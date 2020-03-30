Summary

Last year, I warned that low-volatility ETFs do not provide the downside protection that investors might think.

My thesis was validated by the recent drawdown - despite promises of low volatility, the low-volatility exchange-traded fund SPLV underperformed the broader market.

Investors wishing to avoid drawdowns are better off using trend-following strategies or purchasing hedges. When the market crashes, it appears to drag low-volatility funds along with it.