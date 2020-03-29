Summary

HST trades at a 60% valuation discount and offers a defensive exposure to an extremely cyclical and risky sector.

To profit from the mean-reversion in the valuations, HST has to survive first.

About 30% of the HST's market cap is comprised of liquidity, which could be used to cover the fixed costs for at least a year.

HST has no debt falling due until 2023 that lowers the solvency risk even further.