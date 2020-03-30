I think the best way to understand the current economic situation is naming it a natural disaster (an international one, in fact), not a regular cycle recession. I have likened it to a hurricane hitting 10s initially, and even 100s of cities today at the same time. The last day or two, investors of all stripes are forecasting a quick rebound into a new bull market like past "normal" economic cycle bottoms. What if the coronavirus natural disaster continues for longer and government policymakers have only a muted effect on the economic outcome of shutdowns and restarts?

It is entirely possible last week's bounce in U.S. stocks is the "eye" of the hurricane, with the back half about to hit. People seem to be letting their guard down, assuming the worst has passed. I was lucky enough to be net short during the decline in February-March and a big net long during the past week as bearishness turned universal. However, I moved to slightly net short as of Friday's close.

The odds of the back side of the economic storm hitting seem high to me, with yet more shutdowns. The back side could translate into another 10-25% drop in the U.S. equity market, represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Remember, we stood near record overvaluations in January. As it stands today, the S&P 500 is only down 25% from its peak in February. If 20-30% of the "global" economy is shutting down in March-April, why haven't stocks crashed a full 40-50% as overall business profitability sinks into negative territory? Historically, big stock market panics and economic shocks of less magnitude than the coronavirus have witnessed 40-50% equity declines. Logically, a retest to the downside may be next. Whether another sell-off phase ends higher or lower than the March lows, I cannot say without more data.

I had been bullish on the market during the past week, but expected oil and silver to lead to the upside. The industrial commodities are signaling our economy is still in free fall, and marketplace expectations of the situation continuing have not changed much.

Thousands of businesses were told to keep employees paid for a few weeks, and America would resume some sort of regular schedule soon thereafter. It now appears we may be talking about 2-3 months for the expanding shutdown. My accountant told me yesterday, the way the bailout is written - it might not be until July for many mom-and-pop businesses to qualify for SBA assistance. I am hearing shutdown related lay-offs at mid- to larger-size businesses won't even begin for another week or two. A 10% unemployment rate by the end of April looks assured, using the 3.2 million benefit filing rate last week as a baseline for 4-5 weeks. We could easily reach 15% by the summer months, the highest unemployment rate since the 1930s Depression. Don't laugh (maybe cry), but full-year 2020 U.S. GDP could sink 20-30%, depending on a new 4th round of stimulus yet to come.

I am modeling the just-in-time global supply chain disruption may not correct itself until the fall or winter months. Those hoping for a quick economic rebound will be disappointed.

U.S. Treasury credit rating cut(s) will be reality in a few months, hurting the value and desirability of bond ETFs like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The fiscal deficit for the current 2020 year ending in October will be in the $4-5 trillion range, and we will almost surely have a new structural deficit level above $3 trillion in 2021 and $2 trillion in 2022. We will add about $9 trillion to the national debt under Trump's four years of budgeting, roughly 30% of the total borrowed over 240 years of the republic. The "king of debt" does it again. I am modeling U.S. sovereign debt to GDP of roughly 150% by the end of 2021. We will probably see downgrades of U.S. Treasury debt to the single "A" range by September from AA and AAA status in 2019, if the credit rating agencies want to retain any shred of credibility.

I would argue excessive debt is at the heart of the current crisis. Few Americans have any savings, living paycheck to paycheck, if you will just-in-time money management that has worked for decades. Individuals, businesses and governments held record debt levels to income going into this, and now incomes are falling rapidly for the economy as a whole. The squeeze on spending decisions is truly incredible and unprecedented.

Investing Ideas

We may look back at the coronavirus as the iceberg that hit the invincible Titanic economic story in the U.S. If the numbers in Europe, America, Japan and India take a turn for the worse in April, we are in big trouble. I wonder if the rally last week was the eye of the hurricane, and the harsher back side of the storm is next? This is not a normal economic cycle event.

Stock purchases should focus on money printing hedges like precious metals and oil assets. The only economic variable we can count on is record money printing the world over has arrived. I have talked about the likelihood of record money printing in 2020 since January in my Seeking Alpha articles.

Blue-chip leaders in their industry or holding little debt will survive the best going into 2021. I have written numerous articles on what I am buying the last several months, if you are looking for ideas. I am trying to stay bullish long term, but it's getting difficult. Another 10-25% drawdown in stock prices will likely talk me into a better mood.

I am using a short SPY position to offset my favorite gold/silver, oil and blue-chip longs in a roughly net neutral (to slightly net short) hedged portfolio design. Most all of the stock market direction risk has been eliminated using this setup.

Of course, the Federal Reserve can stop an equity market slide whenever it decides by announcing a direct QE effort in U.S. stock market ETFs, like the Japanese experience over the last twenty years. Direct government money printing for those liquidating stocks will stop the bloodshed but open a whole new can of worms. Free market capitalism would be put on hold in America. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

