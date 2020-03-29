I Kept You Out Of Making New Trades Last Week, You're Welcome: What's Next

I think we have put in the lows, and this is the retest. The real experts are telling us that stocks are a bargain. Also there's a ton of cash that's been pulled out of the market. We may be close to exhausting the sellers.

Create categories, stocks that are doing well right now, doing well now and in the future, and stocks that can only do well after this pandemic is over.

Sometimes it's just smarter to build up cash and just not trade.

Trading is fun, I get that, believe me. My push to get you to trim positions into the rally was both motivated by discipline and tactical thinking. Monday, I pulled my Call options, and though it was early, I feel even in hindsight it was the right decision. If I was expressing my trading via equity I would have done what I was urging you to do, which is to slowly trim several shares from each position to build cash every day for more all of this past week and a bit of last. The goal is to generate 25% to 35% cash. In times like these, you likely don’t get that far as it's for all practical purposes a stretch goal. The market is so volatile that last week was the first time in nearly two months that we strung more than one day closing up in a row. If you own good stocks it’s OK if you temporarily get “stuck” in a stock. If you get stuck in an option you can lose your entire capital if you just sit with it. Since all my stocks were up on Monday I pulled the rip-cord, with the unemployment in view for last Thursday. I was surprised that the market shook off such a large number - 3.3 million out of work. The sell-off on Friday should not surprise. Looking back it seems that the rally from Tuesday through Thursday was due to portfolio rebalancing. I observed as much during my notes to you last week. We still have two days of March left and there may still be some last-minute buying. If you do have names that are on the plus side Monday and Tuesday please continue to trim.

Don’t sell everything, even when it looks bad, and it will

You should not trim in a panic. If you were buying two and three weeks ago, it's very likely that you bought at decent prices that will give you alpha in a month or two. So you need to weigh how active a trader you want to be. I suspect however that the beginning of April might exhibit some sharp selling as the unemployment numbers continue to drop precipitously, again. This week in addition to the rebalancing of portfolios we also saw a prolonged process of enacting a fiscal rescue package. This is the classic “buy on the rumor, sell of the fact.” Now that the package has passed and the president has signed it, the opportunity to voice doubts about the efficacy of the fiscal bill and the monetary legerdemain by the Fed will come into play.

The Doom Industry is going to kick into high gear

Every new prediction of doom like Dr. Fauci predicting 100,000 to 200,000 dead with millions gravely ill today will be repeated ad nausea. All that said, I think the low will hold. I think the stock market sees the other side of the chasm. The market tends to look ahead, six to nine months ahead, and it sees a world that will be back to “normal,” at least when the market is rallying. On the other side, you will have the legion of bears who for whatever reason see a world that will never be back to normal. There will be knowing calls for depression and collapse. The virus will never go away, or that it will but it will leave our economy so weakened that prices will collapse. Wrack and ruin will herald a global depression not seen in nearly 100 years. When you hear that language you should be buying.

Let’s look on the brighter side for a moment

We may not have a vaccine yet, but one will surely be developed before the summer or early fall. Very likely if this virus acts like other coronaviruses it will recede in the summer. As we develop more testing we will identify the 80% who have already gotten it and now have antibodies. The blood of those individuals can confer immunity to others. This 80% who have rid the virus can go back to work without fear of infection. We also have the antiviral drugs that already have been developed for other viruses and are undergoing trials as we speak. We could actually hear good news by next week for Remdesivir. There also are anti-inflammation treatments that could lower the “cytokine storms” that it's believed to be a cause of death in younger victims. This is an immune reaction so strong that it attacks the body. The latter is only speculation, but the thrust of this paragraph is, the whole world is focused on this epidemic. We have many more tools that the Spanish Influenza of 1918. We also are sheltering in place and washing our hands. The slower we get the infection rate down the less effect it has on our doctors, nurses, and hospitals. The government just has to execute on getting the money out quickly and starting to work on the next tranche of cash to the out of work. We need to err on the side of profligacy for now.

Why do I say we’ve likely put in a bottom?

We have seen a gigantic capitulation by market participants. They pulled enormous sums of cash out of stocks. The market functions on the supply of cash. It's unique in that a market that's going up it sucks in more cash and then when prices go down the supply of buyers dry up. When the market goes down, it will continue to go down until there are no more sellers. It's usually accompanied by panicked selling. Even areas of safety are sold out. When bonds and stocks and gold falls, you have panicked selling. Something we saw two weeks ago. I suspect that we will have another episode of panicked selling this week and I want you to be prepared for it.

Cash that will likely rush back into the market when the coast is clear

Money flowed into money market funds at light speed last week, data from Refinitiv Lipper show. It’s the third straight week of record highs, from $87.6 billion the week of March 11 to $148 billion the following, and finally $258.9 billion in the period ending March 25. That cash will be put back to work at some point soon. With bonds yielding nothing, relatively safe dividend-paying stocks will get a lot of that investment. Will it happen this week? Not likely. But, I believe in humanity and I believe that with the development of an Abbot Labs (ABT) for an antigen test that will give results in five minutes, on a machine the size of a microwave, I believe we are very close to the point that those who are safe to get back to work will do so. So I'm shooting for the market to recognize the beginning of the end is near, that we will rally after the third week of April.

The real experts are buying

OK, so there's a supply of ready cash out there. Why won’t it stay there? My answer it the Near Record Insider Buying of Stocks, by insiders.

Here is the link to the full article in the WSJ.com: Who's Betting on a Rebound in Stocks? Corporate Insiders.

Here are the paragraphs and all you need to know…

“Corporate insiders are buying stock in their own companies at a pace not seen in years, a sign they are betting on a rebound after a coronavirus-induced rout. More than 2,800 executives and directors have purchased nearly $1.19 billion in company stock since the beginning of March. That’s the third-highest level on both an individual and dollar basis since 1988, according to the Washington Service, which provides data analytics about trading activity by insiders. The insiders spent more money in the first 24 days of the month than they did during the entire three-month stretch from December through February, the data show—and more than five times the monthly average of about $235 million. The only periods to see higher amounts purchased were February 2016, when markets melted down amid a crash in the price of oil and fears around China’s economic growth, and October 2013, when shares tumbled during a U.S. government shutdown.”

When the greatest experts on companies are risking their own cash to buy, please pay attention

Why should we care? Well, long-term readers will remember that I take much stock in the activities of insiders. The thing that I want to see more than the amount is the number of individuals and the regularity of buying in, especially after there was little activity. This is as close to insider information you are going to get. It doesn’t always work, but here we have a tsunami of insider buying, you gotta ask: “What do they know that we don’t." The answer is... plenty.

We should do our homework and think about what companies we want to buy. I think the market rolls over and really takes a hit on Thursday. I'm expecting a number even bigger than last week. That might cause a jag of selling that lasts even to Friday. So perhaps we start buying right before Friday’s close. What should you consider buying? How about Nike (NKE), Starbucks (SBUX) and Lululemon (LULU)? These three names are back on track in China, and they will know how to deal with restarting their businesses here in the US as well. I like Amazon (AMZN) a lot, since they own online shopping, but also Walmart (WMT) is doing really well in online, and ordering online and picking up in the parking lot. Microsoft (MSFT) should be doing very well in the cloud and on top of that they are launching the new XBOX.

Stocks to consider buying after Thursday

Amazon(NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walmart (WMT)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Costco(COST)

Nike (NKE)

Lululemon (LULU)

Starbucks (SBUX)

This list is just to get you thinking about what to buy. I will get into more detail as we get closer to Thursday. Think about three different categories, stocks that are doing especially well now, like biotech names that are developing vaccines, or video conferencing stocks like Zoom Video (ZM), then stocks that will do well now and even better when this is all over like AMZN or a Starbucks or NKE. The final category are stocks that have been totally hammered that will eventually come back again, like how about Live Nation (LYV), or a Cedar Fair (FUN)

Right now it’s more important to be careful of how you buy than what you buy

Look, there are a lot of growth names that will likely get sold again, don’t jump in with all your funds right away. Also, don’t try to day-trade this market, you will get turned around. Yes, there are some of you that can do it. Great. If you have gotten stuck a lot recently and you made some hard choices to generate cash, respect it, and dole it out slowly. Remember, there's no cost to trade, so buy a share at a time, or two shares at a time. Or put in a bunch of buys of a stock you like spread 5% to 10% apart. That way you take the emotion out of it. When liquidity is drained from the market you can get surprisingly low prices. If you chose to put in a bid in real time, put your bid in a few percentage points lower than where it is trading at. If you don’t get executed, that’s OK, you still have your cash, for another try Friday or the following Monday. Yes, I expect a strong lurch to the downside. The low was a week from this Monday at 2191. That’s more than 360 points from yesterday’s close. Last week's high was 2631 that’s 440 from the low. A rule of thumb is what's called a 50% retracement, from a move up, to start so think about tailing out cash to buy when we are down about 180 points from Friday’s close.

A word about Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company (DEAC) April 9

DEAC will have its special vote to approve the reverse merger turning DEAC into Draft Kings. When the approval comes and it (99.99999%) will DEAC symbol will change to something more pertinent to its new public name, like DFKG or something like that. Once that happens any news relating to pro-sports coming back like the NBA, or MLB, or MLS will add life to this moribund stock. I still own the warrants of DEAC and have been adding to my holdings on the way up and now on the way down. It's probably my best idea since I recommended Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) the day after it went public when it was $14. I am not saying DFKG or whatever the symbol is will be a 10 bagger though. All I'm saying is Draft Kings is going to be the only US publicly-traded pure play in a sports-betting app. As each new state embraces sports betting and as new gambling opportunities arise like eGame sports arise more people will find fun ways to wager. The high for DEAC is 19.50 it is trading at 12.69. I don’t want to quote the warrants, look them up on your own. I don’t want to over promote. I intend this to be a long-term speculation trade for me, I even have it in my investment account. However, I strongly suggest that you study up on SPACs - Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations. Get comfortable with the nomenclature because you will hear about this more often. It's a great alternative to the IPO.

Remember - respect your cash, dole it out sparingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of FUN in my investment account. I also own DEAC as warrants in my investment account. Even though DEAC does not pay a dividend. I intend to hold DEAC warrants and convert some or all into shares at some point in the future and hold those for at least a year or more.