Weekly Note, March 30, 2020: Conflicting Signals Are Not Bullish

Good morning and welcome to what was supposed to be opening weekend for baseball that has now turned into re-runs on ESPN. These sure are interesting times that make one take a step back and rethink priorities. We can’t help but also rethink all those times we wanted to stay home while taking social privileges for granted. Now that we have our first taste of the virus affecting economic data — initial jobless claims spiked 23 standard deviations above the 20-year average last week — expectations for the economy and earnings are beginning to fall. This note is part of a weekly series where I attempt to digest current economic and market data to help asset allocators gauge the macroeconomic environment.

Things are not improving yet

As I mentioned last week, there will be many habits, business models, and perspectives that will change by the end of this, but the relationship between the US and China is likely not one of them. Tariffs are still in effect and the presidents haven’t spoken since February. To add gasoline to the fire, Johns Hopkins is calling out China for massively under-reporting its number of cases. This is par for the course when it comes to China data, though it is a helpful reminder that tensions will likely remain high when this crisis is over. One thing I hope changes is the media’s reliance on superlatives and stretching of the truth. Seeing headlines that call Italy’s healthcare system “world class” and comparable to ours is just silly. To no surprise, this happens in the same week we are declaring a new bull market in the S&P 500, as in this Wall Street Journal piece. Yes, more than 20% off the lows is the definition, but these large positive days are common within bear markets. In the financial crisis alone, there were five three-day periods in which the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rallied at least 10% while in the middle of a -56% decline.

IG credit spreads are not in agreement with equities

After seeing the above-referenced piece in the WSJ, we ought to look at the last bailouts that occurred in October 2008, months before (SPY) bottomed in March 2009. The Federal Reserve was slower to act back then, but began buying mortgage-backed securities in November, still four months before the trough. As noted previously, bottoming is a process and it is just beginning. The first signals of stress usually appear in the credit markets and the first signals of recovery usually appear in the credit markets as well. Spreads on corporate credit have fallen (a good sign for investors) since March 23, when the Fed began QE4. But before we give the all clear, I would remain cautious given investment grade credit spreads remain a full standard deviation above the 10-year high, which dates back to 2011. The message from investment grade spreads, despite the Fed now being an active buyer in that market, is in disagreement with what's being seen in high yield and equity markets. This is not a normal sign at the beginning of bull markets.

Chart created from Factset.

Advancing volume needs to improve further

Sentiment is another data point that is not fully sending buy signals. We are yet to see apocalyptic sentiment as shown by the AAII bulls vs. bears data. As mentioned last week, the bottom in equity markets coming out of recessions has coincided with a 99th-percentile reading of bears (around 57%). Last week’s AAII survey saw the number of bears increase slightly to 52%, which is not enough by our work. Another good, not great figure is the amount of advancing volume as a percentage of total volume traded in S&P 500. Typically at the start of large moves higher, this is a 3 standard deviation measure (>98.3% of volume) as was the case at the December 2018 low, the November 2011 low, and the March 2009 low. The last two weeks saw the 12th and 20th highest readings for that series the last 15 years. Again, it is a positive sign of risk taking, but we’ve seen stronger signals coming out of smaller equity corrections.

Data from Factset.

Economic data will get worse

Last week ended with the Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey having one of the largest single month declines in the last 50 years. The -11.9 point drop was the steepest since October 2008 (-12.7), and confirms the record-breaking release for initial unemployment claims. Without employed, confident consumers it is hard to imagine Americans will be buying many discretionary items in the coming weeks. As data is released in the coming weeks, we need to be wary of the time period it is gathered from. Most important for next week will be the Dallas Fed Index that surveyed Texas businesses in the second and third weeks of March, just as virus anxieties were accelerating, and the all-important nonfarm payrolls data that often moves the rate markets.

3/30 Dallas Fed Index, Pending Home Sales (Feb), China PMI (NASDAQ:MAR), Japan Retail Sales (Feb), Japan Industrial Production (Feb)

3/31 Conf. Board Consumer Confidence, Chicago PMI (MAR), German Unemployment (MAR)

4/1 ADP Employment, Markit PMI (MAR), Construction Spending (Feb), ISM Manufacturing

4/2 Durable Orders (Feb), Initial Jobless Claims, China Caixin Services PMI (MAR)

4/3 Nonfarm Payrolls, Auto Sales, PMI Composite (MAR)

The Dallas Fed survey is dominated by energy companies and expectations are for a contraction in the survey there. After seeing some parts of the US oil market actually pay customers to take barrels of oil where storage is expensive, the only thing to fix low oil prices is lower oil prices - meaning we will need to hit a price at which drillers halt operations and shorten up supply. As we saw in Pennsylvania and Ohio last week, look for more energy-led states to show the largest number of unemployment claims in the weeks ahead.

Weaker USD, higher gold prices ahead

One thing that is marginally beneficial for energy and equity investors alike is the weaker dollar. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) index spent a brief week above the psychologically important 100-level until the Fed unleashed QE4, which brought it back down below 99 more recently. A weaker dollar is typically good for global trade, as borrowers of dollar-denominated debt, and commodities that are traded in USD. Many emerging market countries in Asia, for example, hold large amount of USD-denominated debt (China included) and it is no surprise they are starting to outperform (SPY) on the way down. The chart below shows the Asia ex-Japan ETF (AAXJ) relative to (SPY) to have a negative -0.31 correlation with the DXY index.

Chart created from Factset.

While the fiscal spending we are about to undertake is necessary, it is still surprising how quickly we reached a bipartisan bill this large in an election year. Many will be concerned about the deficit by the time this is done. Over the long term, the USD is well correlated to the twin deficit (current account plus budget deficit), which suggests the dollar should continue to weaken in years to come. For the USD bears out there, Treasuries are not looking as attractive as they once were to global investors. With the 10-year at 0.68%, and inflation expected to remain around 1.5-2% (FactSet economic consensus), Treasuries are offering negative real-yields. As liquidity in markets begins to return, I would expect the gold ETF (IAU) to resume higher. Many mistakenly buy gold as a “risk-off” hedge, while it is a better hedge against real yields. As we saw here last week (and in other risk-off markets where it was difficult to sell any assets), gold was in the red as it was one of the few things investors were able to sell in order to redeem cash from the market. In those environments, nothing is safe. Perhaps equities continue lower, but QE4 is offering a much-needed liquidity backstop to prevent that from happening for the time being. Now that Treasury prices are at record highs and real yields below zero, IAU becomes a suitable hedge, especially as deficit concerns mount.

This is not going to be a depression

Despite the gold recommendation, I am not making the case for another “Great Depression”. Regardless of when the pandemic is over, the country is not heading towards depression on the basis that the political and economic backdrop is much more accommodative now than it was in the 1930s. This goes for all aspects except trade, since we recently raised tariffs and the Great Depression began with the Smoot-Hawley tariffs to protect American businesses from foreign competition. While the Federal Reserve recently brought its overnight rate to zero and implemented QE4, the depression saw rates rise and money supply shrink. Further, federal taxes on personal and corporate incomes were set far higher than today’s rates.

Politics aside, the country is beginning to realize this is an all-hands effort, akin to a natural disaster. If you are looking for historical precedents, the Waffle House Index (WHI) is in the red for the first time since hurricane Matthew, which was a category 5. The difference is this is not just limited to a region of the US, or even the world for that matter. Perhaps the rare closing of Waffle House locations serves as a wake-up call for retailers who decided enter cheap leases after the real estate crisis in lieu of building out their e-commerce capabilities. Those investments are proving critical in times like now where a sporting goods retailer had to suspend its chapter 11 procedure due to the pandemic. Without adequate investments in technology, one cannot even go bankrupt right now. We truly are in interesting times. This adds another blow to the ”value” investors who continue to shun the innovative companies that allow us to attend meetings from our bed and play virtual beer pong with friends hundreds of miles away.

Earnings estimates are falling and will fall further

We are not seeing all of the signs we usually do before a durable rally, and analysts are only beginning to account for negative growth in their first-quarter earnings per share estimates (calling for a -5.1% YoY decline), which is the largest year-on-year decline since the first quarter of 2016, according to FactSet. Consensus estimates need to decline further because we are operating in a much more restricted economy today than we were four years ago. This isn't to mention that oil prices are 25% cheaper now than they were at their lowest point that year. Those same estimates include only a +0.4% rise in unemployment for March, to 3.9% (FactSet). Economists are likely considering the timing of the survey being taken on the second week of the month, yet we know the unemployment rate will be much higher going forward. I guess it's just another chance for the media come up with attention-grabbing headlines...

Remember that bottoming is a process and positive signs are starting to emerge, but another leg down is to be expected at this point.

Cheers,

Matt

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.