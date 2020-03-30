Digital Realty: A Coronavirus-Resistant Dividend Growth Investor's Fantasy
by: Nikolaos Sismanis
Summary
Digital Realty's cash flow will be hardly affected by Covid-19. If anything, the demand for data centers should accelerate even further.
The company's overall growth has been excellent, especially on the dividends side.
The stock is a compelling long-term hold, run with shareholder interests in mind.
Few stocks have evaded the historical selloff of the past month. Even the real estate sector took a massive beating, despite being considered one of the safest in terms of cash flow stability, as I