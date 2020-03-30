Host Hotels & Resorts: High Uncertainty In 2020 And Visibility Limited

Fortunately, Host has an excellent balance sheet that should allow it to better weather this storm than its peers.

Investment Thesis

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) delivered another weak quarter with a slight decline in comparable revenue per available room. Despite the company’s quality portfolio of hotel properties located in key markets in the U.S., its revenue will be impacted negatively in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Fortunately, Host has a strong balance sheet that should allow it to weather this storm. The REIT currently pays a 6.4%-yielding dividend and is undervalued right now. However, uncertainty remains very high at this moment and we think this is a stock that is only suitable for investors with a high risk tolerance.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Host reported an unimpressive Q4 2019 as it saw its comparable revenue per available room declined by 0.1% year over year to $179.22. Its occupancy ratio improved slightly to 76.1% in Q4 2019 from 76% in Q4 2018. The company also completed 4 renovation projects in Q4 2019. These projects will help improve the quality of its total portfolio.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 will impact Host’s revenue negatively in 2020

The outbreak of COVID-19 is now a pandemic and has resulted in significant decline in travel activities across the world. As a result, the hotel industry is now facing very strong headwind as businesses and individuals practice social distancing and avoid travels. Host’s occupancy ratio and average daily rate will inevitably take a hit in this environment, especially because its hotels are located in major international gateways or tourist destinations such as New York, San Diego, Washington D.C., Boston, San Francisco, Orlando, etc. At this moment, we are uncertain about when COVID-19 can be contained. While there are some that are optimistic that this virus can be contained quickly, the actual time period could be at least several months. Therefore, investors should be prepared that Host’s revenues and earnings are to be impacted negatively throughout the entire 2020.

Investment grade balance sheet should allow Host to weather this storm

Fortunately, Host has an investment grade balance sheet with a well-laddered maturity schedule. As can be seen from the bottom left two charts, its net debt + preferred debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6x is one of the lowest among its peers. Only Sunstone Hotel (SHO) has a better ratio than Host. The average debt to EBITDA ratio of its hotel REIT peers is 5.2x. It also has no material debts maturing before 2023. In addition, Host has a strong liquidity of $1.57 billion of unrestricted cash and $1.5 billion of revolver capacity. Therefore, we think Host should be in a good position to weather this economic recession caused by COVID-19. Given Host’s superior balance sheet, we think it is in a better position than many of its peers, and perhaps the company can make some opportunistic acquisitions to grow its portfolio as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

When Host released its Q4 2019 results back in February, it also provided its 2020 guidance of $1.65-1.71 of adjusted funds from operations per share. Given the impact of COVID-19, we do not think it will be able to achieve its 2020 guidance now. Given the damage COVID-19 has done to the economy (e.g. massive layoffs, a slowdown in business activities) and assuming that a vaccine can be developed in 2021, we estimate its 2021 AFFO to decline to about $1.50 per share. We noted that Host has historically been trading at a P/AFFO ratio of 12.2x. Using a conservative P/AFFO ratio of 10x, we derive our target price of $15 per share. This is 23% higher than its current share price of $12.55.

6.4%-yielding dividend

Host currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.4%. The company typically pays a special dividend in the beginning of the year. In each of the past 4 years, Host has paid a special dividend of $0.05 per share.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

An economic recession

The hotel industry is cyclical and the prosperity depends on the strength of the economy. In an economic recession, travel activities may be limited. In addition, a global pandemic such as the outbreak of COVID-19 can also cause a significant decline for travel activities.

Risk of elevated supply

Barrier to entry is low for hotels in major markets as cities encourage new hotel supply to promote tourism and increase taxable income. In its latest conference call, management mentioned that supplies in several of its markets are still quite elevated. Management specifically mentioned that they are experiencing another year of elevated supply across its markets (2.3% growth expected). Together with the impact of COVID-19, Host will have a very challenging 2020.

Investor Takeaway

Host Hotels & Resorts is a well-managed hotel REIT with a solid balance sheet. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 is creating a very strong headwind in 2020. Host should be in a better position than many of its peers given its strong balance sheet. However, visibility is still limited at the moment and we do not know how long it will take to contain COVID-19. Therefore, we think investors should stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.