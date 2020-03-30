Kellogg: Under $60 Seems Right

Kellogg (K) is another global food colossus. While it seems the COVID-19 pandemic is effectively destroying the global economy, one assertion remains true: people need to eat. That said, there have been perceived increases in key business lines based on what we are seeing in grocery stores around the United States. We believe shares in Kellogg are a buy as a defensive play as the stock has held up well during all of this turmoil while offering shareholders a 3.8% dividend yield.

As the virus continues to spread, we expect to see reduced consumer demand for away-from-home food in the near-term impacting sales of food items for home consumption. We expect to see greater near-term demand for food at home, primarily in North America. Grocery stores are increasing food orders from global food giants. While we assume this short-term stock-up demand will ebb in the coming months during the pandemic, our expectation is that overall at-home food demand will remain elevated, while away-from-home exposure, such as sit-down-style restaurants will suffer. Those who are trying to avoid illness or spreading it in their communities are hunkering down. With that said, we believe the overall impact of the virus is expected to lead to increased organic sales for Kellogg. That is a stark contrast to many companies globally, so this defensive stock seems like an opportunity to sit on a solid dividend yield and possibly some share appreciation.

In terms of data, the most recent we have is Q4 earnings. That said, the company had a strong Q4. The dividend continues to be hiked. There has also been some insider buying before the virus outbreak occurred. However, the outlook for profit going forward was well below consensus, which initially, before the pandemic landed in North America, led to uncertainty. With shares pulling back into the $50s, we believe that the defensive nature of this stock is one to consider. In this column, we will discuss recent performance of the name, comment on our thoughts regarding Kellogg's present valuation, and offer our 2020 projections. Kellogg is a good, long-term hold for a dividend growth investor, and the present pullback in conjunction with the fact that sales really are not going to suffer during this pandemic makes this an ideal candidate to consider as a defensive source of income.

The dividend growth is attractive

We believe that Kellogg is a stock that you want to consider when the yield is high, ideally around 3.8% or higher. The higher the yield, the more downside protection you have generally, and the better you will be paid to wait for any kind of turnaround. The reason we like this name in a long-term account is that it is a dividend growth name. We love that the dividend continues to grow:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the dividend has been raised year after year. At an annualized dividend of $2.28, the current yield on the stock is 3.8% based on the current share price of $59. That is still attractive for any dividend investor, though a further pullback would be even better of course.

We showed that the dividend continues to grow year after year. We also think that this dividend growth looks set to continue in the years ahead. To ensure that the dividend can continue to be paid, we have to ensure there are sufficient cash flows, which helps ensure the payout ratio is reasonable. Generally speaking, we consider a dividend payout ratio less than 80% as implying the dividend is more than secure and even more secure at 70%. To see what the payout ratio looks like, we can look to cash flows relative to the dividends paid. Kellogg has seen its payout ratio rise of late. Although cash from activities should be around $1.0 billion this year, we need to keep an eye on this relative to dividend payments of about $770-$780 million.

As far as cash goes, depending on the quarter there is positive cash added to the balance, or some cash burn. After the present quarter, the company had $397 million in cash on hand and $17.6 billion in current assets. Debt is reasonable, with long-term debt at $7.1 billion. We believe this is manageable.

Assuming that the COVID-19 pandemic has a minimal impact on Q1 sales (and we believe it will be positive), let's check in on the latest performance figures.

Q4 revenues fell thanks to past divestitures

When the company reported Q4 earnings, they were superior to what we expected. The company reported a top-line revenue figure that surpassed our estimates, but fell year-over-year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Once again, sales fell because of divestitures, namely the Keebler brand. In Q4, sales came in at $3.22 billion. This surpassed our estimates by $100 million while it surpassed the Street consensus by $40 million. The larger story is that as reported, revenues are down 3% from last year, but better than most were expecting. Of course, in the quarter sales were hit by divestitures which accounted for a 6% reduction. Organically, net sales actually increased by 3%. How about earnings power?

We think earnings held up nicely

We were impressed with the organic sales growth. In addition, cost controls helped. Despite divestitures, operating profit was up 11% from last year. Given cost controls and despite lower revenues, we were pleased to see earnings per share hold up well. Earnings per share were $0.91 on an adjusted basis, beating our expectations by $0.06:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

It is worth noting that the earnings were also above the Street consensus, but we think the best news here is that adjusted earnings per share were flat from last year when everyone was expecting declines. Future earnings are questionable but we are operating under the assumption that COVID-19 will have minimal impacts to sales and earnings. That said, it has implications for valuation.

Valuation consideration

A lot of defensive food giants struggled in 2017-2018. At this time Kellogg stock had seen premium valuations in excess of 50 times trailing earnings assigned to the name. Investors paid up for the expected dividend growth and eventual turnaround. We should also point out that the per share earnings are up in part to big share repurchases over the years. Based on our current expectation for adjusted earnings per share being as high as $4.00 in 2020, the forward earnings multiple is just under 15x. Some may question the valuation based on 2020 expectations, but we think it is about fair. While we see the dividend as safe, before COVID-19 became a United States crisis, 2020 projections were below what most were looking for.

2020 projections

Considering the impact of divestitures, the trajectory of key metrics, and currency issues, we believe COVID-19 will impact the business minimally on the downside. No one really knows the impact, but given the way products are flying off of the shelves, we think that it is possible sales get a boost. Any downside, we believe, is minimal, and Nielsen data support this. For 2020, we still expect a flat top line to single-digit growth on an organic basis. On a currency-neutral basis, we are targeting sales that will be -2% to 2%. We expect organic sales growth of course. We expected 2020 earnings per share could remain flat to within 2%. We are now looking for $3.70-$4.00 on a currency-neutral basis. However, the company guided EPS down to $3.84 to $3.88. However, keep in mind this might not exactly be like-for-like without divestitures. At the low end of this, $3.70, we are trading at 15.9X, which is at worst fair value.

A defensive buy

While many are holding cash, some are looking for safety from dividends and possible capital gains. Rather than day trading or swing trading, which requires diligence and is not suitable for most investors, we believe Kellogg is an opportunity for a defensive investor that seeks some income, with limited downside. In the present market environment, having some dividend stocks on your shopping list is a wise idea. Dividend growth and a chance for share appreciation long term are the types of stocks we should look to invest in for our long-term accounts and recommend to our followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in K over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.