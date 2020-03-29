Switch: A Data Center Company With A Differentiated Business Model

There are risks in this period of reduced economic activity but not looking significant enough to constitute a headwind.

It has invested and is benefiting from growth in the connectivity component of revenues.

As a data center professional, I have been following Switch (SWCH) for years. This is a company which operates data centers throughout the US and was the first one to offer a Tier 5 certification. According to me, this move by the company to have a Tier 5 offering while others were only proposing Tier 3 and Tier 4 showed its dedication to excellence despite the high costs it had to endure as a result. Moreover, the fact that it was managing to fill those data centers with customer racks and servers and building more shows that the business model is a working one.

With this in mind, I take a deep look at the business model, capital expenditures (capex), its debt level and along the way, will compare its yearly growth with the competition.

I will also consider the effect of the considerable reduction in economic activity and social distancing measures can have on the company’s revenue in the risk part.

Differentiated business model

All data centers provide collocation services whereby customers IT departments either bring their cabinets or use the on-premises cabinets to hosts (house) their servers and other critical IT hardware which need to be operating on a 24/7 basis throughout the year. They deal only with data center staff for cross-connects, that is connecting their servers to each other within the data center and leave the connectivity from the data center to their offices or other data centers to carriers like AT&T (T).

Figure 1: Switch connectivity difference.

Source: Switch.com

However, when they work with Switch, things are different as they have the option to procure the connectivity part as well. Not only can they procure the connectivity option to connect their server rack to the outside world but with Switch, they can also purchase connectivity solutions even if they do not have any racks in the company’s data centers.

Also, with Switch, companies can benefit from lower pricing made available through the Switch PRIMES, which provide a sort of independent telecommunications cooperative called "The C.O.R.E. Cooperative", not associated with any carrier. Only Switch provides such a pricing scheme which is not available at any other data centers in the world.

I also consider the management thought on connectivity in the words of the CFO, Gabe Nacht during the Q4-2019 earnings:

So it has traditionally grown along with collocation. However, there are customers that are understanding that Switch can deliver connectivity that doesn't have to touch any of our data centers at the same compelling price. And if their corporate contracts expire with carriers, they're taking advantage of the power of the cooperative to lower their own telecommunications needs." So we're not forecasting an over index in 2020. But it could very well be the case, particularly with some of these large enterprise organizations that literally spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year on connectivity."

This management thought is translated in hard figures as evidenced in the increasing revenue from connectivity.

Increasing revenue from connectivity.

The trend in the connectivity component in the last three years is an upwards one.

Figure 2 : Revenues from segments - Year ending Dec 2019

Source : Annual Report For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Figure 3 : Revenues from segments - Year ending Dec 2018

Source : Annual Report For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

Comparison of the data shows that connectivity option has been increasing steadily as from 2017. From 2017 to 2018, the connectivity component as part of total revenue increased by 9%. The increase from 2018 to 2019 was 15%. Now, with Switch hosting the servers and having to cater for the connectivity needs of some very large enterprise organizations that spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year on connectivity, the revenue trend should be higher.

With the covid-19 pandemic and companies having staff to do work-from-home and people having to stay-at-home and consuming multi-media ( movies and games) at a higher pace, I foresee an increase in the 25% range.

Finally, the company has built up its connectivity sales team by hiring Jeffrey Bryce as Senior Vice President of Solutions Architecture, who is from a telco background and was previously from Level 3 Communications, Century Link (CTL).

With the strong growth potential in connectivity ,not requiring the same level of capex as collocation, I next turn my attention to those high capital expenditures (Capex) that have been daunting some investors.

Finances: the CAPEX and increasing yield per cabinet

SWITCH growth relies heavily on capex. The company has been spending significantly year after year. Capital expenditure consists of land on which the company erects data center buildings, carries out expansion of existing locations as well as installs power and cooling for customer equipment.

However, when considered as a percentage of revenue, the relative capital expenditure has been decreasing. From a figure exceeding 100% in 2017, when the company was spending more on capex than generating revenues, capex is now 70% of revenues.

Figure 4: Capex spend as a percentage of revenues

Source: Q4-2019 Earnings call presentation

Therefore, two successive years with relatively lower capex shows that the company is now in better control of its capital expenditure.

Additionally, digging down in the basics of data centers, the reason for this high level of capex is that Switch offers a hyper-scale type of data center: one where customers can fit higher density equipment compared to other data centers. Higher density equipment consists of higher power density servers and storage that have been made possible by technological development at the chip level and require more power and cooling than those with lower density.

Switch has thus invested higher than its competitors in its data centers and provides customers the ability to host higher than average power densities per cabinet area.

This represents a significant advantage for customers as they just need to add servers in existing cabinets and thus do not have to rent additional space in the data center but instead, just have to pay for the additional power consumed. For Switch the advantage is that they are able to charge customers on additional power requirements and this means increasing the yield per cabinet.

Therefore, this has been capex well spent by Switch plus those investments on connectivity starting to pay off in terms of higher revenues. However, in an environment where there is a significant decrease in economic activity and possible risk of recession, I take a detailed look at the risks.

Operational Risks

The company faces operational risks following the measures to limit spread of viral agents through social distancing measures. The following risks have been identified:

Staff not being able to access site

staff being infected with the virus

Supply chain disruptions

Review Maintenance procedures because of social distancing measures

However, here, the mitigation factors are that data centers are critical infrastructure and permits are issued by the federal government and states to allow access to the site in case of confinement or curfew (drastic measures to curb people movement). Moreover, the company has an acceptable use policy which make access to site a tightly controlled process. Finally, data centers being built in secured and isolated locations, there is less risks that Switch's staff is infected by the virus through social interactions.

Finally, with the government itself having cabinets in Switch data centers (figure 5), its a strategic asset with priority in terms of maintenance procedures.

Revenue decline risks

Revenues call fall if some customers opt to have their servers powered off and removed in case they face business uncertainty and revenue loss. Here, one point which mitigates the loss is the fact that the company does not have a high customer concentration risk, that is, revenue is distributed among the customer base.

Figure 5: Customer revenue by industry

Source: Q4-2019 Earnings call presentation

Also, the company serves customers across several industries and it derives less than 20% of revenue from a single customer.

Figure 6: Top ten customers

Source: Q4-2019 Earnings call presentation

Still, I take a deeper look, as the top customer is a retail and consumer goods company from which 14% of revenue is derived. Retail and consumer goods are suffering a decline in sales due to supply chain issues, product shortages and even delivery concerns as a result of more covid-19 infections.

However, there should be an increase in e-commerce sales by retailers because of more confinement. One such retailer is Livingspaces, which rents 4 cabinets in Switch data center and has an online shopping portal whereby customers can order products.

Now, in order to carry online sales, companies still need to have their servers fully functional in Switch data centers throughout the US. Therefore there should be no fear from investors that customers are going to phone Switch to to power down servers and abridge collocation contracts.

Now, in the extreme case of customers leaving and revenue short-fall, this will be compensated by two factors: one is increasing demand for digital content and multimedia industry which contributes to 15% to Switch revenues and second is the fact that the stimulus agreement includes USD 100 billion package for hospitals and health systems across the nation and Switch hosts the servers of Amgen (AMGN), in fact hundreds of them spread over 179 cabinets.

Therefore, the risks are mitigated and the social distancing measures could even be taken advantage of by Switch as some marketing experts are predicting that e-commerce sales will only increase as there are more covid-19 infections.

I next consider Switch's debt level and compare it with competitors.

Debt level and competition

Some investors have questions about the debt level. Well, if compared with competitors, Switch’s debt level is along the same lines.

Figure 7: Comparing Switch with Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Coresite Realty Corp(COR) and Equinix(EQIX)

Source: Seekingalpha

However, not satisfied by this comparison, I consider the ability of the company to meet its debt obligations in case there is a prolonged decrease in revenues. As of December 31, 2019, the total indebtedness was of USD 751.4 million. Moreover, when taking into consideration the payment terms for the long term debts, it is found that the only USD 6 million matures in the year 2020.

Figure 8: Long term debt term

Source : Switch annual report

Now, the company has USD 330 million under current credit facilities. Therefore, there is no risk that the company fails to meet its debt obligations. Finally, company has about USD 10 million of short term debts.

Moreover, when compared to competitors (figure 7), there is one important difference in terms of revenue growth. The company’s double digit growth at 14% is more than two times its peers and it is important to point out that for Switch, this is all organic growth.

I believe that this revenue growth looks likely to be maintained because of the very low annual churn rate of 0.6%. For comparison sake, Equinix has a much higher churn rate of 2.4%.

With Switch looking to be an interesting investment proposition, I next turn to the valuation.

Valuation

First, there is the interesting fact that during the last recession back in 2008, data centers fared well. In the words of David Gross, contributor at SeekingAlpha writing back in Jun. 29, 2010:

Few industries have withstood the recession as well as data centers. Lease rates are still rising, capacity is being filled up, and new centers are opening every week. The industry's great recession was not in 2008 or 2009, but in 2002, when it was decimated by dot com overbuilding, and some facilities were turned back into warehouses”

Second, I consider the fact that the downside in the company's share price by more than 15% at the end of February following the earnings miss is not rational. The reason for this is that despite the earnings miss of USD 0.01 (0.04 actual v/s 0.05 expected), the fourth-quarter sales rose by 17% Y-o-Y.

Figure 9: Switch share price evolution

Source: Seekingalpha

Therefore, taking into consideration the wider sector performance during recessions, stock downside and not forgetting those impressive growth figures, the stock price should be at least USD 16. This is a conservative estimate not taking into consideration potential gains in the connectivity part of revenues.

Key takeaways

The differentiated business model of providing connectivity as a separate solution in addition of a bundled service (bundled with collocation) is a key factor which will propel the company revenues to a new high.

With carriers being under pressure for delivering more amidst rising network traffic, customers are more likely to switch to the low communications prices being offered by Switch.

Those high capex, which has been the subject of criticisms by analysts has in fact resulted in increasing customer loyalty (less churn rate) as their equipment benefit from a better environment and with less probability of going faulty.

While the debt ratio is comparable with competitors, Switch is growing at twice the rate. Risks are mitigated and there are no credit risks.

Finally, historical good performance of data center stocks during the last recession, high consumption of digital services alongside with those unprecedented stimulus by the US authorities are strong positives which should compensate for any temporary downsides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWCH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.