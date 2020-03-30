Brookline Bancorp's Loan Growth, Repricing Gap To Help In Tough Rates Environment

Net interest margin will decline due to the interest rate cut. More liabilities than assets are scheduled to mature this year, which will blunt the impact of rates on margin.

Earnings of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) are likely to dip this year partially due to the interest rate decline. Moreover, non-interest expenses will likely increase in 2020, which will further pressurize earnings. I’m expecting non-interest expenses to increase due to the normalization of FDIC insurance expense and balance sheet growth. On the other hand, continued loan growth is likely to ease the pressure on earnings. Overall, I’m expecting BRKL’s earnings to decrease by 4.6% year over year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, investors should be cautious about the high risks involved with the investment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can lead to variance between the earnings estimates and actual results posted. Due to the risks, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BRKL.

Repricing Gap to Blunt Impact from Interest Rate Cut

The 150bps cut in the Federal Funds rate in March is likely to push the net interest margin, NIM, down this year. However, the adverse impact will be low because more liabilities than assets are scheduled to mature this year. As mentioned in the latest 10-K filing, the gap between the maturities of assets and liabilities is around $29 million. Around 68% of certificates of deposits, representing 24% of total deposits, will mature this year. Moreover, around 74% of high-cost borrowing will mature this year, representing 10% of total funds. Although more liabilities than assets will reprice this year, the overall effect of the interest rate movement will be detrimental for NIM because costs have less room than yields to move down.

The results of a simulation, disclosed in the 10-K filing, show that a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 4.3% in the twelve months following the interest rate movement. Based on the maturity schedule and the simulation results, I’m expecting BRKL’s average NIM in 2020 to decline by 17bps over 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Loan growth will likely partially offset the negative effect of NIM compression on net interest income. In the fourth-quarter conference call, which was held before the COVID-19 outbreak turned into a pandemic, the management mentioned that it expected loans to increase by $100 million a quarter. Due to the pandemic, actual loan growth will most probably miss the management’s target. I’m expecting loans to increase by an average of $54 million in each of the first three quarters of 2020. The effects of the pandemic will likely subside by the end of the third quarter, which will lead to higher growth in the last quarter of the year. Therefore, I’m expecting loans to increase by a higher run rate of $103 million in the fourth quarter. The following table shows my estimates for net loans and other balance sheet items.

Normal Course of Business to Drive Non-Interest Expenses

BRKL’s non-interest expense will likely grow this year, which will further drag earnings. After remaining subdued in the last two quarters, FDIC insurance will normalize this year, which will drive non-interest expenses. Moreover, efforts to grow the balance sheet will increase non-interest expenses. On the other hand, consolidation of First Ipswich Bank will curtail costs, as mentioned in the last conference call. Overall, I’m expecting BRKL’s non-interest expenses to increase by 2.1% year over year in 2020, leading to an efficiency ratio of 57.0% as opposed to a ratio of 55.6% in 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 5%

Non-interest income is likely to continue to grow this year, which will support the bottom line. A large portion of BRKL’s non-interest income comes from gains on sales of loans, leases, and investment securities. A majority of the investment securities are U.S. Government-Sponsored Enterprises Securities, which are categorized as available-for-sale. In a declining interest-rate environment, BRKL will have the opportunity to realize gains on these securities. Furthermore, BRKL has only a small amount of equity securities, which means that non-interest income is largely safe from the recent stock market crash.

Meanwhile, I’m expecting provisions charges to be mostly stable this year. BRKL’s loan portfolio is concentrated in real estate, which will likely remain mostly immune to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in business activity. Consequently, I’m expecting BRKL to book provisions charges of $9.6 million this year, giving a charge-to-gross-loans ratio of 14bps. This ratio is almost unchanged from the average ratio of 14bps in 2019.

The pressure on earnings from NIM compression and the increase in non-interest expense will likely counter the growth in non-interest income and net loans. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 4.6% to $1.05 per share in 2020. The following table shows my earnings estimates.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a risk that the actual reported earnings will miss the earnings estimates. Firstly, if the pandemic lasts beyond the third quarter, then the fourth quarter’s loan growth will be slower than my expectation. Moreover, NIM can compress further if the Federal Reserve decides to take the Federal Funds rate into negative territory. Due to the high risk level, I believe the stock is suitable only for high-risk tolerant investors.

I’m expecting BRKL to maintain its dividend at the current level of $0.115 per share throughout 2020. This dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 4.2%. The chance of a dividend cut is low because the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 43.9%, which is sustainable. Moreover, BRKL is well-capitalized, with a Tier I ratio of 11.58%, which is above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0%.

Offering a 37% Potential Price Upside

I’m using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value BRKL. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.22 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $12.2 gives a December 2020 target price of $14.9. This target implies an upside of 37% from BRKL's March 27 closing price. The following table presents the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high price upside shows that BRKL is a good investment for a holding period of nine months. However, risks related to COVID-19 are likely to remain high in the next few months, as discussed above. Based on the high risk level, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BRKL.

