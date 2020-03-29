Permian Stalwart Chevron Faces COVID-19, Oil Price War With Budget Revisions

Because of its good balance sheet, budgeting pivot, and international operations, Chevron is in better shape to withstand the oil price downturn than smaller, U.S.-only producers.

Chevron’s dividend is $5.16/share for a yield of 7.5%; it is cutting its capital budget to prioritize its dividend. The company's market capitalization is $129.3 billion.

Like all producers, Chevron faces a two-headed hydra of much lower global demand and increased oversupply that has forced oil prices down from $60/barrel recently to $20/barrel now.

Because of its size and balance sheet, Chevron (CVX) is in better shape to withstand the oil market downturn than smaller companies. In 2019 it recognized the income hit for unprofitable natural gas and liquefied natural gas projects in the U.S. and Canada. Then the company was quick to announce 2020 capital budget cuts with the recent fall in oil prices.

Chevron’s low-royalty Permian acreage, acquired from its long-ago merger with Texaco, has always been a bigger treasure chest that many realize. In the words of many, “the rock’s not going anywhere,” e.g. multi-zone reserves are ready when prices improve. In the meantime, Chevron continues cost-rationalization efforts.

Nonetheless, be aware that in announcing budget cuts, the company provided a warning that applies to every U.S. oil and gas producer: “Due to the rapidly changing environment, there continues to be uncertainty and unpredictability around the impact on our results, which could be material. (my emphasis added). We expect to provide further updates in the company’s first quarter 2020 earnings press release, earnings call, and Form 10-Q.”

Data by YCharts

Macro Environment

The current oil price environment is dire. Not only are the other two largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia/OPEC and Russia, engaged in a price war that threatens to vastly oversupply the market, but the demand for oil has dropped precipitously due to worldwide shutdowns resulting from the global Covid-19 pandemic. The oversupply for what would be normal demand is estimated to be at least 3 million barrels per day (MMPBD). The demand destruction is estimated to be 10 MMBPD or more (out of 100 MMBPD of normal demand).

Last week Congress passed and the President signed a $2.2 trillion recovery spending bill; however, this left out the proposed Strategic petroleum Reserve $3 billion purchase of U.S. oil, so no uplift, however, small, from that possibility.

I and others participated in a Seeking Alpha energy roundtable last week addressing these macro factors at greater length.

Chevron operates in two segments: upstream and downstream. Both are negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; the upstream segment is also affected by the oil price war.

Chevron’s 2019 Results

Due to a big $10.4 billion write-off in the fourth quarter for uneconomic Appalachian gas reserves, Kitimat LNG, and other projects, Chevron’s net income in 2019 was $2.92 billion or $1.54/share, compared to $14.8 billion or $7.74/share in 2018.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow from operations was $27.3 billion. The company’s total production was 3.06 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day. Recall that a barrel of oil equivalent is not the same as a barrel of oil. It is lower-valued because it includes lower-valued natural gas and natural gas liquids. The “liquids” (oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids) portion of Chevron's global production was 1.865 MMBPD, or 62%.

About 30%, or 929,000 BOE/D is from the U.S.; the rest is international. A sizeable 724,000 BPD of the U.S. total is liquids.

In 2019 the company realized $48.54/barrel on liquids in the U.S. and $54.47/barrel on liquids for the company as a whole. Its U.S. natural gas price of $1.07/thousand cubic feet (MCF) reflected abysmal 2019 Permian gas prices; however, the company as a whole realized $4.86/MCF on natural gas.

In the U.S. Chevron's average production cost was $10.48/BOE; the company's overall average production cost was $10.62/BOE.

CEO Michael Wirth announced that in 2019 Chevron paid $9 billion in dividends, repurchased $4 billion of shares, funded a $20 billion capital program, made several new investments, and reduced debt by $7 billion.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil, $/barrel

Credit: Macrotrends.net

Oil Prices and Production

The March 27th closing oil price was $21.51 per barrel for WTI crude oil. Due to demand destruction from Covid-19 shutdowns and the price war, there is concern the price could go into the single digits.

However, U.S. producers are likely to shut in production as it becomes increasingly uneconomic—and most U.S. production is uneconomic below $30/barrel. Moreover, the Texas Railroad Commission has considered resuming its long-abandoned role of guiding Texas producers on volume cuts.

U.S. and Permian production levels are expected to fall in coming months as companies, including Chevron, implement capital budget cuts that average 40% relative to 2019. U.S. oil production was near all-time highs at 13.0 million BPD in the week ending March 20, 2020 with a projected 4.8 million BPD in April 2020 for the Permian basin.

Strategic Changes

On March 24, 2020, Chevron announced it was reducing its 2020 organic capital and exploratory spending by 20% to $16 billion. These reductions included: -$2 billion in upstream unconventional, primarily the Permian. The company’s upstream unconventional budget had been $5 billion, of which $4 billion was allocated to the Permian.

The company is suspending its $5 billion annual share repurchase program after repurchasing $1.75 billion of shares in the first quarter.

Chevron expects 2020 production to be roughly flat to 2019, with international production higher due to certain contract provisions and Permian production lower. Specifically, Permian production is expected to be 500,000 BOE/D by year-end, or 20% below prior guidance of 625,000 BOE/D.

Chevron’s Worldwide and U.S. Reserves

At year-end 2019, Chevron’s SEC PV-10 reserves were valued at $31.5 billion for the U.S., $80.4 billion for its consolidated companies (includes all international), and $100.5 billion for its consolidated and affiliated companies. Affiliated operations are primarily those in Tengiz.

Investors should note these values are based on 2019 prices and will be different--perhaps necessitating more write-offs next year--if 2020’s oil prices remain low.

The company’s total proved (developed and undeveloped) reserves total 11.4 billion BOE. This includes the U.S., international operations, and affiliated operations. Proved developed reserves are 7.4 billion BOE. U.S. proved developed reserves are 1.88 billion BOE.

Credit: Chevron.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

At the March 3, 2020 analyst meeting, the company ballparked its potentially recoverable Permian resources to be 21 billion BOE, more than double the 9 billion BOE of three years ago. Note that this is a “6P” estimate (proved, probable, possible plus those contingent on commerciality) that is far bigger and much less certain than the proved-only reserve estimates just enumerated.

In the U.S. Chevron also has a heavy oil operation in California’s San Joaquin Valley and growing operations in the offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Competitors

Chevron’s competitors in the Midland and Delaware sub-basins are numerous, including other large public companies like ExxonMobil (XOM), Shell (RDS.A), and Occidental (OXY); medium-sized companies such as Concho (CXO), EOG Resources (EOG), and Diamondback Energy (FANG); and some small and private companies

All of its competitors, especially smaller ones, have been affected by the enormous oil price drop as well as 2019's near-zero Permian natural gas prices. Should more Permian consolidation occur, Chevron could be an acquirer.

All but the largest oil companies are hampered by reduced access to capital; bank and private equity windows have slammed shut due to earlier mediocre returns in the sector. Even among the largest companies, Occidental has found itself in tough straits, requiring an 86% dividend cut, due to the debt and obligations it took on in acquiring Anadarko for $38 billion. Chevron is self-funding so is not reliant on credit line redeterminations or expensive sources of capital.

ExxonMobil has much larger refining volumes than Chevron and so is also hurt by the now-negative refining margins as well.

Challenging General Permian Production Factors

Different from its competitors, Chevron has a lot of legacy, low-cost Permian production and acreage. But like its competitors, Chevron faces challenging several factors in this prime, reserve-rich area. Some are a function of the region’s exponential growth in recent years: indeed, competition for people, equipment, and takeaway capacity will decline with lower oil prices, lower capital budgets, and lower production.

Remaining general Permian issues include:

*growth in associated gas production leading to low prices for regional natural gas and/or gas flaring;

*growing concern about seismicity from deep salt-water disposal wells;

* access and sales to export markets for lighter crude since U.S. refiner slates are geared toward some level of crude heavier (denser) than that from West Texas

*higher marginal cost of production than competitive basins in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Chevron’s overall governance as a 2, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (7), shareholder rights (1), and compensation (4). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk, so the overall, audit, and shareholder rights ratings are very strong.

As of March 13, 2020 shorts are 1.1% of floated shares. Insiders own only 0.05% of shares.

The company’s beta is 1.06, close to that of the overall market.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Chevron’s market capitalization is $129.3 billion at a March 27, 2020 stock closing price of $68.78 per share.

The 2019 EPS of $1.54/share gives a trailing twelve-months’ price-earnings ratio of 45. Analysts’ average estimated 2020 EPS is $2.88, for a forward price-earnings ratio of 24.

With a 52-week price range of $51.60-$127.34 per share, its March 27, 2020 closing price is only 54% of its one-year high. The company’s one-year target price is $97.38/share putting its March 27th closing price at 71% of that level.

At December 31, 2019, the company had $92.2 billion in liabilities and $237.4 billion in assets giving Chevron a liability-to-asset ratio of 39%. Of the liabilities portion, current liabilities and long-term debt total $50.2 billion, or 21% of the assets.

A traditional international oil company, Chevron has long paid a dividend. The company just increased dividends by 8%: the new $5.16/share represents a 7.5% yield at the current stock price. Note again that Chevron has vowed to protect its dividend; this dividend commitment represents about a $9.5 billion cash outlay in 2020.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.1, or “buy,” from the 24 analysts who follow it.

Data by YCharts

Notes on Valuation

The company’s book value per share at $76.62 is above its market price, implying negative growth and profitability sentiment.

Chevron has healthy-for-these times metrics of $42,400 market capitalization/flowing BOE and $69,300 market cap/flowing barrel of oil and condensate.

Positive and Negative Risks

Today's outlook for oil prices is grim due to the large-scale oversupply and demand loss, both of which militate against price recovery.

Investors should thus consider their assumptions about the effects on oil prices and the general stock market from a) the global loss of business and energy demand due to Covid-19 shutdowns and b) the duration of the Saudi/OPEC-Russia price war.

Recommendations for Chevron

Since Chevron is at a low point in its price cycle, bargain investors and investors seeking capital appreciation should consider buying, depending obviously on their assumptions about the cessation of the Russia/OPEC-Saudi oil price war as well as the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and the pace of demand recovery afterwards.

I also recommend dividend investors include the company in the energy or blue chip part of their portfolios. Favorable factors include strong Permian position—ready when that market comes back; globally diversified assets; the company’s top governance score; and dividends of $5.16/share, or 7.5%, along with its commitment to cover the dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, EOG,FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.