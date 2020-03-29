Adding More Johnson & Johnson On The Pullback

Source

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been in my portfolio for the past few years as a blue chip heavyweight cornerstone type of investment. Despite being a mega cap company with over $82 billion in 2018 revenues, the company still manages to grow its top line every year. With the strongest credit rating available, shareholder-friendly management, and active portfolio management, the company will continue to grow revenues and profits. Investors should be able to continue to expect steady returns that will drive long-term capital appreciation to their investment. The recent share price drop due to the Coronavirus outbreak has given investors a chance to add to a position or start a position as the yield goes over a historically high 3%. The company will continue to perform well in any economic environment and is a great choice for worried investors.

Johnson & Johnson Steady As She Goes

J&J has offered steady performance to investors for decades. While its large growth days are in the past, it still continues to grow its business. In the last quarter, JNJ beat on on the bottom and missed slightly on the top.

Though this miss is small in perspective to revenues. While revenue growth appears to be almost non-existent, it is important investors realize that it actually managed to grow revenue 2.6% in the quarter but was negatively impacted by currency headwinds. A company that operates globally like JNJ will often see this impact and it needs to be accounted for when reading headline earnings reports.

For the full year, the company managed to grow revenue quite nicely. A summary can be seen below.

It is of course nice to see is that the largest segment by revenue managed to increase revenues the most. The company has become much more than its namesake brands by continued focus on pharmaceuticals. While this is more profitable, it also has general issues with patent expiration and being dependent on new product success for continued growth.

The company continues to generate a massive amount of earnings with $23.3 billion in adjusted earnings and $8.68 in earnings per share.

This massive earnings power helps when the company wants to make an acquisition that it identifies as a good fit for the current portfolio of products it owns. Adding the Johnson & Johnson name to any company it acquires tends to add significant value to the brand and respect from customers. The earnings power also allows the company to repurchase shares and return capital to shareholders when it finds an opportunity to do so.

For those of you wondering what's in Johnson and Johnson's portfolio, take a peek below.

The company has many well-known consumer brands that generate less than 20% of the company's revenue. While the company continues to focus on innovating these brands, it helps drive recognition and trust into the rest of the portfolio. Items like medical devices are correlated with a trusted brand making the acceptance and adoption of them more successful.

The pharmaceutical division continues to experience strong growth.

With the addition of Actelion, the company has added a new pipeline of attractive products that will hopefully drive profits going forward. That being said, it is clear that JNJ is transforming into a pharmaceutical company that has a consumer goods and medical device portfolio to back it up. There is inherent risk with pharma companies due to generic competition, product approvals from the FDA, and of course pricing concerns. However, this is an extremely profitable segment that should keep the company going as an attractive growth style blue chip for the portfolio.

Last is the medical devices segment. This segment doesn't have strong growth but instead has consistent growth.

Despite a recent decline, the portfolio continues to perform. I would like to see the company make an acquisition or two in this space to make it a more equal division with the pharma segment. Medical devices are a great necessity. I also like that the company has a vision segment as the largest seller of contact lenses. An increasing aging population will keep this part of the portfolio steadily becoming larger for years to come. Additionally, as JNJ continues to introduce or acquire new products, it can become a larger source for growth going forward. This all gives a case for a strong investment thesis and a position in any conservative investor's portfolio.

Than of course we have the smallest but perhaps most recognized part of Johnson and Johnson.

This division experiences normal levels of growth and provides a strong brand presence in retail for the company. I would also like to see the company expand these operations. This division provides a consistent level of revenue and profitability that the company can use to continue to invest elsewhere.

Looking forward for the remainder of 2020, the company is expecting sales growth of 5%-6%.

However, this guidance was given before the recent impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. I do not expect earnings to be impacted much by this since the company sells items that are essential. Allergy medicine, medical devices, and band-aids tend to still sell no matter the economic conditions. If the company can earn close to its forecasts $9 or more in earnings, than shares currently offer quite the value.

Johnson & Johnson Debt

Let's review the balance sheet to ensure it's healthy after some recent acquisition activity.

Source: 10K

We see cash has fallen to about $17.3 billion; which the company used for some accelerated share repurchases. The company has kept debt relatively safe at around $27 billion. Subtracting the cash the company stands at a net debt position of $10 billion. So at this time, I am not worried about J&J's debt position, especially with the company's strong free cash flow of over $19 billion in 2019.

As many of us know J&J is one of two companies in the world to have a AAA rated balance sheet. The only other company with the honor is Microsoft (MSFT). With this rating, the company is able to secure debt with minimal cost and should be taking advantage of it as it has. We will watch for any change but assume this rating will stand as management has shown its dedication to it.

Currently, risk stems from litigation around the talc powder claims. There is many ongoing court cases that Johnson and Johnson has won and some it lost. It tends to win most appeals showing no negligence and or belief they were in the wrong. While there may be a few instances of loss down the road, I am fairly confident the company has the earnings power and balance sheet to absorb any losses that may stem from this. At the end of the day, large corporations are often subjected to any number of lawsuits. The further the company grows its pharma business, the higher the likelihood of a future liability as well. Investors must be aware of the potential risk in the company due to this.

Valuation

During the great recession of 2008, we saw the company lose steam. However, the decline in sales was minimal considering how severe the recession was and how large the company is. This is due to it having a rather large base of products necessary for consumer use during all economic cycles.

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 Revenue $61.1B $63.74B $61.89B $61.6B $65.03B $67.2B Profit $10.6B $12.9B $12.4B $13.3B $13.9B $14.3B EPS $4.15 $4.57 $4.63 $4.78 $5.00 $5.10 Shares outstanding 2.91B 2.80B 2.796B 2.77B 2.68B 2.812B

We can see that even in times of economic duress, J&J performed steadily. Increasing earnings, reducing shares outstanding, and not suffering any real loss. This is why investors pay a premium for a company like JNJ. The company can be counted on to deliver in the most pressing of times.

Currently, the shares trade near highs but offer attractive prospects.

The company roughly is trading in line with its 5-year historical valuation. This would imply that shares are neither under nor overvalued at this time. The shares do offer a discount on their forward P/E and a higher earnings yield. JNJ shares offer a save haven investment location during economic hardships and given that is what led shares to recently decline it is surprising they don't trade at a premium.

We also like the safe and steady yield JNJ provides. With 57 years of dividend increases, the company is likely to continue increasing its dividend.

Currently, shares yield 3%. This offers investors a chance to get a yield that the shares have only offered 20% of the time in the past 25 years. Continued dividend raises will allow investors to have a yield on cost that will grow. If the shares were to move back to a level that leaves the yield at a more average level, then shares would trade up to closer to $170. The dividend nonetheless is more than safe with a payout ratio of only 50%.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson is a wonderful company at a fair price. Reviewing its discounted cash flow value, we can see what the company might just be worth.

As we can see above, the company calculator found a DCF of $198.72. This is assuming JNJ can't even keep up with its 5-year earnings growth rate of about 10%. Since 2012, we have seen earnings grow 50%. Partially due to share repurchases, which should continue in the future.

Here we can see how much higher the DCF shows JNJ's value should earnings growth continue the trend for the next 5 years. I even upped the discount rate as a competitive factor for J&J and we come to a value of $353. That being said, it seems there is value in the shares at today's prices. This valuation of course is dependent upon the strong earnings trend continuing. If there were to be significant weakness in the global economy then the DCF valuation could be lowered as earnings may decline. Additionally, if future litigation affects the earnings of the company in any way then the valuation could change to a lower amount.

Johnson & Johnson is not a huge growth stock. However, for investors looking for a stable growing company that is recession-resistant and will be sure to return greater dividends every year, J&J is the company you can count on. I believe anything under $140 is a fair price and anything under $130 is a wonderful price for investors. In the long run, the company will continue to offer steady shareholder returns. This stock is a great cornerstone investment for any portfolio.

