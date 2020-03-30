Chemtrade: 13% Yield Is Likely To Be Eliminated

When we last covered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF), we left with the message that the Fund would likely cut its distribution by 50%.

Betting on an exact timeline for a cut is always risky. This is even more true for a company that has kept the distribution the same for over a decade. We are still going to stick our neck out on this one and we think it will happen when the company hits its next hiccup, whenever that is, as Chemtrade has zero room for errors. We are looking for a 50% cut somewhere in the next 6-12 months. The company is not particularly expensive from an EV to EBITDA perspective and if it can start lowering its debt, it might become a good investment at some point.

Of course, when we said "hiccup," we had no idea that it would be a once in a generation selloff.

Mark Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “While we continue to believe that our distribution is sustainable in normal times; these are not normal times. In times like these, financial prudence is essential. Accordingly, to protect our balance sheet and maintain financial flexibility, we have reduced our monthly distribution to $0.05 per unit. We intend to use excess cash flow to strengthen our balance sheet by reducing leverage. We will continue to evaluate our distribution policy as economic conditions stabilize and as our business performance warrants.”

Source: Company Press Release

We give kudos to the company for having navigated the business challenges of 2019. The cut at this point though was very necessary and absolutely nobody should blame them for it. With the distribution cut by 50%, we examine if we can make a compelling long case.

The Business

Chemtrade operates in three areas: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC) & Electrochemicals (EC).

Source: Chemtrade Presentation

The SPPC segment produces fresh and regenerated sulphuric acid and related products and is the largest portion of revenues. The WSSC segment makes chemicals like aluminum sulphate, polyaluminum chloride and aluminum chlorohydrate, all used in the treatment of water by municipalities and industrial companies. Finally, the EC segment makes sodium chlorate products and chlor-alkali products. The complete set of products sold by Chemtrade can be seen here.

2020 Guidance And Why Distribution Disappearance Is Likely

Chemtrade released its guidance for 2020 in January, followed by an announcement of the distribution cut in March. EBITDA was guided lower than what the company managed in 2019.

Source: Chemtrade Presentation

The guidance was based on the following assumptions.

Source: Chemtrade Presentation

While the company makes tons of products and individual pricing is impossible to track, the ICIS index does include a lot of the commodities. We have circled the point at which Chemtrade released its guidance and the point at which it cut its distribution.

Source: ICIS

If that gives you confidence in the dividend even at these levels, then kudos to you. You are braver than we expected.

Outlook

Chemical usage should closely track world GDP, which is due to contract sharply in Q2-2020. While usage may go down 10-15%, margins are likely to fall far more, as all but the lowest-cost producers will be incentivized to shut production. It is also possible that cash-strapped producers may use up inventories, further pressuring the balance chemical producers. Q3-2020 and Q4-2020 will likely stage a tremendous rebound. But the dividend will likely be cut to zero (or close to zero) in the interim.

Yield-Chasing For Beginners

Investors enamored with the Chemtrade yield might think of rolling the dice here. If things go back to normal in 2021, investors could get a 13% yield that is more than 2X covered (using 2019 adjusted EBITDA). That is a compelling proposition. But one really needs to examine the debt situation here. The bulk of Chemtrade debt is via its bank facility and is not due any time soon.

During 2019, Chemtrade modified certain terms of its Credit Facilities including extending the maturity date to October 24, 2024. Chemtrade incurred $558 of transaction costs related to the modification.

Source: Annual report

One quarter of bad EBITDA will not trigger any of Chemtrade's covenants which are calculated on a rolling 12-month basis. But this crisis will likely get management paying serious attention to its debt. Our thought process is that Chemtrade will only go back to even the current level of distribution (5 cents a month) after clearing its 2021 maturities.

Source: Annual report

So the outline is a zero distribution soon and a bump to 5 cents after June 30, 2021.

There Is An Option

Investors buying the common shares are betting that the company does well. But there is a way to make more than the 12.65% yield on the common shares while taking less risk. We are referring to the same debentures mentioned above. The June 2021s , which mature in 15 months give you a 26.86% ($16+$6.56/$84) total return in 15 months.

Source: TMX

Those that want a longer source of compounding returns can aim for the August 2023 maturities.

Source: TMX

Yield to maturity here is 20% plus. We like both ideas far better than dabbling in the common shares.

Conclusion

We will be very surprised if even the reduced distribution from Chemtrade survives the next quarter. The convertible debentures across the curve actually yield higher than the common shares and that itself should tell you where the common distribution is headed. Based on the herculean efforts of governments around the world, we think Chemtrade will make it out alive. But we would be very careful in extrapolating that to good returns for the common shares. Stick with the convertible debentures if you are bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: HDO is does not hold CGIFF.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.