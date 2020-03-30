Goodrich Petroleum: Oil Price Decline May Have Slightly Positive Long-Term Impact

Natural gas prices appear likely to improve later in 2020 as production falls due to capex cuts (both from gas and oil producers).

This should allow it to generate $14 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices and weather any potential borrowing base declines.

The longer-term impact of the oil price crash may be slightly positive due to its effect on associated natural gas production.

Goodrich's production is only 1% oil. A $40 change in oil prices only affects its EBITDA by $5 million without hedges and $2 million with its 2020 hedges.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) has trimmed its capital expenditure budget so that it can generate more positive cash flow under current market conditions. This will help reduce its debt and allow it to handle a potential borrowing base reduction.

The oil price crash has a minimal impact on Goodrich's near-term financials due to its 1% oil production. The longer-term impact may end up being neutral to slightly positive due to the effect of lower oil prices on associated natural gas production. Natural gas producers are also reducing capex, so I would expect the market to start recovering later in 2020. The outlook for Goodrich looks reasonably positive as a result.

Capex Reductions

Goodrich is reducing its capital expenditure budget by $15 million. I thought a capex reduction was likely due to the weak natural gas prices. At close to $2 Henry Hub natural gas, Goodrich would have only generated a small amount of positive cash flow and sees fairly weak well-level economics.

The revised budget allows Goodrich to pay down its credit facility debt some more, and also keeps its 2020 production within 1% of its 2H 2019 average daily production levels.

Goodrich's 2020 production is reduced by around 3.5 Bcfe from its original guidance, which is the effect of cutting around 1.3 net wells (based on 7,500' lateral costs) from its budget.

Effect Of The Oil Price Decline

Goodrich is minimally affected by the massive decline in oil prices. Around 1% of its total production is oil, coming from its legacy Tuscaloosa Marine Shale assets. The impact of a $40 change in oil prices (such as from $60 to $20) on Goodrich's EBITDAX would be around $5 million for 2020 without hedges and only $2 million including its hedges.

Goodrich's oil production is continuing to decrease due to the lack of development in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale, which is likely to continue indefinitely. Thus in 2021, a $20 change in oil prices is likely to have less impact on Goodrich's financials (excluding hedges) than a $0.05 change in natural gas prices.

Given that low oil prices will help reduce associated natural gas production, the drop in oil prices might boost natural gas prices by enough to have a slightly positive overall effect on Goodrich's financials.

Hedges

Goodrich added some new natural gas hedges for Q2 2021 to Q1 2022. These cover around 25% of its natural gas production (based on 2020 production levels) at around $2.38. This is an acceptable (although not particularly great) price for Goodrich. At $2.38 NYMEX natural gas, Goodrich may be able to generate around 40% to 45% IRRs from its wells if its differentials remain at 2020 levels. It would be a negative if Goodrich adds hedges at lower prices such as $2.20 natural gas in the future.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

Updated 2020 Outlook

Goodrich's revised capex budget should allow it to generate around $109 million in revenue after hedges at current strip prices (including $1.97 NYMEX natural gas). As noted earlier, the sharp decline in oil prices has a pretty negligible effect on Goodrich's results.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 140,000 $34.00 $5 Natural Gas [MCF] 50,160,000 $1.72 $86 Hedge Value $18 Total $109

With a $45 million capex budget, Goodrich is now projected to end up with $95 million in cash expenditures. Thus, it should have $14 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $12 Production and Other Taxes $3 Transportation and Processing $16 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $45 Total Expenses $95

Valuation And Debt

Goodrich's improved positive cash flow for 2020 should allow it to reduce its projected net debt (including its current working capital deficit) down to around $112 million by the end of 2020. This is around 1.75x Goodrich's projected EBITDAX (including hedges) for 2020.

Goodrich's credit facility debt should be reduced to around $79 million by the end of 2020 (assuming no working capital changes), which should be sufficient to handle the likely reduction of its current $125 million borrowing base. Goodrich may need to continue to operate at neutral to positive cash flow to create more of a safety buffer with its borrowing base in the future though.

I continue to believe that Goodrich should have considerable upside (such as double its current price) based on natural gas prices getting back to the $2.40 to $2.50 range.

Conclusion

Goodrich has decided to cut its capex by $15 million due to the mediocre economics of its wells at sub-$2 Henry Hub natural gas. This should allow it to pay down its credit facility debt to under $80 million by the end of 2020 and weather any potential borrowing base reductions.

A major improvement in Goodrich's share price will depend on natural gas getting back to the $2.40 to $2.50 range, which would allow it to generate good (50+%) IRRs from its 7,500' lateral wells. Natural gas producers have been heavily cutting capex in reaction to low natural gas prices, and the oil price crash should reduce the impact from associated natural gas production growth for now. Thus, the outlook for natural gas for late 2020 looks improved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.