Discover Value In Discovery

The market has been too focused on the impacts of cord-cutting and the firm's lack of a streaming service, that it is severely undervaluing the firm’s 300,000-hour content library.

As an owner of some of the most popular content on television, Discovery has a viable future in a direct-to-consumer environment through the growth of incipient vMVPD services.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), whose content is available in 220 countries and 50 languages, is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens and services, from linear, free-to-air and pay-TV channels to digital products and streaming services, to social and mobile-first content and formats.

The market has been so focused on the adverse impacts of the cord-cutting tendency and discovery's lack of a streaming platform that it is severely undervaluing the firm's library of 300,000 hours of content. Discovery's act of funding the Scripps acquisition by using 70% debt further upsets investors for fears of debt repayment and reduction in share buybacks. However, even with all these negative sentiments, Discovery proves itself worthy and competent via continuing delivering stellar free cash flow. Its progressing Ad revenue growth and accounting of nearly 4% of all U.S. Ad revenue affirms its steadfast position as a leader in the TMT industry. Its acquisition of Scripps also proves to be beneficial due to global synergies and expansion of audience and networks. We expect the market's view of Discovery to be changed significantly in the near future as Discovery evincing its strong financial standing, ability to repay debt and share buybacks, sustaining expansion of audience and networks, and the potential to launch its own dedicated streaming service in 2020.

Global Leader with Broad Range of Contents:

The contents of Discovery networks are deeply loved by fans across more than 220 countries. Lead by its global flagship channels such as Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery has a strong foundation of loyal audience. For instance, the Discovery Channel, which produces high-quality non-fiction content about the world, reaches 88 million U.S viewers and 361 million international viewers. Apart from these global networks, Discovery also tries to appeal to its audience with loved regional content. Its U.S specific channels such as The American Heroes Channel and the Oprah Winfrey Network further target audience from different backgrounds with different areas of interest. Its regional operations in Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America cover almost all major cable and satellite markets. For instance, Eurosport, the broadcasting channel of the Olympics in Europe, has generated more than 200 million fans across Europe and Asia. The combination of well-known global networks and content genres on a regional basis affirms Discovery's leadership position.

Meanwhile, Discovery is also evolving to become a leader in the area of direct-to-consumer products. Fans can now enjoy their favorite content whenever and wherever they want through TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play. It has also established direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand.

As the market is so focused on the cord-cutting trend, the value of Discovery's content is being underestimated. Discovery owns a very unique portfolio of content that caters to several niche markets and often have no substitutes. For example, the company dominates science-based programming on Science Channel, automotive programming through Discovery Turbo and wildlife journalism through Animal Planet. Furthermore, the firm's ownership of lifestyle-based content (TLC, OWN Food Network etc.) gives it female-skewed ad revenue, which is highly appealing to certain advertisers. Moreover, there even is a high probability that Discovery will launch its own dedicated streaming service with all the company's brands in 2020 as it has been preparing for the act for over a year. Discovery's strong presence in both its traditional cable business and its constantly evolving digital and mobile services ensure its global leadership in its content.

Cash Flow:

Free cash flow:

Discovery has an EBITDA Margin of 42.7%, which is much higher than that of its direct competitors. Likewise, 22.8% FCF Margin beats competitors, and continues to grow. FCF Yield of over 11% much higher than the industry average of about 6%; yet the company is still undervalued relative to its peers.

Debt:

Discovery continues to allocate its free cash flows to both debt repayment and share repurchases - both should increase valuation. There is $16.3 billion in debt due by 2024, a high portion due to its acquisition of Scripps which is 70% funded by debt. As it is 3.1x levered as of Q3 earnings call, Discovery will continue to pay down debt - lack of repayments factor into FCF in the future - allowing for spending on more investment, buybacks, and international growth.

Buybacks:

The board has authorized repurchases of up to $1 billion in April 2019. The company guided steady free cash flow growth which could fund that amount. The Company repurchased nearly 12 million shares for $300 million, at an average price of $25.93 per share. This resulted in a share price increase of nearly $4 equating to a one day increase of nearly 14%. Now, if DISCA decides to buy back more shares, the value could be significantly higher. So far this year, it has only bought back $300 million. It is estimated that the company did $450 million by year-end 2019. (confirmation Q4 call)

From the stock chart of Discovery, we can easily see a significant drop in its stock price at the end of 2017 due to its acquisition of Scripps. This act of Discovery unsettled a lot of investors as the transaction was funded 70% by debt. Investors were concerned about Discovery's ability to pay back its debt and a possible reduction in share buybacks. However, from the financial data provided by Discovery, the firm proves to have strong free cash flow, growth in revenue and its continuing action of share buybacks. We can see that the cord-cutting trend actually didn't have a major impact on Discovery's ability to creating revenue. Thus, we believe, the market will realize how this acquisition only proves to be beneficial to Discovery in the long run.

Advertising Revenue:

Because of the current disruption of the content distribution model, advertising revenue is a key metric to look at to assess the health and growth potential of a media conglomerate. Discovery is growing its advertising revenue in both domestic and international markets and controls a nearly 4% share of all advertising revenue in the United States (as of 2018). Its Ad Revenue currently outpaces its distribution revenue. Ad revenue as a percentage of US network revenue has grown from 58.5% to 59.8% year over year as of Q3. That same metric was just 50.5% in 2017 and 51.3% in 2016. While advertising still accounts for less than half of the revenue from international networks, that trend is heading more towards a heavier weighting in ads. It is expected that international ad revenue numbers will begin to rival those of the US market and soon contribute to top-line growth

Even though the cord-cutting trend hurts the stock price of Discovery, Discovery still proves to be the leader in the TMT industry. Its high growth in Ad revenue further proves its firm position in the industry as other companies have a high willingness to pay for ads on Discovery's networks.

Acquisition of Scripps:

Discovery acquired Scripps at a transaction value of $14.6 billion at the end of 2017. We firmly believe this acquisition will deliver further growth for Discovery. One of the most direct benefits is the opportunity to deliver global strategic synergies estimated to be around $350 million. The combined company now produces nearly 8,000 hours of original programming annually, with a library of 300,000 hours of content, capturing 21.6% of W25-54 Primetime audience share, 19.2% of P2+ Primetime audience share, and 18.8% of P25-54 Total Day audience share. Furthermore, there is significant upside potential to extend Scripps Brands internationally. Even though Scripps International (SNI) already reaches over 175 countries, most of its content has not been exposed to international markets. As a more global company, Discovery can expand SNI well into the lives of millions of potential audiences in the international market.

Even though the high debt due to this acquisition encourages a lot of negative sentiments among investors, the aforementioned global synergies and increase in Discovery's market share of primetime cable viewership seems to justify the acquisition.

Risks:

There are several concerns to be considered when investing in traditional media entities like television networks.

Firstly, Linear TV viewing is not trending up and cord-cutting is the national norm. However, Discovery can mitigate this risk by licensing of its content to distributors such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO to recover cord-cutting losses. Pure-play online video services will keep Discovery afloat - maintaining ad/distribution revenue in the process.

Secondly, as many believe in an upcoming recession, Economic recession would likely lead to cuts in marketing budgets. This would be bad for companies like Discovery that generate revenue from advertising. Like all other linear TV companies, Discovery has a tough road ahead navigating the cord-cutting trend. Still, Discovery with strong content ownership footprints will have the advantage. Content troves will reduce the need for marketing and long-established companies like Discovery will maintain their viewership bases.

Valuation:

Public Comparables:

Discovery maintains a lower P/E ratio, a lower EV/EBITDA ratio and a higher FCF yield than its peers.

Discounted Cash Flow:

For the DCF valuation, revenue was projected very conservatively based on historical values. The 30.6% growth in FY2018 is due to the acquisition of Scripps.

A WACC of 8 % was used as noted above. In addition, EBITDA is estimated to be within the 4500M to 5000M range in 5 years. The final year adjusted EBITDA was 4782M and utilizing a 9.5x terminal led to an implied share price of $51.95. This demonstrates a 73% upside as Discovery is currently trading at $30.00.

Conclusion:

Discovery is a constantly evolving platform innovator. Its massive content library, production of more direct-to-consumer services and firm hold of the international markets will outlive the cynicism that investors hold towards the cable business. Its strong growth in revenue continues to prove that they are not greatly impacted by the cord-cutting trend as investors might think. As its management consistently invests in driving both organic and inorganic growth revenue streams, Discovery has the potential of becoming "the Hulu equivalent in select TV markets in Europe" and will continue to be the indispensable brand in the U.S. while boosting shareholder returns over the next few years.

