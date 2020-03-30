SPLV: Nowhere To Run, Nowhere To Hide

Investors wishing to avoid drawdowns are better off using trend-following strategies or purchasing hedges. When the market crashes, it appears to drag low-volatility funds along with it.

My thesis was validated by the recent drawdown - despite promises of low volatility, the low-volatility exchange-traded fund SPLV underperformed the broader market.

Last year, I warned that low-volatility ETFs do not provide the downside protection that investors might think.

I have previously covered the low-volatility ETF SPLV here. Readers should view this article as a follow-up to my previous work.

Investment Thesis

With the rise in popularity of factor-based investing, low-volatility ETFs like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) have exploded in popularity. SPLV, in particular, has amassed well over $10 billion in assets as of today. Investors who are looking to sleep well at night flock to low-beta funds for better downside protection than a buy-and-hold equity strategy. Ideally, continually rotating into low-beta stocks will give a fund a lower beta than the benchmark. If a fund has a lower beta than the market, it follows that it will experience less severe drawdowns than the overall market.

But do these funds protect investors from drawdowns? In my previous article, I suggested that the ETF was laden with the same systemic risks of any large-cap equity fund. The recent market crash has proven my thesis correct, as SPLV both underperformed and experienced a deeper drawdown than the S&P 500:

Though the fund generally has a lower beta and lower volatility than the broader market when trading is calm, it is mostly correlated to the market when volatility picks up and markets sell off. While investors may have expected less downside in this "sleep-well-at-night" ETF, I warned against its inherent danger.

There are other strategies, such as hedging or trend following, that provide portfolios with lower overall drawdowns during times of panic. A fund that employed a simple trend-following strategy or purchased put options as a hedge against market declines would have vastly outperformed a simple low-volatility strategy year to date. Investors who cannot stomach the painful peak-to-trough movement of equity funds should think twice before feeling safe in a low-volatility fund like SPLV.

How Could SPLV Have Underperformed?

SPLV invests in stocks that exhibit lower realized volatility than the market. It follows that the ETF would exhibit less volatility than the overall market on a go-forward basis. It follows that the primary reason to invest in a fund like SPLV is to avoid instability in the form of portfolio drawdowns.

There is a simple problem with this strategy, and it can be described best by using a famous saying in the wealth management industry: past performance is no guarantee of future results.

If a stock demonstrates low volatility over a certain period, especially a period that does not include an entire market cycle, there is no reason for me to believe that it won't be the victim of a sharp drawdown in the future.

Factors Leading to Recent Underperformance

There are two factors that I would blame for the underperformance when performing an autopsy of SPLV's recent crash - leverage-fueled buybacks and passive flows into and out of the fund's holdings.

Leveraged buybacks can serve to dampen a security's volatility. When a company takes on leverage and buys back its stock, it is creating an additional bidder and thereby a soft floor for the stock price. When times are good, a company can consistently buy shares on the open market. These consistent stock buybacks serve to prop up the stock price, and dampen realized volatility over time.

The problem with aggressive buybacks is that it weakens a company's financial position. A company with significant net cash on the balance sheet can weather a business interruption or credit crisis. Companies with net debt on the balance sheet have additional bankruptcy risk, all else being equal.

In times like today, when credit markets are in a state of upheaval, the market prefers names with relative safety. An over-reliance on debt financing creates a precarious financial position. When uncertainty strikes, leveraged names are the first to be sold off. In other words, the leveraged buybacks that dampened volatility in the past serve to heighten volatility on the way down. Include the fact that the float of these companies has been significantly reduced, with less volume traded on average, and the drawdowns become even more severe.

Additionally, asset flows can be a factor in the volatility dynamic. Stocks that have seen significant inflows from passive funds when times are well can become the victims of substantial outflows when times are bad. These outflows create a rush-for-the-exits situation where investors hit the sell button regardless of price.

Is There A Better Way?

If low-volatility is busted, is there still a way to enjoy the upside of equity markets without the associated harsh drawdowns? I believe the answer is yes.

A simple answer would be to purchase out of the money put options as a form of portfolio insurance. I believe out of the money put options, and other similar derivatives, are the only asset class with a consistently negative correlation to the market. When an investor puts index put options in an equity portfolio, he can limit the downside by providing exceptional returns when the rest of the positions are dropping.

But if the goal is to avoid significant drawdowns, why not just sell your stocks before the selloff becomes too intense? That is essentially the game plan of trend following. For the more hands-on investor, a trend following strategy could yield significant outperformance in times of uncertainty. My followers know that I am a believer in a trend-following approach, which genuinely shines in times of market uncertainty.

A simple strategy of staying invested when the market is above its 200-day moving average and sitting in cash when the market is below its 200-day moving average would have almost wholly sidestepped the recent painful underperformance of equities:

An investor following this simple trend-following strategy would have sold his stocks when SPY was above $300 per share - the ETF last traded hands at $253 and change - over 15% lower. In other words, the trend follower would be sitting on only moderate losses rather than the extreme losses of a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Conclusion

With a name that includes the words "low-volatility," it could have been a bit surprising that SPLV experienced a massive drawdown along with the broader market. But my more in-depth dive into the mechanics of the ETF last year yielded the prediction that it is not safe from selloffs. This prediction came to be in the recent selloff due to COVID-19.

When markets get choppy, correlations between asset classes shoot up, and there is generally nowhere to hide. Low-volatility ETFs do not work to limit downside in times of upheaval. Investors who realize this but are still looking to protect their downside while participating in market upside are better off either hedging or employing trend-following.

