Walgreens: A Healthy Choice At Only 10.8x TTM P/E

Walgreens (WBA) shares have been pummeled along with the broader market to now trade at 10.8x TTM P/E and place its dividend at 4.0%. As an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, this sell-off looks overdone, in my opinion, for one of the world's largest retailers and wholesalers of health products. The stock had already started to depreciate early in January, as the company's Q1 fiscal year (FY) 2020 results failed to impress with flat EPS guidance by management for FY 2020 and with healthcare reform uncertainty from the U.S. election making its way back into the valuation.

An Introduction To The Company

Walgreens Boots Alliance was created through the 2014 combination of Walgreens and Alliance Boots, with their heritage dating back over 100 years. Through a portfolio of retail and business brands, including Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, the company has a diverse range of operations in more than 25 countries spanning the U.S., Europe and key emerging markets. With over 18,750 retail stores and 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 240,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year, the company is one of the world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and well-being products. It also has a number of health and beauty product brands, such as No7, Botanics, Liz Earle and Soap & Glory.

A Profitable and Growing Business

Walgreens' strong business portfolio and efficient operations have allowed it to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.8% and 10.6% respectively over the past decade. This level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $14.54 in 2008 to $26.71, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 11.7% annually and further supports the ROE and ROIC averages.

How Is The Cash Flow?

Strong businesses with wide moats such as Walgreens' are able to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund sustainable operations. As can be seen in the graph below, capital expenditures and acquisitions have averaged only 54% of cash flow from operations (CFO) over the past decade. This is clearly a great business to be in and indicates Walgreens has an economic moat. Notably, this level of spending (especially that spent on acquisitions) looks to be well above what would be considered zero-growth capital expenditures, as indicated by the fact that Walgreens' revenue has grown by 8.0% annually over the past decade, which is well above the rate of inflation.

With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 54% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 46% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $6.9 billion over the past five years, this 46% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $3.2 billion for an impressive 8.2% free cash flow yield at the current $39.0 billion market capitalization. Adding a conservative 3% long-term growth rate to represent Walgreens growing alongside global GDP could increase this yield to 12.2%.

Increasing use of Debt

Over the past decade, finance leverage (asset/equity) at the company has grown steadily from 1.74 in 2007 to 3.84x, as can be seen in the chart below. Notable amounts of debt were issued in 2012, 2016, and 2019 to support acquisitions as can be seen in the cash flow graph earlier, and the new accounting standard FASB Leases 842, which we will adjust for next, has added to Walgreens' liabilities as well in the TTM figure.

On September 1, 2019, Walgreens adopted FASB Leases 842, which requires substantially all leases to be capitalized on the balance sheet. For Walgreens, this new accounting standard resulted in the recognition of lease liabilities of approximately $24 billion and recognition of right-of-use assets of approximately $22 billion. This accounting change can help explain some of the increase in the financial leverage ratio in recent quarters. If we back out the new $21.7 billion right-of-use assets from the most recent quarter, this 3.84x ratio drops back down to 2.92x.

Looking at debt and interest only tells a small part of the story for retailers, as many in the industry choose to lease store space rather than own it. Walgreens had a whopping had $3.6 billion of lease expenses in FY 2019. With large leases being part of the business, it is crucial to look at coverage ratio of both lease and interest payments as they compare to operating income before lease payments. Looking at such a coverage ratio of lease and interest payments for Walgreens, it came to only 1.95x in FY 2019, as can be seen in the table and graph below.

This type of low coverage ratio is not uncommon for retailers, as many of them toe the line on leverage. For frame of reference, this same interest coverage ratio for Foot Locker (FL) came to the same 1.95x when I calculated it recently for the company's latest fiscal year. The 1.95x is not extraordinarily low for Walgreens, as the coverage ratio was at 1.99x in 2015 and seems to bounce around with no visible trend.

Takeaway

As an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sell-off for Walgreens looks overdone, in my opinion, for one of the world's largest retailers and wholesalers of health products. The company's strong history or growth and profitability provide comfort given the high leverage of leverage. Currently trading at 10.8x TTM P/E and offering around an 8.2% free cash flow yield, Walgreens looks like a great long-term opportunity.

