhaps, the most important thing during this crisis. If a company does not have a large amount of dry powder on hands (or the opportunity to receive it), and is exposed to the service sector, which requires "social gatherings", the probability of incurring permanent capital losses is high. There are still opex and interest expenses to be met, even if no sales are generated. Plus, if a company has to go through a period like this for, say, 4 - 8 quarters, the risk of insolvency becomes much, much greater.

Source: Host Hotels & Resorts

Nevertheless, despite the seemingly leveraged hotel sector, HST has positioned its balance sheet perfectly. Before jumping into some takeaways on the liquidity, consider these facts:

There are 18 lodging REITs, and HST is one of the two lodging REITs, which have a credit-rated balance sheet. HST has a BB+ rating, which is one notch below investment grade.

HST has the lowest debt to EBITDA ratio among its peers. The debt to EBITDA of 2.58x is extremely safe - hard to find such levels in any industry.

HST has also the lowest debt to total assets ratio - 24.7%.

It should be clear by now that HST carries a relatively low level of debt on its balance sheet.

When it comes to the liquidity, HST has been criticized of holding a large amount of cash on its balance sheet. The argument was that HST should either repurchase its shares or pay massive dividends to avoid the opportunity cost of holding too much cash. Well, it seems that this conservative strategy has payed off...

HST has ~ $2.8 billion of available liquidity. Approximately, 50% of it is in the form of pure cash and the other 50% stem from the credit facility. Relative to the HST's market cap, the liquidity reserve constitutes 30%. This is a truly remarkable number, which will help HST to withstand the crisis without issuing new shares or even worst - going bankrupt.

Finally, putting this into the perspective of cash outflows during periods of zero revenues, HST is well-equipped to cover the remaining cost base. In the 2019 10-k SEC filing HST specified that 43% of the incurred expenses (excluding interest and taxes) were attributable to the room, and service and beverage expenses. The lion's share of these expenses are variable and directly linked to the RevPAR.

HST incurred ~ $3.5 billion of expenses in 2019. The total cash interest expenses amounted to ~ $160 million. Let's say that HST will manage to reduce half of the ~ $3.5 billion and have the same interest expenses. This implies ~ $1.8 billion, which have to be covered even if no sales are generated.

The $2.8 billion of liquidity is more than enough to weather this crisis for more than a year. Remember, that these assumptions are rather conservative. Theoretically, HST should receive some reservations, it could refinance the existing loans to reduce the interest expense even further (due to the cuts by the FED), and if necessary, HST could borrow more funds.

Strong Fulfillment of the Covenants

Oftentimes, as it is also the case with HST, a large part of the available liquidity reserves consists of credit facilities. To disburse these credit facilities, companies have to comply with the already stipulated debt covenants. Sometimes it might be the case that the cash flows have fallen so sharply that if the company grabs some of the liquidity from the credit lines, the debt covenants would be breached.

Source: Host Hotels & Resorts

As you can see in the table above, HST has a significant buffer zone for drawing additional liquidity. If HST breached the above performance tests, it would trigger a default and the obligation to repay the term loans as well as any revolver borrowings.

Source: Host Hotels & Resorts

Moreover, it is the same when it comes to the bond-specific covenants. Once again, HST has a fortress balance sheet, which allows it to access large amounts of financing in case the COVID-19 (or the consequences of it) would force to keep the hotels shut-down for many quarters ahead.

Well-Laddered Maturities

Lastly, it is important to have a low amount of debt falling due during a recessionary environment when the banks' willingness to lend is low. While the FED has brought the rates to zero, which could theoretically lower the cost of debt, the depressed appetite for risk might actually make the process of refinancing more expensive.

Source: Host Hotels & Resorts

HST has almost no debts falling due until 2023. This provides an additional layer of safety when it comes to the embedded financial risk of HST.

The Bottom Line

HST possesses a rock-solid balance sheet and has an ample liquidity on hands to survive the COVID-19. About 30% of HST's market cap is comprised of pure liquidity reserve, which are sufficient to cover the fixed costs for more than a year of no incoming cash flows.

HST is a wonderful bet for receiving exceptional return once the COVID-19 abates. When the consumer sentiment returns, the lodging sector will experience a massive recovery. However, it is important to survive first, which HST is fully capable of doing.

