Verastem Oncology: An Undervalued KRAS Oncology Play

Verastem Oncology (VSTM) was founded in 2010 and is based in the Boston area (Needham).

The company has an FDA-approved product, Copiktra. The stock was beaten down since the drug got approved. Management announced a change in its strategy and decided to shift its focus to the newly acquired molecule CH5126766, an RAF/MEK inhibitor that was licensed from Chugai. The molecule has shown signs of activity in early clinical studies as monotherapy in KRAS mutation-positive solid tumors like non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), endometrial cancer, ovarian cancers, and BRAF+ ovarian cancer. It is being studied in combination with FAK inhibitor Defacitinib in KRAS mutation-positive solid tumors. Phase 1 results from this combination are expected this year and were earlier expected at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting. The management is in discussions with the FDA regarding starting a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial in KRAS+ solid tumors.

The target market for the CH5126766 +Defacitinib is huge, since approximately 30% of all human cancers are driven by KRAS mutations. The prevalence of KRAS mutation in different solid cancers is given below under target market assessment.

CH5126766 is a unique MEK inhibitor with pan-RAF inhibition, a first-in-class agent. It has the advantage of not inducing pMEK by inhibiting RAF phosphorylation of MEK, unlike standard MEK inhibitors. This dual inhibition mechanism of the molecule results in more effective inhibition of ERK signaling and increased activity against ERK-dependent, RAS or BRAF mutant tumors. It has activity against multiple RAS and RAF mutations, and thus, also has the potential to be combined with other agents targeting specific mutations.

As a monotherapy, CH5126766 showed activity against KRAS mutations + NSLC and gynecological cancers, as shown in the figures below.

CH5126766 monotherapy in KRAS+ NSCLC

CH5126766 monotherapy in KRAS+ gynecological cancers

The addition of FAK (focal adhesion kinase) inhibitor to CH5126766 is expected to be synergistic, since FAK plays a key role in metastasis and drug resistance. FAK inhibition reduces the immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment and increases the penetration of cytotoxic T cells in the tumor. Even as a monotherapy, Defacitinib showed an impressive 36% 12-week progression-free survival (PFS) rate in KRAS mutation NSCLC with 3 prior lines of therapy.

The promise of the combination of RAF/MEK inhibitor (CH5126766) with FAK inhibitor (Defacitinib) was shown by a preclinical model of KRAS mutant+ ovarian cancer, where this combination achieved tumor regression as shown in the figure below. The combination efficacy was synergistic and higher than when either CH5126766 or Defacitinib were used as monotherapy.

The above combination of RAF/MEK inhibitor (CH5126766) with FAK inhibitor (Defacitinib) is being tested in an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 study in KRAS mutation-positive solid tumors. The design of the study is shown in the figure below.

Design of ongoing Phase 1 study of CH5126766+ Defacitinib in KRAS mutation-positive solid tumors.

Results from this Phase 1 study are expected in the first half this year. This study will be followed by a Phase 2 study which could be potentially registrational.

The company recently promoted its director Brian Stuglik as the CEO. He served as the Global Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Oncology Global Marketing at Eli Lilly (LLY), advancing Lilly Oncology from a single approved product to a portfolio of marketed or late-stage compounds across more than 10 cancer types. COO Paterson has more than 25 years of industry experience at healthcare and biotechnology companies, including leadership roles as Chief Business Officer, COO, and CEO with specific expertise in oncology drug and diagnostic product development. CFO Gagon served as the Chief Accounting Officer at Biogen (BIIB).

Target Market Assessment

Advanced KRAS+ NSCLC: 31% of all NSCLC; approx. 60K new cases/year in the U.S.

KRAS+ advanced colorectal cancer: 45% of all CRC; approx. 65K new cases/year in the U.S.

KRAS+ endometrial cancer: 21% of all endometrial cancers; approx. 11,500 new cases in the U.S./year.

KRAS+ low-grade serous ovarian cancer: 18% of all LGSOC; approx. 3000 new cases/year in the U.S.

At an annual price of $300K/year, the estimated revenue opportunity in the U.S. is $40 billion/year. The company's current market cap is just $400 million, which is very low as compared to other KRAS-targeted companies like Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) = $3.1 billion and Revolution Medicines (RVMD) = $1.1 billion.

Cash reserves are expected at $211 million after the recent offering. The operating cash burn was $138 million for 2019. I don't expect a need for capital raise for the next 12 months after the company's plan to reduce its operating expenses by 40% for 2020 as a part of the restructuring.

Institutions have bought the stock recently. Various institutions participated in the recent $100 million offering. RA Capital took a 13.5% stake in this company this month. Other institutions buying the stock this month include Vivo Opportunity (4.8% stake) and Ikarian Capital (6.8% stake). The stock is also held by Biotechnology Value Fund (8.5% stake) and Point72 Asset management (7.4% stake). Insiders bought $106K of the stock this month.

I picked up a starter position in the stock last week and will add more on further pipeline developments. My current allocation is 2%, which I plan to increase to a maximum of 4%. The first price target is $3.50. Over the next 2-3 years, shares could trade up to $6-$7/share and narrow the valuation gap compared to other KRAS-focused competitors.

Risks in the investment

The data from the above KRAS-focused combination therapy may not meet investor expectations and the stock may fall. Unexpected side effects may be seen.

The stock could pull down if the current ongoing market correction worsens. Investors are suggested to diversify their biotech/pharma portfolio in at least 25-30 holdings to reduce the risk.

