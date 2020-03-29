Host Hotels & Resorts: Low Solvency Risk In A Slaughtered Sector
by: Roberts Berzins
Summary
HST trades at a 60% valuation discount and offers a defensive exposure to an extremely cyclical and risky sector.
To profit from the mean-reversion in the valuations, HST has to survive first.
About 30% of the HST's market cap is comprised of liquidity, which could be used to cover the fixed costs for at least a year.
HST has no debt falling due until 2023 that lowers the solvency risk even further.
The lodging (hotel) sector has been destroyed since the outbreak of COVID-19. It has been one of the worst performing sectors together with the airlines, retail and restaurants. The reason is clear – not only