Coronavirus Has Presented A Buying Opportunity In Kodiak Sciences

KSI-301 is expected to prove to be a game changer in the treatment of retinal diseases.

For all those who missed the train in 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has presented another chance to pick up Kodiak Sciences (KOD) stock. Let us see, what makes the company a solid buy at these share price levels.

Company overview

Founded in 2009, Kodiak Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing biologic therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and went public in October 2018.

Kodiak Sciences is leveraging its proprietary ABC (Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate) platform to develop mono, bi-specific, and triplet anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) inhibitors which combine biologics with small molecule therapies for treating major ocular conditions. The company’s lead asset, KSI-301, a novel investigational anti-VEGF biologic, is being studied in Phase 2/3 trial in wet AMD (age-related macular degeneration) indication. KSI-301 is also being studied in Phase 1 trials in diabetic eye disease indication. The company's preclinical-stage product candidate, KSI-501, is a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate and targets inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases.

KSI-301 can revolutionize the treatment of serious retinal diseases

Kodiak Sciences is currently developing the next generation of therapies for high-prevalence retinal diseases, such as wet AMD, DME (diabetic macular edema), and macular edema due to RVO (retinal vein occlusion). KSI-301 is a VEGF inhibitor just like Regeneron’s (REGN) Eylea and Roche Holdings’ (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis. However, KSI-301 differs from these drugs in its capability to remain active over months due to its attachment to long, heavy chains of proprietary phosphorylcholine-based biopolymers. These are the same biopolymers which are used in drug-eluting stents. Hence, although KSI-301 is administered in a manner similar to that of Lucentis and Eylea, the response is expected to be more durable, thereby resulting in fewer injections.

The company has formulated KSI-301 as a high-strength therapy, with a 5mg antibody per dose per eye. This dosage results in 3.5 times higher anti-VEGF binding capacity than Eylea. These factors are expected to be major differentiators for KSI-301 over existing anti-VEGF therapies. The high potency and longer durability are expected to culminate in better patient outcomes.

Currently, the common dosing frequency for existing VEGF inhibitors is once every four weeks or once every eight weeks. Lucentis is dosed once every month, while Eylea is dosed once every two months, after three monthly loading doses. Although a 12-week dosing regimen has been approved for Eylea, it has not proved to be as effective as the standard eight-week dosing.

Intravitreal anti-VEGF inhibitors are supposed to maintain vision when dosed as per label. However, the concentration of these therapies declines rapidly to an ineffective level between doctor appointments. Hence, it has been seen that visual gains are minimum and are not maintained in a real-world setting. So, if patients are not put on continuous high-intensity treatment, vision loss starts as early as 3 months after starting anti-VEGF therapy.

Phosphorylcholine is a substance that's on the external surface of all of our cells in our bodies. The company has engineered a highly potent intravitreally injected anti-VEGF ABC, KSI-301, by conjugating antibodies to phosphorylcholine-based biopolymer. KSI-301 is focused on inhibiting only a single target, namely VEGF. KSI-301 has demonstrated high bioavailability in the retinal and choroid tissue post injection in the eye in preclinical studies. The investigational drug has also demonstrated faster systemic clearance, despite its large molecular weight in the preclinical setting. Finally, KSI-301 demonstrated the best-in-class tolerability profile in non-clinical toxicology studies. Unlike other anti-VEGF therapies, the starting human dose was not restricted by non-clinical toxicology findings.

KSI-301 is currently being studied in four major retinal diseases. To date, the company has come out with promising early clinical data for this investigational asset.

In December 2018, the company announced the completion of a 12-week phase 1a study of KSI-301 in patients with DME, demonstrating the safety and durability of responses following a single dose of intravitreal anti-VEGF ABC.

In open-label Phase 1b study, Kodiak Sciences is generating scientific and clinical proof of concept for the safety, efficacy, and durability of KSI-301, and the ABC platform in four major retinal diseases such as wet AMD, DME, macular edema due to RVO, and diabetic retinopathy as a component of DME. Here, over 130 patients suffering from one of the retinal conditions such as AMD, DME, and RVO were first administered three monthly loading doses of KSI-301 at either the 2.5-milligram or 5-milligram dose levels, and then they're followed thereafter. Around 121 patients were treatment-naïve. The patients were then randomized to the two different dose levels at a 1:3 ratio.

Subsequent to the loading doses, patients have been followed, and additional retreatments are provided according to the disease-specific protocol specified retreatment criteria. While the original study duration was 36 weeks, it was extended to 72 weeks based on the drug’s promising safety, efficacy, and durability.

Kodiak Sciences is measuring vision outcome based on the change in BVCA (best-corrected visual acuity) and retinal anatomy based on the change in retinal CST (central subfield thickness). The company presented very promising durability data for KSI-301 in wet AMD indication on AAO Retina Subspecialty Day. The data highlights the very high probability of next-generation intravitreal biologics allowing wet AMD patients to be dosed at three-month or even longer intervals. According to this data, 80% of wet AMD-treated eyes and 78% of DME-treated eyes could be extended to four months or longer dosing regimen without receiving retreatment. The company saw promising early signs of improvement in diabetic retinopathy severity and also RVO, where over half of the patients could be extended beyond three months without retreatment after initial loading doses. KSI-301 demonstrated robust efficacy through 16 weeks across all the diseases. There were also no cases of intraocular inflammation after over 300 doses of KSI-301 and over 100 patients.

Currently, only approximately 40% of wet AMD patients can be maintained on every 12-week or three-month dosing interval over a two-year period using existing anti-VEGF therapies.

KSI-301 has demonstrated significant gains as compared to durability. This investigational drug demonstrated that 84% of patients can be maintained on a dosing regimen of 4 months or longer, while 55% can be maintained on a 6-month dosing interval. This data underscores the potential of KSI-301 and the ABC platform to achieve significantly longer interval dosing with an intravitreally administered therapy.

The changes in BVCA and OCT were also consistent with those seen for other anti-VEGF therapies dosed over a smaller time frame. At 24 weeks, there has been mean 5.9 letters visual acuity improvement from baseline and 58-micron improvement in OCT.

In the case of DME, currently approved medicines are labeled for either monthly or every other month dosing after five monthly loading doses. It was also shown in a National Eye Institute-funded DRCR.net collaborative study of DME patients that almost all patients required six initial monthly loading doses under the DRCR treatment algorithm and a median of nine to 10 doses were administered in the first year of therapy for all of the tested agents. Aflibercept, bevacizumab, and ranibizumab. Kodiak Sciences aims to reduce the number of initiating or loading doses as well as extend the treatment interval in the maintenance phase to three months and beyond. With KSI-301 in DME indication.

The Phase 1b data in DME indication was even more favorable than that seen for wet AMD patients. KSI-301 demonstrated robust durability of response, requiring only 3 loading doses as compared to 5 loading doses required for Eylea. Further, while Eylea has to be dosed every 8 weeks, KSI-301 managed to extend treatment duration for almost 64% of patients to 6 months or longer.

At 24 weeks, there has been mean 6.8 letters visual acuity improvement from baseline and 133-micron improvement in OCT. Patients also reported improvement in DRSS (Diabetic retinopathy severity scale) scores as early as week 12 after treatment.

Finally, the Phase 1b data in RVO indication demonstrated that KSI-301 managed to extend the dosing interval for 53% patients 4 months or longer without retreatment. RVO is a disease characterized by higher levels of intraocular VEGF on average than wet AMD and DME. With existing treatment options dosed once every month, KSI-301 can significantly improve the treatment paradigm for RVO patients.

At 24 weeks, there has been mean 22.2 letters visual acuity improvement from baseline and 350-micron improvement in OCT.

KSI-301 has also demonstrated a robust safety profile in the Phase 1b study.

Kodiak Sciences has managed to secure a lucrative deal with Baker Bros. Advisors

Based on positive data from Phase 1b study, Kodiak Sciences managed to sell a capped royalty right on global net sales of KSI-301 to BBA (Baker Bros. Advisors) for $225 million. Kodiak received $100 million upfront at the closing of the transaction.

The royalty rate is 4.5% on annual net sales of KSI-301 post-marketing approval. The royalty payments, however, are capped an aggregate amount equal to 4.5 times the funding amount paid by BBA to the company. In case Kodiak develops anti-VEGF containing follow-on products to KSI-301, it may have to pay 1.5-2.25% royalty rate on these products. However, total payments under the funding agreement will never exceed the cap of 4.5 times the funding amount paid by BBA to the company.

This deal strengthened Kodiak’s financial position, which will now support its ongoing clinical programs. At the end of September 2019, the company had cash to sustain operations only till the first half of 2020. The deal added to Kodiak’s cash stockpile without immediate equity dilution. It also highlighted the interest of investors in the company’s promising KSI-301 asset.

In March 2020, BBA has further purchased 150k shares of Kodiak Sciences.

There are multiple growth catalysts for the company in the coming years

Kodiak Sciences is currently enrolling patients in a pivotal DAZZLE study to evaluate KSI-301. The company plans to commence pivotal Phase 3 trials for KSI-301 in RVO, DME, and DR (diabetic retinopathy) indications in 2020. Kodiak Sciences expects quarterly readouts from Phase 1b study and, optionally, interim data from DAZZLE study in 2020.

In 2021, Kodiak Sciences expects data readouts from pivotal studies evaluating KSI-301 in wet AMD, CRVO (central retinal vein occlusion), and BRVO (Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion) indications. Optionally, the company may release interim data from the Phase 3 DME study. It also aims to file IND for KSI-501.

In 2022, Kodiak Sciences expects data readouts from pivotal trials in DME and DR indications. It also plans to submit a BLA (Biologics license application) to FDA for KSI-301 in wet AMD, DME, RVO, and, potentially, DR indications. The company anticipates Phase 1a/1b data for KSI-501 in inflammatory retinal conditions. Finally, Kodiak expects to file IND for the KSI-601 triplet inhibitor for dry AMD indication in 2022.

The company has other promising assets in the pipeline

Kodiak Sciences' investigational asset, KSI-501, is a bispecific antibody inhibiting VEGF and IL-6, conjugated to phosphorylcholine-based biopolymer. The company aims to develop this therapy for retinal diseases with an inflammatory component.

Kodiak Sciences further plans to develop bispecific antibody drugs conjugated to phosphorylcholine-based biopolymer embedded with hundreds of copies of small molecule drugs. The company aims to leverage this approach to treat high-prevalence multifactorial diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma.

Investors should consider these risks

The growth prospects of Kodiak Sciences’ shares depend completely on the clinical and commercial success of KSI-301. This exposes the company to significant business concentration risk and R&D failure risk. It will also face significant market uncertainty and competitive pressures, considering that competitions such as Regeneron and Roche Holdings have much higher resources for marketing their products. Finally, the company is loss-making and can continue to be so for many more years.

What price is right for the stock?

According to Finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Kodiak Sciences is $87.50. On March 2, Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh initiated coverage of Kodiak Sciences with a Buy rating and an $80 price target. On February 18, Barclays analyst Gena Wang downgraded the company from Overweight to Equal Weight but raised the target price from $26 to $69. On February 10, Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah reiterated a Buy rating on Kodiak Sciences with a $115 price target. On February 5, SunTrust analyst Robyn Karnauskas initiated coverage of Kodiak Sciences with a Buy rating and a $101 price target. On January 3, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee initiated coverage of Kodiak Sciences with a Buy rating and a $100 price target.

In December 2019, the company raised gross proceeds of $317.4 million through the closing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of 6.9 million shares. Combined with the upfront payment from the BBA deal, Kodiak Sciences has access to over $500 million worth cash for advancing its research pipeline. These funds can sustain the company’s operational needs at least till the end of 2021.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $80 is a fair estimate of the company’s growth potential. I recommend aggressive biotech investors to take advantage of the current dip in Kodiak’s share price in March 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.