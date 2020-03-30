Bristol-Myers' Ozanimod Approval, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Bristol-Myers Receives FDA Approval for Celgene’s Ozanimod

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) (OTCPK:BMYMP) announced that it has received the FDA approval for Ozanimod, an MS drug it acquired through its purchase of Celgene business. The approval comes after quite a few roadblocks including an initial rejection by the FDA. The drug is scheduled to be marketed under the brand name of Zeposia and is aimed to treat relapsing MS. In its trials, the drug showed a relative reduction in ARR versus AVONEX of 48% through one year and 38% at two years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb did not provide any detail about the pricing of the drug but elaborated that it has decided to delay the launch of the drug on account of the ongoing pandemic. Samit Hirawat, M.D., chief medical officer, Bristol-Myers Squibb said, “ZEPOSIA has substantial clinical potential, and we are well-positioned with our heritage in transformational science to ensure this innovative compound ultimately benefits as many patients as possible.” The company had provided data from Phase 3 SUNBEAM and RADIANCE trials.

The drug was earlier rejected by the FDA nearly two years ago. The regulator had cited Celgene’s failure to provide required pharmacology data as the main reason behind the rejection. However, despite all these setbacks, Bristol-Myers Squibb is optimistic about the future of the drug and has estimated its peak annual sales at $5 billion.

Zeposia is now the only S1P receptor modulator which does not require the patients to undergo genetic testing before starting the drug. The patients are also not required to be observed after being administered the first dosage. It is expected that this USP may help the drug in fending off the stiff competition it will likely face in the market. Some of the most prominent competitors to the drug are Gilenya by Novartis and Mayzent. Several other companies are also working on S1P receptor modulators.

While this approval is a big win for Bristol-Myers Squibb, it has several other financial implications as well. Apart from this drug, the company received the ownership of several other work in progress drug candidates when it acquired Celgene for $74 billion. Initially, the company had agreed to pay $57 per share in cash and a one-to-one share trade as consideration. However, later the terms were changed to $50 in cash and one contingent value right or CVR for each share of Celgene. However, in order to become exercisable, all three of Celgene’s three pipeline assets would be required to be in the market by March 2021. The other two drug candidates are CAR-T treatments.

Liso cel, one of the CAR-T treatments obtained from Celgene designed to treat large B cell lymphoma, has been granted priority review by the FDA and the final decision is expected by August of this year. Third candidate is BB2121, another CAR-T treatment for multiple myeloma, is being developed in collaboration with bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). The drug candidate has provided positive results from its Phase 2 trial, which was concluded last year.

Rockwell Medical Gets FDA Nod for Triferic

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) reported that the FDA has given its approval for Triferic in intravenous formulation. The company already has Triferic Dialysate in its portfolio which is the only FDA-approved drug to replace iron and for maintaining hemoglobin in adult patients suffering from hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.

The company is now looking to design a commercial strategy to launch the new product. Rockwell anticipates to launch its Evaluation Programs during the third quarter of this year. Under these programs, clinics will have a chance to experience the product firsthand. Once these programs are completed, the company plans to make Triferic AVNU available in the market.

The clinical trials of the drug showed that patients receiving the Triferic experience even and leveled bioavailability of iron for replacing the iron lost due to dialysis treatment. It also helps in maintaining proper levels of hemoglobin. Stuart Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Medical, said, “Clinicians will now have the added flexibility to administer Triferic intravenously to a broader group of patients who can benefit from physiologic iron maintenance therapy to manage their anemia.”

Rockwell claims that with Triferic AVNU, the clinics which do not have the facility to deliver Triferic through dialysate may also benefit. This product is especially useful for patients who have special needs in terms of treatment approaches. Original Triferic has been approved in the U.S. since January 2015 as a hemodialysate, mixed with bicarbonate, for the maintenance of hemoglobin in dialysis patients. With this new IV formulation, it is possible to administer the drug to patients irrespective of the way bicarbonate is delivered.

The company is consistently working towards transforming anemia management techniques. As per Rockwell Medical, anemia management therapy market is worth over $4 billion in the US alone. The company’s Triferic is helpful in reducing ESAs while stabilizing hemoglobin levels.

Aveo Announces Discontinuation of CyFi 2 Study

Aveo Oncology (AVEO) announced that it has decided to discontinue CyFi 2 study of its lead drug candidate Ficlatuzumab. The company is collaborating with Biodesix Inc. for developing this potent hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody for treating patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Aveo stated that it took the decision keeping in view the uncertainties caused by Covid-19 outbreak. Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO, said, “Our investigators have been informed of the closure, and we greatly appreciate their enthusiasm for the study. We remain committed to the practice of scientific discovery and will focus our resources and efforts on our ongoing initiatives.” The company stated that it remains optimistic about the drug’s future.

Aveo stated that the urgent need to divert the use of clinical sites was the main reason to suspend the trial work. The company elaborated that the pandemic affected the feasibility of completing the study within the shelf-life of the current ficlatuzumab clinical trial supply. The trial sought to test the efficacy of the drug in combination with high-dose cytarabine vs. high-dose cytarabine alone.

Aveo recently reported its FY 2019 results and provided corporate updates. The company ended the year with $47.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as compared with $24.4 million at December 31, 2018. Its revenue for the year stood at $28.8 million, up from $5.4 million it had reported in 2018. The company stated that its net income for the year was $9.4 million, or net income of $0.61 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $5.3 million for 2018, or a loss of $0.44 and $1.93 per basic and diluted share, respectively.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.