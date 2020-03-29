Bond Market Week In Review For 3/23-3/27

The Fed has taken its job as the "lender of last resort" very seriously, implementing a number of facilities to keep the markets working.

The amount of risk in the financial system has quickly spiked to very high levels.

Investment thesis: The normally very placid bond markets are still extremely volatile. Both the Treasury and corporate bond markets only recently were in the middle of a huge seizure caused by a giant cash crunch in the economy. Only the Fed implementing programs in its lender of last resort capacity kept the markets going. When bonds are this volatile, the safest course of action is staying on the sidelines.

The Federal Reserve's actions over the last several weeks are unprecedented. They also show that the Fed takes its position as a "Lender of Last Resort" seriously. They are doing everything they can to provide support to the US economy during this turbulent time. This is fortunate since the amount of risk in the financial system has spiked to near-Great Recession levels: The St. Louis Financial Stress Index has quickly spiked to very high levels.

Let's review some of these programs:

Support for critical market functioning. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will purchase Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.

Several weeks ago, the Treasury market started to seize. Banks were converting bond holdings to cash, anticipating a rise in liquidity. Businesses were also raising cash, which means they were also selling bonds and drawing on lines of credit. This led to extreme volatility in the treasury markets. This action by the Fed has helped to smooth out the turmoil.

Establishment of two facilities to support credit to large employers – the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF) for new bond and loan issuance and the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) to provide liquidity for outstanding corporate bonds.

The corporate bond market has also become very volatile. CCC and BBB credits have spiked in recent weeks, although AAA credits have recently caught a bid. This facility has helped to smooth out that market as well

Facilitating the flow of credit to municipalities by expanding the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF) to include a wider range of securities, including municipal variable rate demand notes (VRDNs) and bank certificates of deposit. Facilitating the flow of credit to municipalities by expanding the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) to include high-quality, tax-exempt commercial paper as eligible securities. In addition, the pricing of the facility has been reduced.

Cities and states are suddenly under enormous pressure as the demand for health care and unemployment services spikes to depression-like levels. At a recent news conference, Governor Cuomo estimated that New York's budget shortfall would be $15 billion. Other states will face similar shortages, which is made worse by a preponderance of state constitution balanced-budget amendments across the country.

And consider this potential development from the feed (from my Twitter feed): And this is on top of the Fed's drop in rates a few weeks ago (emphasis added):

The coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States. Global financial conditions have also been significantly affected. ... In light of these developments, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 0 to 1/4 percent.

Yes, this action is unprecedented. But so is our situation. These actions - and more - will be needed in the coming months.

Let's look at this week's performance table: The long end of the Treasury market rallied this week as the Fed stepped in to calm the market. However, the entire Treasury complex was up. The charts show that the Treasury ETFs are still near two months highs. After falling due to the market tightening, this week saw increases across the board. The other bond ETFs were also higher. Notice the large gains in the long-end of the corporate bond market - the VCLT gained 20.43%. This is an unprecedented rally for corporates. Munis were also higher as the Fed back-stopped that market as well. And the junk market -which trades more like a stock - rallied with the equity indexes.

As I noted above, the bond market is far too volatile right now. Cash is king.

