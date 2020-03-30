Summary

As an owner of some of the most popular content on television, Discovery has a viable future in a direct-to-consumer environment through the growth of incipient vMVPD services.

The market has been too focused on the impacts of cord-cutting and the firm's lack of a streaming service, that it is severely undervaluing the firm’s 300,000-hour content library.

High free cash flow numbers signal strong financial health and ability for share buybacks (authorized).

Advertising revenue is outpacing distribution revenue at record rates, so it should be used as a proxy for Discovery's future growth.

We are positive on Discovery’s acquisition of Scrips network, expecting significant synergies and further expanding of the network.