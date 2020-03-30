Armageddon Bargain Hunting: Osisko Mining

The resources contain more than 5 million toz gold and they are poised to grow further, as the deposit is open in several directions and 250,000 meters of drilling are planned for 2020.

It is important to note that the markets are very volatile and investors should be very cautious, even in a case when a company looks like a bargain.

As the stock markets enter panic mode, the furious sell-offs tend to impact the whole spectrum of companies, notwithstanding their market position, financial health or future growth prospects. As a result, the panic times can, besides huge losses, also lead to some extremely attractive long-term opportunities. As Baron Rothschild said: "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own." And there is a lot of blood in the streets right now.

In this series of articles, I want to present several companies that experienced huge share price declines, although their longer-term prospects are very good. In other words, companies that represent a very attractive buying opportunity at their current prices. However, I must stress that the current market situation is very complicated, and there is no warranty that the companies, although cheap, won't get even cheaper before they start to recover. A bargain today may become an even bigger bargain tomorrow. This is why investors should be very cautious, not bet all money on one card, and not bet them at once.

The previous articles of the "Armageddon bargain hunting" series were focused on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) (you can read it here), RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) (you can read it here), Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) (you can read it here), Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) (you can read it here), Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF) (you can read it here), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) (you can read it here), and Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF) (you can read it here). This one is about another company from the mining industry. It owns a world-class gold project in the safe jurisdiction of Quebec, it is led by a very experienced and successful management team, and what is important in the current market conditions, it holds a cash pile of over $100 million. Its name is Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF).

Osisko Mining is a Canadian company led by a very experienced and successful team of people that developed the Canadian Malartic Mine. After the Canadian Malartic Mine, as a part of the original Osisko Mining, was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY), back in 2014, key members of the original team started developing a new company, Oban Mining. Oban Mining started consolidating its land positions aggressively, and it acquired several small companies (Eagle Hill, Ryan Gold, Corona Gold, Northern Gold, NioGold) with assets in Quebec and Ontario. In the summer of 2016, Oban Mining was renamed to Osisko Mining. Probably the most important event in the history of the company occurred on August 25, 2018, when a company named Eagle Hill Exploration and its Windfall gold project was acquired. This project became the cornerstone asset of today's Osisko Mining.

The 100% Osisko Mining-owned Windfall gold project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of the province of Quebec. According to the February 2020 updated resource estimate, Windfall contains indicated resources of 1.21 million toz gold at a gold grade of 9.1 g/t and inferred resources of 3.94 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 8.4 g/t. Together it equals to 5.14 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 8.6 g/t. The majority of resources are in the inferred category and no measured resources have been outlined yet, however, it is only a question of time. Osisko's huge drill campaigns have been oriented on expansion drilling, however, more infill drilling should be made in the near future, as the feasibility study is being prepared.

Source: Osisko Mining

In 2020, further 250,000 meters should be drilled. Besides infill drilling, Osisko will make also some expansion drilling and it also intends to drill-test some new targets. As can be seen in the picture below, the deposit is still open down-dip. Only three weeks ago, Osisko reported some high-grade intercepts from the Lynx and Triple Lynx zones. The best intercepts include 948 g/t gold over 2.4 meters, 360 g/t gold over 2.1 meters or 72 g/t gold over 5.1 meters. Moreover, Osisko discovered a new mineralized zone in the Fox area, situated only 5 km from Windfall. Further potential lies also in the already drilled areas, as both the extracted bulk samples provided higher gold grades than predicted by the resource model. The first one provided gold grades of 8.53 g/t, instead of the modeled 6.76 g/t. The second one provided 17.8 g/t gold instead of the modeled 9.4 g/t.

Source: Osisko Mining

In July 2018, Osisko completed a PEA for the Windfall mine. The PEA outlined an underground mining operation with a throughput capacity of 3,200 tpd. As a result, the mine should be able to produce 218,000 toz gold per year, over the initial 8.1-year mine life. The AISC was estimated at a very reasonable level of $704/toz. As infrastructure in the area is good and also some underground workings are already in place, the CAPEX should be relatively low, only $310 million. As a result, also the economics of the project are good. At a gold price of $1,300/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) was calculated at $322 million and after-tax IRR at 32.7%. At a gold price of $1,600/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $717 million and after-tax IRR equals 59.4%.

The economics of the project look very good, especially at the current gold prices. Moreover, it is important to note that the PEA was prepared back in 2018 when the resources contained only 2.89 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 6.9 g/t. The current resources are 78% bigger and the current gold grade is 25% higher. It is possible to expect that the feasibility study will present a notably higher production rate and therefore also lower AISC.

Both the changes should have a very positive impact also on the economics of the project. The higher gold grades alone should lead to an increase of average annual gold production to approximately 270,000 toz, which should push the AISC below the $600/toz level (assuming that there are no other changes to the project). However, as the volume of resources increased significantly and it is poised to grow further, it is possible to expect Osisko Mining to consider expanding the mill throughput rate. It would lead to higher CAPEX, however, it would push the average production rate well above the 300,000 toz gold per year level.

Osisko's share price is $1.75 right now, which is 45% below its late February peak. Unfortunately, Osisko's activities were directly impacted by the coronavirus, as it had to temporarily (until April 13) suspend operations at Windfall. The good news is that Osisko Mining is well-financed and even a potential longer suspension of operations shouldn't have a meaningful impact on the company. As of the end of 2019, Osisko was almost debt-free (debt amounted only $3.1 million), and it held cash and cash equivalents worth $121.3 million and marketable securities worth C$55.26 million (around $40 million).

However, the market value of the securities is notably lower after the recent sell-offs. Moreover, on February 7, Osisko sold 6.2 million shares of O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF) for C$14.6 million (around $10.5 million). Also some shares of Generation Mining (OTCPK:GENMF) were sold and Osisko Mining received approximately C$2 million (around $1.5 million). Osisko's expected burn rate is around $8.3 million per month. It means that its current cash position should be approximately $108 million which should be sufficient for the next 13 months (dependent also on the outcomes of the normal course issuer bid valid until January 1, 2021, under which, Osisko can repurchase up to 10% of its free float - up to 18,415,707 shares). The good news is that the vast majority of the expenses (around $7.85 million per month) is dedicated to the huge exploration campaign. If the market situation gets really bad, Osisko can just slow-down its activities to preserve cash.

As can be seen, although Osisko Mining has really significant upside potential, it is not a risk-free investment. The extensive drill campaign is really expensive and in early 2021, Osisko will need more money, if it wants the exploration to continue at the current pace. Moreover, it is expected, that sometime in 2022, the mine construction should begin, which means that even more money will be needed. On the other hand, it is possible to expect that only limited equity financing will be needed to finance the Windfall mine CAPEX.

Osisko Mining has close ties to Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). It is almost sure that Osisko Gold Royalties will finance a big part of the CAPEX by purchasing a gold stream. Given the very good economics presented by the PEA, that should be further improved by the feasibility study, Osisko should be able to secure debt financing that will cover another big part of the CAPEX needs. It means that the equity portion of the financing package should be relatively small.

Further risks are related to coronavirus. Although Osisko hasn't reported any infected employees, it had to suspend its operations. The suspension should last only until April 13, however, the situation may change and the suspension may last much longer, which could disrupt the current project timelines. The timelines could be disrupted also by the permitting process. Although Quebec is known as a mining-friendly jurisdiction, some obstacles may emerge.

Conclusion

Osisko Mining's market capitalization is slightly above $500 million and the enterprise value is less than $400 million. At first glance, the price doesn't seem to be low, given that Osisko is at least 3-4 years from first gold production. On the other hand, Osisko Mining is well-financed and it owns a world-class Windfall gold project in the safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. The project should be highly profitable at the current gold price and there is a very good probability that the economics will be improved further by the feasibility study.

Moreover, Windfall provides significant exploration potential and there is only little doubt that the 5 million toz gold resource will grow further. But it is important to note that although Osisko Mining looks like a good long-term bet, the financial markets are extremely volatile right now. The market volatility impacts also shares of Osisko Mining, as can be seen in the chart above. This is why new investors should build their position only slowly, not by investing all the dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXMGF, ARRRF, IVPAF, TPRFF, RNKLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.