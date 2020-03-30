Coronavirus Roundtable: Dane Bowler On REIT Opportunities (Video)

While the REIT sector has seen fairly indiscriminate selling, that means opportunities have opened up according to Dane Bowler.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We published a roundtable on the bear market's effect on the REIT sector and the issues and opportunities that have emerged. As a follow-up, we spoke with Dane Bowler of Retirement Income Solutions Friday morning about how he views the sector. In a 16-minute video conversation, we cover the uncertainty that is in play, how that affects REITs, the long-term changes that may be coming to the sector, where we are valuation wise, and some of his favorite opportunities amidst the 'indiscriminate selling' he's seen from the market.

Click play to check out the video and let us know what you think about the REIT sector below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Dane Bowler is long AIV, AFIN, and GNL. Nothing on this video should be taken as investing advice.