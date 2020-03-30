Week In Review: Abbisko Raises $70 Million To Develop Cancer Drug Candidates

Deals and Financings

Abbisko Therapeutics, a Shanghai novel drug biopharma, raised $70 million in a Series C financing led by Singapore's Temasek. The company has four clinical programs underway, and it intends to expand its discovery pipeline, which consists of small molecule targeted oncology and immuno-oncology candidates. In the last year, Abbisko has started clinical trials of two internally discovered candidates after IND approvals in the US, China and Taiwan. It has also in-licensed two clinical-stage assets, one from X4 Pharma and the other from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Apexigen, a Bay Area clinical-stage biopharma, closed a $65 million second tranche of its C round that was led by two China investment firms, Decheng and Oceanpine. Last year, Apexigen raised $58 million in the first arm of the C round. Apexigen is developing immunotherapies for oncology, including APX005M, a mAb targeting CD40. Binding of APX005M to CD40 on antigen presenting cells (dendritic cells, monocytes and B-cells) is expected to activate both innate and adaptive immune systems. APX005M is currently being tested in several Phase II trials in multiple solid tumor cancers.

Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics completed a $60 million Series B financing led by GL Ventures, a Hillhouse Capital VC focusing on early-stage innovative companies. Founded in 2017, IASO is developing cell therapies for oncology conditions, with more than 10 pipeline products led by autologous and universal CAR-T products for hematological tumors. It is also working on novel TCR-like CAR-T cell therapies for solid tumor indications. Last year, IASO and Innovent announced their anti-BCMA CAR-T produced a 100% overall response rate in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Asieris Pharma, located in Taizhou's China Medical City, closed a C round to advance its genito-urinary tumor treatments. Its lead candidate, a novel treatment for non-muscular invasive bladder cancer, has completed patient enrollment in a China Phase III trial. Unlike other treatments for the condition, usually bladder resection, APL-1202 is convenient, painless and does not cause damage to the urethra. A repurposed oral inhibitor of MetAP2, APL-1202 is a 50-year-old wide spectrum antibiotic that had been shown to have an anti-angiogenesis effect.

Suzhou Innovent Bio acquired China rights to an anti-SIRP-alpha antibody from Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC), a South San Francisco biotech. AL008 is designed to inhibit the ability of macrophages to interfere with the immune response around tumors. It antagonizes the CD47-SIRP-alpha pathway by degrading the inhibitory receptor on macrophages while engaging Fc gamma to promote immuno-stimulatory pathways, increasing the immune attack on the tumor. In pre-clinical studies, the molecule has shown activity in myeloid and lymphoid cancers. Innovent will lead China development of the molecule and have manufacturing rights.

Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai acquired global rights to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) anti-PD-L1 antibody (FAZ053), the third deal between Laekna and Novartis. In a Phase I trial, FAZ053 demonstrated a tolerable safety profile and clinical efficacy in diverse solid tumors. Laekna plans new trials that combine the PD-L1 with chemotherapies. Previously, Laekna in-licensed global rights from Novartis to a small-molecule tumor treatment, and two oral AKT pan inhibitors. Laekna also conducts R&D on its own in-house projects. In 2019, the company completed a $27.5 million B financing, led by GP Healthcare.

Tyligand Bioscience, a Shanghai small molecule company, acquired exclusive China rights to onapristone ER from Context Therapeutics in return for designing and optimizing a novel manufacturing process for the candidate. Onapristone extended release is a clinical-stage treatment aimed at hormone-driven cancers. Tyligand will be responsible for developing the candidate in China and will pay royalties on any revenues to Context. Currently, Context, a Philadelphia company, is conducting a Phase II trial of the molecule in patients with progesterone receptor positive (PR+) ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Trials and Approvals

Suzhou CStone Pharma filed an NDA in Taiwan for avapritinib, a precision therapy for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). The candidate is indicated for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations. Avapritinib produced an ORR of 84% in the patient population against a 0% ORR for other TKI drugs. In 2018, CStone in-licensed greater China rights to avapritinib in a $386 million, three-drug deal with Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) of Cambridge, MA.

AnHeart Therapeutics of Hangzhou was approved to start two China Phase II trials of taletrectinib, an oral small molecule ROS1/NTRK inhibitor (see story). In late 2018, AnHeart acquired global rights to taletrectinib from Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) after the Japanese pharma had completed Phase I trials in the US and Japan. AnHeart plans to conduct the China Phase II trials in patients who have non-small cell lung cancer with ROS1 mutations and in patients who have solid tumors with NTRK mutations. In 2019, AnHeart raised $14.6 million in a Series A round from Decheng Capital.

Coronavirus Outbreak

Shenzhen's BGI Genomics reported the US issued an Emergency Use Authorization for its RT-PCR kit for detecting SARS-CoV-2. The company says its test kit provides qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and throat swabs. Results are available within three hours, the company said. The test was approved for China use on January 26, followed by CE-IVD marking for European use on March 2. Currently, BGI can manufacture 600,000 reactions per day and is scaling up to meet global demand.

Mabpharm of Taizhou out-licensed US and EU rights for an ACE-MAB fusion protein that targets COVID-19 to San Diego's Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The two companies will jointly conduct clinical trials of the candidate. The bi-specific is expected to interrupt the life cycle of SARS-CoV by blocking the virus from binding respiratory epithelial cells and ACE2-expressing cells. Sorrento will develop the candidate for the US and EU, while Mabpharm will own rights in China, Japan and the rest of the world.

Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science, a wholly-owned in vitro diagnostics subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, was granted emergency approval to launch its novel coronavirus nucleic acid detection kit in China. The company said it based the test on its speedy test reagents for Type A&B flu and common respiratory viruses. Earlier this month, Fosun Long March received CE certification to market the test in Europe.

Junshi Biosciences of Shanghai signed a collaboration agreement with the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS) to partner development of neutralizing antibodies as a COVID-19 treatment. The two entities have already identified multiple strains of neutralizing antibodies (NAb) that block viral invasions in laboratory assays, and they have started animal experiments. Preliminary in vitro and in vivo studies have verified the NAbs' blocking activity. Junshi and IMCAS are confirming preclinical toxicology and in vivo activity with the goal of filing INDs in China and globally.

Chengdu's Clover Bio will collaborate with Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) to conduct pre-clinical tests of Clover's COVID-19 vaccine candidate combined with Dynavax's vaccine adjuvant, CpG 1018. Based on the genomic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Clover applied its patented Trimer-Tag technology to produce a COVID-19 S-Trimer subunit vaccine candidate that resembles the native trimeric viral spike and prevents entry of the virus into cells.

