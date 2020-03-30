Host Hotels & Resorts: High Uncertainty In 2020 And Visibility Limited
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
Host Hotels & Resorts is a hotel REIT that operates about 53,000 hotel rooms in the United States.
Its 2020 outlook is uncertain due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Fortunately, Host has an excellent balance sheet that should allow it to better weather this storm than its peers.
Host pays a 6.4%-yielding dividend.
Investment Thesis
Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) delivered another weak quarter with a slight decline in comparable revenue per available room. Despite the company’s quality portfolio of hotel properties located in key markets