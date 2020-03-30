The Injection Season In Natural Gas Ends With A Whimper

Last week, on March 23, the price of nearby natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile division of the CME fell to yet another new low. April futures reached $1.519 per MMBtu, the lowest level since 1995, when natural gas found a bottom at $1.335. That same year, the energy commodity traded to a low of $1.25, and the all-time low came in 1992 at $1.02 per MMBtu.

Natural gas is a combustible energy commodity in its natural form, but its price can also be explosive and implosive at times. The all-time high came in 2005 at $15.65 per MMBtu as a hurricane caused damage along the Louisiana Coast. The delivery point for NYMEX natural gas is at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana.

Last week, the Energy Information reported another decline in stockpiles of natural gas as the end of the withdrawal season has arrived. As the world deals with the global pandemic, natural gas is now heading into the injection season when inventories will grow. The low price and problems with debt-laden oil and gas companies in the United States should weigh on production over the coming months. While stocks are going into the spring and summer season at the highest level in years, time will tell if output in 2020 will look anything like in past years. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is the unleveraged ETF product that follows the price of natural gas futures on the up and downside.

April rolls to May in the natural gas futures arena

The week before April futures rolled to May, the price of the expiring futures contract fell to another in a series of lower lows.

The pattern of lower highs and lower lows in the April futures contract began in November 2019 and continued through the end of last week when the May contract on NYMEX became the active month.

The quarterly chart shows that the low last week was at a price level not seen in twenty-five years. While the April future hit a low of $1.519, the low on the May contract was at $1.587. Contango or the premium for deferred delivery is a sign of oversupply in the energy commodity.

Inventories remain above two trillion bcf

On Thursday, March 26, the market had expected a minimal withdrawal from stockpiles, according to the Estimize website. However, the decline in inventories was a bit higher than the estimates for the week ending on March 20.

As the chart illustrates, the Energy Information Administration reported that stocks moved 29 billion cubic feet lower to a total of 2.005 trillion cubic feet. Inventories were 79.5% higher than last year at this time and 17% above the five-year average in late March.

The withdrawal season either ended with the latest data or will next week if there is another small decline in stockpiles. Last year, the peak season for demand ended with only 1.107 trillion cubic feet in storage, 898 billion cubic feet below the latest EIA report.

The price bounces from a new low but selling caps the rally

After reaching a low of $1.587 on March 23, May futures made another attempt to recover.

As the daily chart displays, the May contract rose to a high of $1.782 on March 25 but was back below the $1.70 level at the end of last week. The total number of open long and short positions declined steadily since the high for the year in early February. Open interest fell from 1.54 million contracts to 1.21 at the end of last week, a drop of 21.4% as the price moved lower. In a futures market, falling open interest and declining price is not typically a technical validation of a bearish trend. However, selling continues to emerge after each attempt at a price recovery. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were below neutral readings at the end of last week but had yet to decline into oversold territory. Daily historical volatility at over the 52% level remains elevated.

Production will decline- Who will own the output?

As natural gas heads into the injection season for 2020, where inventories in storage will rise in preparation for the 2020/2021 winter season, the level of production faces headwinds on at least one front.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The chart shows that while the price of natural gas for May delivery was below the $1.70 level last Friday, but the peak season price in January 2021 was a little over $1.03 per MMBtu higher. The contango, or forward premium, in the natural gas market, reflects both abundant supplies and seasonality. The price for next winter is still at a level that will encourage production.

Meanwhile, the price carnage in the shares of oil and gas companies could impact production over the coming months and even years. Many debt-laden natural gas producers are on the edge of bankruptcy and will need government bailouts to survive in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

While many of the producing companies could survive, equity holders could still see their investments go up in smoke. In bankruptcies and depending on the terms of bailouts, the value in shares could evaporate. In a sign that the US government will provide a backstop for the oil and gas industry:

As a matter of national security, President Trump’s tweet seems to imply that his administration will not allow bankruptcies to stop the flow of crude oil and natural gas in the US.

We could see bailout terms lead to government ownership of production assets, to some extent.

UNG suffers under the weight of contango

The chart of the forward curve from April 2020 out to March 2021 displays a steady contango or forward premium out to January 2021, the peak of the next winter season when demand reaches a high. The spread between natural gas for May 2020 delivery and for January 2021 delivery was at $1.02, or over 61.8%. The steady contango weighs on the price of ETF/ETN and derivative products that offer long side exposure to the natural gas market. As administrators or issuers roll hedges from one month to the next and pay a premium, the cost passes along to holders. In an interest rate environment where the Fed Funds rate is zero percent, over a 60% premium for natural gas for delivery in eight months is a considerable cost. The price of the energy commodity will need to move appreciably higher over the period to offset the rolling expense. Therefore, if the price of natural gas remains stable or only drifts higher, products like the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) would likely decline. The fund summary and top holdings of UNG include:

UNG has net assets of $428.90 million, trades an average of 4.4 million shares each day, and charges a 1.28% expense ratio. The price of nearby May natural gas futures rallied from $1.594 on March 18 to a high of $1.782 on March 25 or 11.8%.

Over the same period, UNG appreciated from $12.08 to $13.27 per share or 9.85%. UNG does a reasonable job tracking the price of nearby natural gas prices on a short-term basis. However, when it comes to longer-term trends, the ETF would need a significant and sustained period of price appreciation to offset the impact of contango.

The injection season is coming to an end with a whimper in the natural gas arena. Meanwhile, stockpiles at the two trillion cubic feet level that are almost 80% above last year are not bullish for the price of the energy commodity.

