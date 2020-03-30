Microsoft: Performing In All Environments

I like the diversification and positioning of Microsoft and the strong balance sheet, yet valuation multiple inflation over time makes me hesitant to pull the trigger.

Part of this stems from the fact that the business has a few segments which benefit from the fact that many people work from home.

At a time when the market is facing real turmoil, Microsoft (MSFT) is being pretty resilient as its Office products are still very much, and perhaps in greater demand, with white-collar staff across the globe working from home. This requires more of the tools provided by Microsoft such as Skype and Teams.

While the company will undoubtedly take a hit from the current crisis, there are certainly some silver linings, as the very resilient balance sheet places the company into a position to make a bolt-on deal as well. Despite the great achievements and basically all-weather positioning, multiples have increased quite a bit.

The Latest Events

Microsoft has entered into a deal to acquire Affirmed Networks, in an attempt to be ready to benefit from the emergence of 5G, as it is looking to acquire this provider of virtualized, cloud-native mobile networks solutions provider. No details have been announced although a media report by Bloomberg surfaced which placed the deal tag at $1.35 billion.

The perhaps bigger event is that of the momentum on the front of Microsoft Teams, although the benefit of this momentum within a diversified conglomerate like Microsoft is less pronounced, than momentum observed by pure-play peers such as Zoom (ZM) and Slack (WORK), both offering similar services.

Teams is the undisputed leader in this market and Microsoft has seen real momentum. The company reported a 20 million daily active user mark in November, a number which rose to 44 million last week, yet growth has been heavily skewed. By March 11, Microsoft reported 32 million active users, a 12 million increase in the time frame of about 3-4 months, while another 12 million users were added in just about two weeks. Further anecdotal details about the usage of the services is very encouraging. With pricing starting at $5 per user a month, the 12 million users gained in the past two weeks alone add about $720 million in annualised revenues. Including some additional services, the company has probably added over a billion in annual revenues over the past two weeks alone.

Shares Hold Up Well

Shares of Microsoft started 2020 at $158 per share and note that they had risen more than 50% in 2019 alone. Microsoft’s shares nearly hit the $190 mark in February and now trade at $150, and while shares are down 20% from the recent high, they are down just 5% so far this year and trade at similar levels as they did last December.

This pullback is somewhat modest in part because of the silver lining because of real momentum seen at business segments such as Teams. In fact, most businesses will probably recognize the greater flexibility of workers to work from office and home given that productivity might actually hold up pretty well, and workers can void stress and extensive travel. Hence, I do not necessarily believe that this is a one-time boost to the business, yet will have a lasting impact to some extent as well.

The Numbers

Late January, Microsoft posted strong second quarter results with revenues up 14% to $36.9 billion which indicates that the silver lining from strong momentum at Teams is very modest, as the business is posting sales at an annualised rate of $150 billion. Note that this number is not yet attainable given that the second quarter of the fiscal year, coinciding with the fourth quarter of the calendar year, is typically a stronger quarter.

The company absolutely has a rock-solid balance sheet as it operates with $134 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments, offset by just $70 billion in debt. The resulting net cash position of $64 billion is equivalent to more than $8 per share and while this makes up just 5% of the current market value, it is a key factor (given the absence of net debt) why shares have not really moved that much lower and display much less volatility.

With operating margins comfortably in their thirties, the company is very profitable and is close to reporting earnings in a range of $5.50-$6.00 per share each year. Trading at $148 currently and accounting for the $8 per share net cash position, this reveals that the earnings multiple remains on the high side, at 23-25 times anticipated earnings.

Valuation Thoughts

With interest rates moving lower, the earnings multiple to a truly stable business in any environment is on the increase as I would be happy to buy this name at an 18-20 times multiple + cash. This works down to $110-$120 valuation, as in fact shares hit the low $130s during the latest turmoil.

I like the resilience of the business, not just in terms of the strong balance sheet, yet diversification within the business as well, as this current period of turmoil actually allows Microsoft to thrive in other areas as well. Furthermore, while the latest deal is truly a bolt-on acquisition and Microsoft historically has a very bad track record in this field, the company has made some better deals as well, including the very beneficial acquisition of LinkedIn which seems to be a real winner. This is certainly the case if features can be integrated with not just Office, but Teams and other pieces of software as well.

When I last looked at the shares in July of last year, I praised the company for strong growth and sound positioning (with software such as Skype, GitHub, LinkedIn, Azure), yet believed that shares were fully valued at levels in the $130s.

While shares are more or less trading at the same level, or even at a slightly higher level than July, that is in terms of pricing. At the same time, valuations have fallen from 27 times earnings to 23-25 times earnings, while interest rates have fallen meaningfully as well. This makes that the earnings yield over risk-free rates has increased meaningfully, and in fact, I believe more in the diversification of the business than I did at the time.

Of course, the market has fallen further with some shares and industries down a lot more, as other parts of the market are not just plagued by a greater impact of the virus, many sectors and companies have lots of leverage as well.

Viewing Microsoft given the diversification as a much more stable play and perhaps really somewhat of a bond-equivalent investment, I am compelled to the shares on a relative basis, that is in relation to bonds. That said, I am not pulling the trigger yet. While Microsoft has seen great share price advancements through earnings growth and multiple inflation (which in large part is deserved given the improved positioning), we have to recognize that long-term expectations of Microsoft have been on the increase and that its shares long traded at a big discount to the market. Hence, I am sticking with my buying discipline here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.