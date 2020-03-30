REITs

Host Hotels & Resorts: High Uncertainty In 2020 And Visibility Limited

|
About: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)
by: Ploutos Investing
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Ploutos Investing
Dividend growth investing, growth at reasonable price, value, long-term horizon
Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts is a hotel REIT that operates about 53,000 hotel rooms in the United States.

Its 2020 outlook is uncertain due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Fortunately, Host has an excellent balance sheet that should allow it to better weather this storm than its peers.

Host pays a 6.4%-yielding dividend.

Investment Thesis

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) delivered another weak quarter with a slight decline in comparable revenue per available room. Despite the company’s quality portfolio of hotel properties located in key markets