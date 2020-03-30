Ally Financial: A Liquidation Analysis Shows How Cheap The Stock Is

My sum-of-the-parts liquidation analysis suggests that Mrs. Market expects $14 billion of chargeoffs on Ally's $81 million of consumer auto loans.

I’ve written about Ally a number of times, here most recently. Sorry, but throw that article out. No longer worth the paper it was printed on. OK, it wasn’t actually printed on paper, but you know what I mean. It discussed earnings and stock buybacks and loan growth, all topics for a simpler and safer time. Today is all about survival. Ally’s stock price the day I published the last piece was $32; now, it is a bit less than half that price.

A survival analysis asks these questions:

What does the current stock price imply about Ally’s loan default costs, or charge-offs, through the coming recession? Does that level of charge-offs seem likely?

Here’s my shot at answering these three questions.

What does the current stock price imply about Ally’s charge-offs through the coming recession?

I start with a simple liquidation model with these components:

Book value, which is a very useful measure of value for financial companies.

Plus loan loss reserves. Reserves are non-cash amounts set aside to absorb future losses. Since I’m going to estimate actual cash losses, I add this item back.

Plus new business value. Ally has two core operating businesses – (1) a leading auto lender to car buyers and to auto dealers, and (2) a leading online consumer bank. Both businesses have some value, although those values are cyclical. Both are now in their downcycles. Car sales will certainly be subpar for the next few years. Consumer deposits lose value when short-term interest rates are low. Fed funds is now 0% and will remain that way for the foreseeable future. I therefore value each business at a nominal $500 million each. I would at least triple that amount in better times.

Plus future net revenues generated by its current loan portfolio and consumer deposit base. Revenues are net of operating expenses. I run the revenues down at 40% a year, roughly Ally’s annual car loan repayment rate. I then calculate the net present value of the net revenue stream at an 8% discount rate.

Assumed charge-offs are the difference between the sum of the above items divided by shares outstanding, less the current stock price.

This will be easier to grasp if you see the numbers, so without further ado:

Source: Company reports

The table shows that I value Ally, before assumed loan losses, at $54 a share. The current stock price is $16 a share. So investors today effectively assume future total loan losses on its current loan portfolio of $38 per share, or $14 billion. To put that in perspective, charge-offs were $1 billion last year.

Ally has four loan portfolios, so I’m going to estimate “lifetime” charge-offs (losses cumulatively incurred over time from the current loan portfolio) on the three smaller, assuming a serious recession. Mrs. Market will then tell me what she’s assuming for Ally’s lifetime consumer auto loan charge-offs. Here’s the summary, then the explanation:

Commercial auto loans. The great bulk of these are inventory loans allowing dealers to maintain cars on their lots. The loans are therefore collateralized by the new and used cars. Ally also makes some business loans to the dealers. This chart shows that charge-offs on these loans were historically minimal, even through the Great Recession:

I’ll round up to assume 1% of lifetime loan losses.

Home mortgage loans. Ally has a remarkably high average 774 credit score in this portfolio, so I don’t expect losses to be significant. 2% of cumulative losses is conservative.

Business loans. A grab bag of loans, ranging from first lien private equity buyout loans to healthcare to other stuff. I expect Ally to sustain material losses in this portfolio, assuming a material recession. The highly levered private equity deals seem particularly at risk to default. I’m therefore going with 10% of lifetime losses.

The sum of my expected lifetime losses so far is $1¼ billion. Now we solve for x. As I said above, investors are implying that Ally’s cumulative total chargeoffs will be $14 billion. That leaves $13 billion for retail auto, or a 16% lifetime chargeoff rate.

Does that level of charge-offs seem likely? Not really.

Here are several angles on answering that question:

It assumes an astounding percentage of defaults. At a 50% loss per default, a 16% charge-off rate becomes a 32% default rate. Ally has if anything a more conservative auto loan portfolio than the national average. Could one-third of Americans lose their cars? Yikes.

It assumes loss rates well in excess of the Great Recession. I can’t for the life of me find historical default rates for auto loans, but I’ve gotten close. Here are three charts that may help. First, default rates by FICO score from a December 2019 Moody’s report:

Extrapolating from ‘09/’10 peak default rates to Ally’s existing auto loan FICO score mix, I come up with an annual loss rate of about 3%. Lifetime losses on an average ’07 originated auto loan pool could therefore not come close to 10%, no less the 16% Mrs. Market assumes.

Next, a Moody’s December 2016 report shows cumulative (lifetime) charge-offs for prime quality auto loans:

You can see that lifetime charge-offs occur roughly one-third a year for three years.

Finally, the Federal Reserve tracks bank loan charge-offs by loan type. Great! But it only includes auto loans in a “non-credit card consumer loan” category. This chart shows a history of that data, plus Ally’s consumer auto losses rates:

Sources: Federal Reserve, Ally company reports

Charge-offs in the three years ’08 to ’10 totaled 7.5%. Even adding 50% to reflect Ally’s higher loss rate gets only to 11%, not 16%. Ally’s stock price would have to rise to $26 to reflect 11% of cumulative consumer auto loan charge-offs.

Summing up

It seems clear that Ally’s stock price currently reflects a far more serious recession than the Great Recession. “Just” a Great Recession means a 50% higher stock price. Buying Ally’s stock today may not be the greatest trading call. Who knows? But three years from now it’s very likely you’ll wish you had bought Ally at $16 when you had the chance.

