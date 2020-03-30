Chegg: A Technology Play That Can Withstand Covid-19

The recent stay-at-home orders across the US will serve as a catalyst for net new subscribers away from in-person tutoring and other similar services.

Chegg is one of the few pure play technology companies that relies on a belief in virtual learning.

The recent sell-off across equities, Chegg included, provides a rare opportunity in a sector that historically is resilient to economic downturns.

I believe the combination of sector, management, and company makes Chegg a buy now and an opportunity to scale into.

Investment Thesis

Chegg (CHGG), a leader in online education, has declined ~25% since mid-February 2020 highs amidst the coronavirus sell-off. This stall represents a buying opportunity for three key reasons.

First, Chegg operates in the education sector, which has historically been resilient to recessions and can provide some downside protection. Second, the management team at Chegg is experienced and can manage the crisis. Third, the company is financially stable with little leverage, lots of cash for M&A, and a strong core business.

The dip represents a buying opportunity to build or add a position in Chegg. It is rare that companies like this go on sale and fundamentals remain strong.

Given these three components of the thesis, I believe Chegg will eventually be recognized as a leader in online education during this crisis, much as Teladoc (TDOC) has been in the healthcare space. Both businesses operate in niche and relatively slow-moving markets (education and healthcare) and take an online-first approach to their products. Both do not have pure-play public competitors, and eventually markets will realize how unique Chegg is.

Background

Chegg provides students with a variety of digital products, content, and services to help them get better grades and jobs. Chegg’s main product, Chegg Study, is a question and answer platform. It builds up over time and students get access to past answered questions (which are in text and video). Chegg study is $15/month. Chegg also offers Chegg Tutors (instant tutoring) for $0.75/minute, Chegg Writing (citations) for $10/month, Math Solver for $10/month, and internship matching. Chegg competes with niche, vertical content or tutoring providers like Varsity Tutors and Course Hero.

Market: Education as a Resilient Market

Chegg is a unique asset in the counter-cyclical, relatively resilient education sector. Higher-education students in the US are underserved by the current system, and the market does not provide many alternatives.

Let us look at how education spend has fared in past recessions, starting with very similar comparables in the private sector.

Princeton Review

We can take the Princeton Review as a proxy for private, US-focused education spend. In 2009, Princeton Review grew to $239 million from $139 million in 2008, representing growth of ~70%, as per this press release.

Eventually, that growth tapered (excluding acquisitions) in 2010 as shown in this 10K on page 32, but Princeton Review still showed strong growth during the crisis.

Kaplan

We can also look at Kaplan's test prep operating business in 2008 to see how the prior crisis-affected revenue growth. Test Prep still grew in 2008 by 3%, and the numbers in 2009 suggested that this division was resilient to the crisis.

Further, I argue that Chegg presents an even better opportunity amidst Covid-19 given the stay-at-home orders across the country, and is better positioned than traditional education players today. Parents need to figure out how to keep their children's education on track, and Chegg offers a great solution.

Sal Khan, founder of Sal Academy, posted this article in support of the trend towards online education, which furthers this view.

Public View of Education Spend

Now taking a step away from private spend, we can look to public spend. The question here is if taxpayers and policymakers are willing to spend on education during downturns? The answer is resoundingly yes.

From the National Center for Education Statistics, we can see public and private school expenditures in total. We can see that these were resilient through the 2008 crisis.

Competition

Chegg’s competitors are textbooks, CourseHero, Varsity Tutors, and other small vertical players - there is no comprehensive pure-play competitor

Chegg also operates in a market that is largely immune to macro environments, which is favorable in the current late-cycle

Management: Effective, Creative, and Ready

Management has effectively turned Chegg into a digital-first company with a $100 million+ subscription business. Prior to Dan Rosensweig's entry into the company in 2010, Chegg was best known for textbook rentals. Now it has an array of digital-first products and that is thanks to experienced and tenured leadership, coupled with a digital-first vision.

Rosensweig and team have built up 4 million paid subscribers and adds roughly 1 million new subscribers a year, according to Dan and his team at the Morgan Stanley (MS) TMT Conference (webcast).

Company: Efficient Customer Acquisition

Chegg has built a content moat with its Q&A business. It offers support for 38k textbooks today off of a content base it has been building for 5+ years. On top of that, here are some facts that point to further operating leverage:

13% of revenue as S&M is the key ingredient that allows for operating margin 80% of new customers come from unpaid marketing as students search for solutions to existing textbook problems



ARPU, International subscriber growth, and US customer upsell are drivers of long-term growth and not baked into 2020 guide (25% organic revenue growth)

Chegg has slowly been testing higher prices successfully without churn via the bundle and in Canada, UK, and Australia.

Chegg has $1.1 billion in cash it can deploy for additional growth (i.e., Thinkful).

Considerations

There are three key considerations for an investment in Chegg.

First, if US subscribers do not see value in the bundle and ARPU does not grow, investors could get worried about market saturation and re-rate the stock lower. This could be due to individuals spending less on education due to the virus, which would buck the historical trend.

Second, if the international market proves to be very different than the US market, explaining a growing market TAM will be difficult and could result in a stagnation of the stock.

Third, Course Hero or other startups could attack vertical markets, making customer acquisition more difficult.

Catalysts

I have three key catalysts that could drive the market to realize Chegg's potential. First, if other education companies are negatively affected by the virus and Chegg is able to show resilience in its financial results, investors could quickly buy the stock. Second, if there is meaningful bundle adoption in 2020, the company could see strong ARPU growth. Third, the company is already seeing strong user growth in English-speaking foreign markets. If this continues, especially in Canada, UK, Australia, the market could come to believe management's analysis around a larger TAM. Fourth, the company could see a higher mix of services revenue that lifts margins faster than expected.

