Harte Gold: A Look At The Q4 Results

Despite the fact that costs should come down next year, they will remain at the highest levels in the sector, and Harte Gold will struggle to be profitable in FY-2020.

While it’s been a difficult past few months for several gold miners (GDXJ), few names have fared as poorly as Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF). Not only was the stock down 45% in the back half of 2019, but it’s started off the new year on the wrong foot as well, down 30% year-to-date. The horrid share price performance should not be surprising, as the company diluted shareholders by more than 25% in the past 15 months, and missed cost guidance by over $800/oz for FY-2019. This marked the worst performance and dilution rate for any gold producer in the sector in the past year and a half, and not surprisingly, the highest costs by a country mile among the peer group. The company released its Q4 results last week and reiterated guidance, and while Q4 was an improvement, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel short term when it comes to profitability. Based on Haste’s high debt load and massive underperformance relative to peers, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Harte Gold released its Q4 and FY-2019 results last week, and investors might have done a double-take after scrolling past the costs section of the report. All-in sustaining costs came in at $2,079/oz for FY-2019, more than $800/oz above guidance, and more than 30% above the gold price. In more than a decade of trading this sector, I can only count reports this bad on one hand, as this might be the largest guidance miss we’ll see in years for the sector. As of April, the company had guided for 39,000 ounces of annual gold production at $1,325/oz, and the actual results came in at 27,300 ounces at $2,079/oz. Based on an average gold (GLD) selling price in FY-2019 for producers of near $1,370/oz, this translates to a loss of $700 on each gold ounce sold. Suffice to say; it wasn’t the best first year of commercial production for the company.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

Fortunately, the one silver lining from last year’s performance is that Q4 results showed a slight improvement sequentially, following a disastrous Q2 and Q3 performance that led to a management shake-up. Since Sam Coetzer, the new Harte Gold CEO, has taken over the helm, we’ve seen a substantial uptick in grades and recovery rates. The company saw head grades of 5.32 grams per tonne gold in Q4, and a 93% gold recovery rate. This was a marginal increase from Q3 2019 levels and contributed to the company seeing its best quarter to date, with Q4 gold production up 32% sequentially to 8,000~ ounces.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Sedar.com)

Since a challenging couple of quarters in Q2 and Q3 2019, the company’s focus has shifted to better managing grades, as opposed to focusing on tonnes mined and similar key performance metrics. This decision resulted in a material improvement in gold ounces produced in December, especially with a monthly production of 3,151 gold ounces. If we assume a similar run rate for 2020, the company should be able to produce a minimum of 36,000 ounces of gold in FY-2020, a figure more in line with its goal last year.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Sedar.com)

The issue, however, is that the company is over nine months behind schedule on development to reach its goal of an 800 tonne per day run rate. Based on this, FY-2020 has a hefty share of expenses, with $18.5 million allocated to development capital. Therefore, all-in sustaining costs are expected to remain high next year, with the company guiding for FY-2020 gold production of 45,000 ounces at $1,563/oz. If we use an average gold selling price of $1,525oz for FY-2020, more operating losses are on the horizon. Typically, a long-term investor might be able to look past what will be another challenging year and focus on a potential turnaround in FY-2021. However, the massive elephant in the room is the company’s debt. Let’s take a closer look below:

(Source: Filip Fuxa, Dreamstime.com)

While 2019 was undoubtedly a year to forget for most Harte Gold investors from an operational standpoint, it was an even worse year financially. Despite a significant senior debt financing of US$72.5 million in Q2 with BNP Paribas (OTCPK:BNPZY), the company still increased its fully diluted share float by over 50 million shares, an increase of nearly 10% from the previous float of 650 million shares. Unfortunately, this added liquidity didn’t help the company’s financial position, as the company exited the year with just over $2 million in cash and over $80 million in long-term debt. The only good news to report on recently from a financial position is the cash balance has increased with the recent $27 million flow-through financing, but this still leaves the company with a bloated share count, and with the same heavy debt load. It's important to note that this fresh capital is earmarked for the mine development, meaning that there won't be a huge surplus left over after the $18.5 million development spend. This is not ideal, given that general & administrative expenses were over C$8 million for FY-2019, after excluding for the one-time severance cost.

(Source: Company Financial Statements, Sedar.com)

(Source: Company Financial Statements, Sedar.com)

(Source: Company Financial Statements, Sedar.com)

To make matters worse, the dilution hasn’t stopped here, as the company went ahead and sold another 168 million shares earlier this month at 52-week lows. The recent addition of 168 million shares to the float, coupled with prior share issuances in 2019 translated to an increase in the share float of more than 30% over the past 15 months. This is a disastrous blow to shareholder value, and the fully diluted share count is likely to hit 1 billion shares if it continues at this torrid pace. In some instances, we might be able to overlook this massive debt load and significant dilution if we had material cash-flow on the horizon; however, this is not the case for Harte.

(Source: Company Financial Statements, Sedar.com)

As we can see above, Harte Gold posted a mine operating loss of C$14.0 million in FY-2019 and an operating loss of C$30.0 million when including G&A expenses and exploration/evaluation. Therefore, based on high all-in sustaining costs continuing through FY-2020 based on accelerated mine development, the company will be lucky to report any positive earnings for FY-2020 after accounting for interest expense. This is not an ideal situation to be in, especially when the company’s total debt load is nearly equal to the current market capitalization of $92 million, and there are no margins to speak of currently. The market capitalization is calculated using an outstanding share count of 840 million shares, and a share price of C$0.11.

While the remaining Harte Gold bulls might argue that mine production is on the upswing and set to improve materially, I would argue that this is the bare minimum after a horrid first couple quarters of operations. In addition, while costs are expected to improve substantially, Harte Gold will still be the highest-cost gold producer in the sector even if it managed to meet its FY-2020 guidance. Therefore, while the valuation might look cheap, the risks are enormous, especially if COVID-19 fears affect operations temporarily.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on Harte Gold’s high debt, continued share dilution, and non-existent margins, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing on the stock. To say Harte Gold is high-risk, high-reward would be an understatement, as it’s closer to ultra high-risk and high-reward given the debt load and lack of profitability. For this reason, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, and I would be using any sharp rallies of 50% or more to take profits. While a turnaround is possible with a new CEO at the helm and a new plan, the risk is not worth the reward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.