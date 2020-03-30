Buy 13%-Yielding Enterprise Products Now And Be Set For The Long Run

If customers go bankrupt, cash flows could take a larger hit, but we forecast that the dividend would still be well-covered, even in such a scenario.

Its exposure to the price of oil is not large, most revenues are generated in NGL and product pipelines, and on top of that most contracts are fee-based.

Enterprise Products has seen its unit price get cut in half during the last couple of weeks.

Article Thesis

Markets have been in risk-off mode, and higher-yielding stocks were sold across the board, especially everything that was (loosely) related to energy. In some cases, those share price drops were justified, but in other cases, stable and lower-risk stocks saw their share prices drop without there being a very good reason for a share price decline.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one such company that has seen its share price get devastated, despite the fact that the oil price slump and the coronavirus crisis will not impact its operations to a very large degree. We believe that, at the current price, Enterprise Products Partners is an attractive pick for income investors with a long-term horizon.

Source: Seeking Alpha's image bank

Enterprise Products' Business Model: Not Too Dependent On The Price Of Oil

There are, of course, companies that will see a very large impact on their results whenever oil prices move a lot, primarily the oil producers (XLE), but also companies where oil is a cost factor, such as refiners (CRAK) and airlines (JETS). Other companies, however, are not impacted to a significant degree by changes in the price of oil, and this even includes companies that handle the commodity.

Midstream companies that either move or store oil do oftentimes have contracts that are fee-based, which is why the price of oil does not impact their revenues too much. If a company has take-or-pay based contracts with its customers, not even the volumes that are actually moved through the company's pipes are important for the midstream company's revenues.

Enterprise Products is one such midstream player, in fact, it is one of the largest ones in the US:

Data by YCharts

Despite the fact that its shares lost 49% year to date, Enterprise Products still is valued at $31 billion, making it one of the largest midstream companies in North America, along with Enbridge (ENB), Energy Transfer (ET), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Williams Companies (WMB). None of these companies is purely focused on oil pipelines, though, as they all have other assets such as natural gas pipelines on top of that.

Enterprise Products is also not a pure-play oil pipeline company, in fact, its biggest business is the transportation of natural gas liquids, which was responsible for $1140 million of gross profits during Q4, while crude oil transportation generated only $420 million during the quarter. Other businesses added another $470 million in gross profits, which means that only 21% of all gross profits were generated by the crude oil transportation segment.

When crude oil transportation is making up just one-fifth of the company's operations, it is not logical to assume that Enterprise Products' business will falter away due to oil prices being at a low level. This is especially true when we account for the fact that even those oil-related will not fall of a cliff:

Source: EPD presentation

91% of crude segment gross profits are fee-based, i.e. not dependent on the price of oil. Just $38 million of Enterprise Products' quarterly gross profits are thus dependent on the price of oil (or differentials), or around $150 million a year. When we assume that those profits vanish completely in today's environment, this would mean that Enterprise Products' distributable cash flows would decline by close to 2.5%, based on a run rate of $6.4 billion a year.

At first sight, it thus looks like the oil price impact will be rather negligible for Enterprise Products, and its dividend, which was covered at a rate of 1.7 during Q4, would still be very safe in the current environment.

Now one could argue that the impact might be larger if some of Enterprise Products' customers got into problems, where they might not be able to pay the fees they agreed to any longer. If oil prices remain this low for a prolonged period of time, this could be true.

Source: EPD slideshow

Enterprise Products points out that 68% of its top 200 customers have an investment grade rating, and a total of 81% of its top 200 customers are either investment grade rated, or Letter of Credit (L/C) backed. Being L/C-backed essentially means that banks are securing the payments of these customers.

This means that, in total, just below 20% of revenues are derived from customers that have a non-negligible risk of not being able to pay. What would happen if, on top of all oil price and differential based gross profits falling to zero, 19% of additional fee-based gross profits in the oil segment vanished? In that case, distributable cash flows would take a hit of $110 million per quarter, or around $400 million to $500 million a year.

When we use the upper limit to be extra conservative, distributable cash flows would thus decline from $6.4 billion a year to $5.9 billion a year, which represents a decline of 7.8%. One could argue that this decline would not be negligible any longer, but rather meaningful, and that is probably true. Yet one should also ask whether the market is pricing Enterprise Products correctly for such a scenario: Distributions would still be well-covered, as the coverage ratio would only decline from 1.7 to 1.6.

Due to the fact that Enterprise Products' share price has already fallen by ~50% from the peak, the market has, we believe, more than accounted for the fact that cash flows could drop at a high single-digit rate this year. Keep in mind that this assumes that all gross profits generated via non-IG customers fall to zero for the whole year, which is a quite conservative estimate, as surely not every one of these customers would go bankrupt.

Data by YCharts

Enterprise Products' dividends totaled $3.84 billion during the last twelve months, based on conservatively forecasted distributable cash flows of $5.9 billion during 2020, the coverage ratio would thus be 1.54. Enterprise Products would still have surplus distributable cash flows of $2.1 billion, even after paying for its dividend and all necessary maintenance capital expenditures.

This means that Enterprise Products is, despite the oil price slump, in a position where the company should be able to easily finance its payouts to its owners, while also having billions in excess cash flows for growth investments or paying down debt.

Capital spending on growth projects will be reviewed by management, thus it is possible that this year's growth spending will be rather low. In that case, more cash could be diverted towards debt reduction, or possibly unit buybacks, as those would likely be very accretive with unit prices being this low.

Data by YCharts

Enterprise Products is, as explained above, not exposed to oil prices to a very large degree, and yet its stock is one of the cheapest in its peer group, as it is valued at an EV to EBITDA ratio of just 7.4.

This comes despite the fact that Enterprise Products has a great track record with 22 years of annual dividend increases, quality management, and no past hick-ups such as Kinder Morgan's dividend cut. Thanks to these qualities, Enterprise Products was valued at an above-average valuation throughout most of the past, it went into the current year with the second-highest valuation. The fact that it now has dropped so much, and is trading at a significantly lower valuation than its peer average, is a dislocation, we believe.

Enterprise Products does thus not only offer a high and secure distribution yield, but there is also a meaningful upside potential on top of that. This is true both in the long run (as things will normalize and valuations should expand to pre-crisis levels), as well as in the short term, as Enterprise Products should have relative upside potential versus its peers.

Takeaway

Enterprise Products Partners has seen its unit price slump, which has made its yield rise to 13% as of now. This is, we believe, not justified, as the negative impact that a low price of oil will have on its operations is not large.

Most of its revenues are fee-based, and even when we assume that a large number of customers from the oil industry will go bankrupt, Enterprise Products' cash flows would most likely remain very strong. We don't see any need for a cut in its distribution, which is why we believe that the recent price slump provides income investors with the option to buy a quality company with a high and, at the same time, secure distribution yield in the low double-digits.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more from me, click the Follow button to receive notifications for future articles!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, ET, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.