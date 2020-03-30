Western Digital: Strong Value

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Emily Levine as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Western Digital Corp (WDC), a leader in the hard disk drive (HDD) market, has become an increasingly competitive player in the solid state drive (SSD) market since its purchase of Sandisk in 2016. Even though Western Digital commands the HDD market, that technology has recently become an afterthought to many PC manufacturers who favor the SSD. SSD’s have important performance benefits versus the older spinning disc media and as a result, HDDs have lost their luster for both PCs and some smaller-scale servers. Because of this shift, Western Digital is unlikely to generate prolific returns on capital on HDDs. However, they are very well primed to make a substantial run in the SSD market. Thus far, Western Digital has been largely ineffective at translating its success into the SSD market. This should change in the near future. Western Digital remains in a strong position to continue to capitalize on the hard drive market, and the firm should be able to drive further revenue growth with a strong portfolio of nearline enterprise HDDs along with the further growth in SSDs.

The stock has certainly taken its fair share of beatings in the last few months. Year to date shares were down 53% and an astonishing 51% in the last month alone to around ~$31 per share before recouping some losses. A little pullback is warranted, but fundamentals would suggest the stock is a strong value play at this point in time. The firm sports very strong P/B and P/S ratios of 1.1 and 0.6 respectively, compared to industry averages of 2.4 and 1.7. A forward dividend yield of 6.85% adds even more value to this play, and the company has yet to miss a dividend payment. The impact of COVID-19 on the core business should be marginal. Storage is an inherently cyclical market, and though supply chains may be briefly halted, PC and data center businesses will continue to have demand for the storage offered by WDC.

(Image Source: Meta-charts)

Western Digital is in a great spot to continue to benefit from the proliferation of the “Internet of Things”, 5G, and surveillance which should continue to rapidly increase large scale storage demand from enterprises. While the HDD does continue to slowly fade in favor of the SSD, the HDD’s price point continues to be compelling for large scale storage required by many firms, and Western Digital has only one major competitor in that field, Seagate (STX); together they maintain north of 80% HHD market share. There will be a time when SSD pricing is at or below the level of HDD pricing. Prices have declined from $50 per gig of storage in 2005 to around $.40 in 2018. They still have a while to go; HDD’s can be as cheap as $.03 per gig, and Western Digital will continue to benefit from this price difference as it markets huge sums of storage to firms engaged in the modern commodity of the Internet of Things.

(Source: The Register)

While the large scale storage business should continue to grow in the coming years, PC remains Western Digital’s primary market for storage. On this front, the shift to SSD seems to be occurring at a much faster pace due to a decline in yearly PC sales and the need for innovation. Many mobile PCs use SSD storage, and the proportion of SSD-based laptops will likely increase materially over the next few years. This will not be limited to mobile PCs, and it’s expected that the preponderance of desktops will also use SSD storage over the medium to longterm. In 2018, almost half of HDD units sold by Western come from desktop and notebook sales and thus the importance of a strong SSD portfolio to capture that shift cannot be understated. It does look like Western will be in a good position not only to continue to innovate the HDD but to also expand and improve their SSD offerings.

In May 2016, Western acquired SSD giant SanDisk for $19 billion. Shareholders were mostly positive about the move, which has the firm better positioned to deal with the technological shift. While the firm has expanded its share of the PC SSD market to 14%, there does exist some uncertainty about how well Western will be able to shove its foot into the SSD market and become a major player. Major players such as Samsung (KRX:005930), Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU) are mainstays in the industry. However, because of the recent consolidation in the market, the firm should be able to continue to expand this portion of their offerings. While strong competition will be a challenge for the firm, they have already shown they can compete at a baseline level; from this point on it will be about strategic growth.

(Source: Statista)

Western Digital remains a recommended buy due to its domination in the HDD market that will continue to have demand for large scale storage. While competition exists in the SSD market, and to this point, Western Digital hasn’t excelled in its rollout of SSD and flash storage, demand is increasing and Western has slowly increased its market share. They will be well-positioned to transition many of their HDD PC customers into SSD storage. The Sandisk acquisition should continue to pay dividends as it helps increase its stake in the NAND market. Also, Western’s move to bring manufacturing of SSD in house with the acquisition of Telgile, a designer and producer of SSD arrays for data centers, should help them continue to improve their SSD share. Revenue should also bounce back in 2020 even in the face of Coronavirus, as 2019 revenue was marred by nearly 20% due to weaker NAND pricing and HDD headwinds.

The stock is undervalued by almost every ratio and metric, it sports a high yield, and the company is well poised for a successful run. WDC is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.