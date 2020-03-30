SPLV: Nowhere To Run, Nowhere To Hide
About: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
by: Conviction Capital Research
Summary
Last year, I warned that low-volatility ETFs do not provide the downside protection that investors might think.
My thesis was validated by the recent drawdown - despite promises of low volatility, the low-volatility exchange-traded fund SPLV underperformed the broader market.
Investors wishing to avoid drawdowns are better off using trend-following strategies or purchasing hedges. When the market crashes, it appears to drag low-volatility funds along with it.
I have previously covered the low-volatility ETF SPLV here. Readers should view this article as a follow-up to my previous work.
Investment Thesis
With the rise in popularity of factor-based investing, low-volatility ETFs like