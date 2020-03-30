K92 Mining: A Look At The Q4 Results

It's been the most volatile month in a decade for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and a solid earnings season hasn't done much to help with resisting the overall market turbulence. This extreme sell-off has been a valuable lesson pertaining to stock selection in the industry, as the best names have emerged from the rubble, while the worst have plunged to new all-time lows. Fortunately, K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) is in the former group and is the most recent name to report its Q4 and FY-2019 earnings. The company had a blow-out year with massive beats across the board, and ended FY-2019 with industry-leading margins of 53%. While there's no guarantee that we're set for calmer seas ahead in the sector, investors should be focused on the best names, as these are the stocks that will come out of this sector cleanse alive. I continue to see K92 Mining as a market leader worth watching in the industry, and the bulls will remain in control of the technical picture as long as the $1.95 is defended on monthly closes.

K92 Mining released its Q4 and FY-2019 results on Friday, and it had an incredible year with costs, margins and top line growth that most gold mining executives would salivate over. The company finished FY-2019 with annual production of 82,200 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) at all-in sustaining costs of $680/oz. This translated to production growth of 74% year over year, at the same time as costs decreased by 14% year over year. It's worth noting that this cost reduction allowed K92 Mining to finish the year ranked 6th out of 50 gold producers in terms of costs among the esteemed group of sub-$700/oz gold producers. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

K92 Mining is a lesser-known gold producer and was barely on the map in FY-2018 given its paltry production profile of just 47,000 GEOs. However, it has ambitious plans for its high-grade Kainantu mine, and the Stage 2 Expansion plans should quickly put the company on most investors' radar, if it hasn't already. The fact that the company managed to trounce its production guidance for FY-2019 by over 10% suggests that we can be confident in K92 Mining meeting its targets, as the company reported one of the biggest beats across the sector in terms of actual production vs. guided estimates. Not only was the industry-leading annual production growth of 82,200 GEOs a significant feat, but it was nearly 11,000 ounces above April 2019 guidance of 71,500 GEOs. In my experience, the companies that underpromise and overdeliver are the names worth parking in one's portfolio, and K92 Mining certainly fits this bill.

When it comes to gross margins, K92 Mining is in a league of its own, with gross margins coming in at 53% for FY-2019, a massive expansion of 900 basis points year over year. This significant gross margin expansion was mostly tied to costs dropping year over year, as the average gold selling price for FY-2019 came in at a relatively low $1,344/oz. However, we got the first glimpse of what K92 Mining's long-term gross margin potential is in Q4 2019, as gross margins came in at 58, a new quarterly record, tracking 500 basis points above the FY-2019 average. These robust results allowed the company to extinguish the majority of its loans and debt in FY-2019, with it finishing the year with just $13.3 million of debt remaining and a net cash balance of $8.7 million. Let's see how these robust operational metrics translated to the company's top and bottom line growth:

K92 Mining finished FY-2019 with revenues of $101.7 million, up 91% year over year, and tracking more than 6500 basis points above the industry average of 25%. Meanwhile, annual basic net income finished the year at $32 million, or $0.16 per share, meaning that the company was trading at a very reasonable income multiple of 10 near its recent corrections lows. Therefore, if we were to see a drop back near this area, an investor would be able to pick up one of the best Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producers in the sector at very reasonable levels from a valuation standpoint.

Some investors might be turned off by the FY-2020 guidance, as the $750/oz all-in sustaining cost guidance translates to a 10% jump in costs year over year. This would also translate to K92 Mining being booted out of the sub $700/oz club for all-in sustaining costs for FY-2020. However, it's important to note that this is short-term pain for long-term gain, as the company is wisely investing in growth that will ultimately transform it. If K92 Mining can deliver on its plans, which it's proven capable of in the past, investors could be looking at a 140,000-ounce annual GEO producer in FY-2021 at industry-leading costs of $650/oz. I have used the $650/oz figure as a 5% contingency to the $615/oz PEA estimates. Therefore, investors should not get hung up on a higher cost year for FY-2020, and should instead focus on the big picture.

Finally, one of the most impressive things about the K92 Mining team is the company's focus on keeping costs low. Its general & administrative costs (G&A) last year came in at just $2.6 million, or less than 1% of the market capitalization at year-end. This figure is below what most junior miners at sub-$100 million market capitalizations are expensing in G&A, and speaks to the company's strict adherence to staying lean from a cost standpoint. While it may look high to some investors, this share-based compensation of $1.28 million is more than reasonable given K92 Mining's exceptional performance. This is because the company achieved one of the strongest performances in 2019 for its share price with a 242% gain vs. the Gold Juniors Index's 40% return. For FY-2019 this translated to the company adding more than $250 million in value to its market capitalization.

For investors that are eager to hunt down deals in the sector after the massive drop in the Gold Juniors Index, K92 Mining is a top 10 name among the producers. However, given the volatility, I would not be chasing the stock above C$3.10, as the much lower-risk buy point was near the C$1.95 breakout level. The good news for those holding the stock is that the bulls remain in control, and the long-term picture remains bullish as long as the bulls defend C$1.95. Based on strong production growth and industry-leading margins, I continue to see K92 Mining as a name to keep a close eye on, and I would not be surprised if the stock finished 2020 above C$3.60.

