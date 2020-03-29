How The $2 Trillion U.S. Coronavirus Relief Bill Impacts Retirement Savers

We also look at what the bill does for 401(k) hardship loans and withdrawals.

The $2.2T aid package was signed Friday by President Trump, called the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act," or CARES Act. The Act provides large sums of funds to a wide range of needs - from hospital funding and supplies to small business loans and help for those who are unemployed. The Act also affects retirees and those saving for retirement.

Let's quickly run through the most important provisions that affect the most middle- and low-income Americans.

Waivers for 2020 Required Minimum Distributions ("RMDs")

One of the most important changes within the CARES Act is the waiver for 2020 RMDs. Normally, you are required to start withdrawing at age 70.5 (or 72 for those born after July 1, 1949). Those retirees would normally draw down a percentage of the account balance and pay income tax on those amounts. For those who do not make their RMD, they would be subject to a 50% penalty on the amount you should've taken.

The reason to suspend the RMD for 2020 is that the 2020 RMD is based on your account value as of December 31, 2019, when the market was near its all-time high. If retirees were forced to take that RMD, they would be taking a large chunk of the remaining balance of their portfolio - then pay a large amount of tax based on that balance that no longer exists.

We talk about this a lot at Yield Hunting - it's called Sequence of Returns Risk. This is where those who are about to retire or those recently retired are exposed to a large drawdown in their account balance. This can severely hamper the accounts ability to provide income for the duration of your (and/or your spouse's) lifetime.

The helpfulness of this provision is in question as studies show almost 80% of retirees withdraw more than the required minimum each year anyway.

Tax Implications and Roth IRA Conversions

It may be that because of the waiver on RMDs, you find yourself in a much lower income tax bracket. Therefore, it may make sense to take more out and take advantage of it.

Also, the prices of almost every asset class are at or near "screaming buy" levels. The combination of low asset prices and lower tax bracket may be the perfect opportunity for a Roth IRA Conversion.

The usual rule is that RMDs can't be converted to IRAs. However, since there are no RMDs for 2020, any funds withdrawn from your IRA would not count as one. You could then convert that withdrawal to a Roth IRA, and pay taxes on that conversion. These are taxes you would have paid anyway if the RMDs had not been waived for 2020. So it's basically a wash, but now you get to avoid the rule and convert your RMD to a Roth IRA.

The benefits to this include reducing your overall traditional IRA balance further, which creates a lower balance subject to future RMDs, which will in turn lower future tax liabilities.

But there's more. Several added benefits of this are that once the funds are in your Roth IRA, that balance will no longer be subject to RMDs for the rest of your life. Additionally, the account will grow tax free and anything you do withdraw from this account in the future will be tax free. Lastly, your beneficiaries will receive the funds when you pass tax free.

Remember, if you think your tax rate will be lower this year than future years, this would mean most likely it is beneficial to convert.

Hardship IRA/401(k) Withdraws

For those who have suffered a loss of income due to the virus, the CARES Act will allow savers to withdraw funds from their 401(k) and IRA accounts, up to $100,000 during 2020, and avoid the normal 10% penalty for those not of the required minimum age of 59.5.

You are still required to pay income taxes, but won't have to pay the full amount. You will also be allowed to spread that tax due over three years. Another option is to redeposit the withdrawn amounts back during the grace period.

401(k) Loan Expansion

The new bill doubles the current $50,000 limit on loans from your 401(k) and other similar plans to $100,000 for those affected by the Coronavirus. If you have an existing loan, you will be permitted to delay any repayments due in 2020 to next year.

Remember, loans are tax-free unless you fail to repay. At which point a 10% penalty is due for those under 59.5 years of age.

Direct Cash Payments - Social Security Recipients Included

Part of the bill includes direct cash payments of $1,200 per adult and $2,400 per couple. Those with children will receive an increase by $500 per child. These will be like a refund of taxes you paid, so there will be no tax paid on the direct payments. You are entitled to the money even if you didn't pay that much in taxes in the most recent tax year. The government estimates that more than 80 percent of Americans will get a payment.

However, payments could be reduced if you have adjusted gross income over a certain threshold: $75,000 for single, $150,000 for married filing jointly.

To illustrate, if you're a family of four, but haven't filed your taxes for 2019 yet, the IRS would use your 2018 adjusted gross income as the basis for the stimulus check payment. Therefore, you would receive $3,400 in total, which constitutes the $1,200 per adult, and $500 for each child.

The payments will be sent to the address on your return or directly deposited in your account if you chose that option for any tax refund.

Those who are currently using Social Security and disability benefits will still receive the one-time stimulus checks, subject to the same income limitations.

Phase IV?

In the end, Phase III was signed by President Trump, but already there is talk of a Phase IV round of stimulus. We shall wait and see if it ends up being necessary, and if so, in what form it takes. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.