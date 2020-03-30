In Investing, Unlike Math, 2 Negatives Don't Make Up For One Positive

With so many "absurds" around us, we find it more appropriate to fear of what is certain rather than to cheer what is not.

The assumption that things are going to move back to normal in no-time is looking less and less reasonable; almost (already?) absurd.

If this bounce continues a bit further, we might trade closer to the all-time high than to the recent low. That's absurd!

In less than three days, we've moved from the fastest-ever bear market to the fastest-ever bull market. That's absurd!

In a recent article, we've posted the below chart alongside the following lines:

Based on all of the above, we tend to think that we're getting closer to the end of the brutal part (up and including capitulation) and it's likely that we are not too far away from the "anger" phase.

Thing is, we have to remember that even if we're indeed at, or even post, the capitulation phase - there's still potential for a double-digit loss.

Yesterday, we gave the example of 2008, in which anyone who started to add risk when the VIX (VXX) peaked (November 20, 2008) was only down ~10% when the market (SPY) bottomed (March 9, 2009).

Nevertheless, that was based on a point-to-point basis. It doesn't mean that when we move from point A to point B, there can't be point C in the middle in which the loss is much greater than "only" 10%.

Let's zoom - a very popular word nowadays - into the same chart that we've used yesterday and try to explain it while using concrete data/examples.

Let's assume that when the market closed yesterday we were at point no. 1 in the below chart.

When we reach point no. 3 (the real bottom), down the road, and look back (retrospectively), the decline (from 1 to 3) might indeed be only 10%. However, since today the market went up ~10%, we are now at point no. 2, which means that the path towards point no. 3 is "suddenly" not only -10%, but -20%.

Not only that the market went up 10% today, but the US Futures closed at an even higher level, implying another +0.8% upside (and that may not be the end)

Is it justified? We don't think so, for two very simple reasons:

1) The chart. From 1 to 3 it's -10%, but from 2 to 3, it's -20%... (The numbers are for illustration purposes only, but the greater magnitude of the potential further downside isn't)

2) America is turning red (No hidden political reference/statement in here!)

According to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University, there are already more than 53 thousand Covid-19 cases within the US, and this is only the beginning, not the end.

I'm neither a Medical doctor, nor the leader of any country, but when the graph showing the total number of cases is looking like this...:

...and when the graph showing the daily increase over time is looking like this...:

... I think wanting/hoping/praying for the US economy to re-“open” by Easter Sunday is not a serious prediction rather something similar to a tweet aiming at boosting the market (which indeed has done a fantastic job!)

I'll be more than happy to be wrong, but based on what we've seen in other major infected countries - China (FXI, MCHI), Italy (EWI), Spain (EWP), South Korea (EWY) - this isn't something that peaks, let alone finishes, within 3-4 weeks.

The US is at a relatively early stage in the game, and to assume that within 2.5 weeks things would be already under such a degree of control that would allow the economy to open back up seems like a long shot to me.

It's good to lift the market, but it doesn't seem like a serious health consideration, or even a logical expectation from a pure statistical data perspective.

I'm happy to be proven wrong, but I fear that I'm going to be right.

I have no intention (and zero interest) in making any political statement here. My only interest here is the implication on the markets and how do I need to position myself. Putting it differently, has the market already bottomed, or is the worse still ahead of us, not only medically but also financially?

With that in mind, here's my thought:

Just as that boy who shouted "Wolf!" too many times, I think that we should take anyone who is shouting "Bull!" with a grain of salt.

The bear market hasn't finished yet, and the bull market hasn't started yet.

I don't know about you, but I must say that I'm coming out of today's trading day too encouraged...; neither by the fact that today was the best day since 1933, nor by the fact that all other four days that were even better than today (percentage wise) happened during the Great Depression...

There are records that you may wish to think over before you break...

The path from point A (stands for Austerity) to Point B (stands for Bottoming, or Bull-Bear if you'd like) is going through point C, and point C stands for Capitulation, Covid-19, Capitol Hill, and (god forbid) Catastrophe, something that may happen if a too-early opening of the economy is going to take place.

In such a case, the Easter Bunny is at great risk of being eaten by a very Angry* (and hungry) Wolf (or a Covid Bear...)

*Recall which psychology stage we "suppose" to be at soon.

Cry Wolf, Time to Worry! - A-ha

What's your thought?

You may call this market with any name that you find suitable. We find the current path of trading to be absurd and ,therefore, not one we trust.

What investors must keep in mind is that the path from point A (Austerity) to point B (Bottoming), is going through point C.

Some people think that the "C" already stands for (Covid-19) "Correction." We, however, view this "C" as a reflection/suggestion to any of the following: Capitulation, Conservation, Cash, Carefulness, even Catastrophe.

In investing, unlike math, two negatives Cs don't make up for one positive C.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.