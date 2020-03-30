GUT Check: Best Short Hedge For The Market

The ideal hedge should go down much more than the market if things go south, but move up to the same extent or lesser than the market if sentiment turns up.

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) is a strange little duck. At first glance, it is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in utilities. But it does have some rather curious characteristics. Those make it one of the best short hedges in the current market. We explain our thinking below.

The Fund

GUT invests in utilities of all shapes and sizes, and its top 10 holdings contain many names familiar to all investors.

While the bulk of the investments are in the utility sector, GUT also has a smattering of holdings across other defensive sectors like telecommunications and environmental services. The fund casts a wide net and does not overexpose to any one specific name. It held over 180 names at the last filed annual report date. These holdings are spread out across the globe.

GUT also does not trade much and has a low turnover of just 23%.

Performance

GUT has kept up with the S&P Utilities index over long periods of time, and that is certainly an achievement for a fund of any variety.

Indices lack fees and transaction costs, and hence, keeping up with them is hard work in itself.

Distributions

One of the key attractions for GUT is the exceptionally high distribution of 5 cents a month. At the current rate, the distribution yield is close to 10%.

The distribution has been kept steady over long periods of time, with one cut at the end of the 2008-2009 recession.

Source of distributions

GUT generates about $3.5 million in net investment income (excluding capital gains or losses) every six months.

On the other hand, it pays over $16 million in distributions for a baseline payout ratio of 473%.

Of course, the fund has managed to keep up with its distributions on account of the big bull market of 2009-2019 (RIP), where it consistently generated capital gains.

The last few months, though, have not been kind to the NAV.

In fact, GUT has heavily underperformed against the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), possibly due to leverage and USD strength.

The Opportunity

The fund, which has maintained its dividends until now, may come under increasing pressure to chop it. With an NAV of $3.80, GUT is distributing a rather extreme 15.8% after expenses. The Utilities sector averages a 3.5% yield, and GUT is reaching deep into its capital to maintain such a high distribution.

Alongside this deep return of capital, GUT now trades at an extreme premium of over 64% to NAV.

This premium comes from the fund's long history and likely its 10-year record of maintaining a very high distribution rate.

Primed for a cut

The thesis here is that investors are looking for a hedge should things go really south with the pandemic, and GUT forms such a hedge in spades. As a leveraged closed-end fund, it will first magnify the downside. While it will not move as much as 2X leveraged funds, there will be a definite compounding effect. The second amplifier will be the high distribution, which is almost completely unfunded by any cash flows. The fund will be forced to sell assets at low prices on a monthly basis to keep its distribution going. This will, in essence, force a "sell low" strategy. Finally, we think as the distribution on NAV gets incredibly high, GUT will be forced to slash its distribution. While that in itself makes no difference to the total return, we think the Fund premiums will tank - and tank hard. The current premium on NAV is one of the highest ever, and even a return to a 10-20% premium level will create a windfall for short-sellers. Do note that the fund did briefly trade below NAV early in its history.

Extrapolating returns

Assuming the bears are right on the market direction and pandemic concerns, the broader indices could slide 30% from here. With its inbuilt leverage and "sell low" issues, GUT NAV could fall 40-45%. That could make a bulletproof case for a distribution cut of 50%. That, in turn, would likely push the fund closer to its NAV.

Assuming the fund trades at a 10% premium, the shares could fall about 57% from here. GUT had coincidentally cut its dividend the last time around when its NAV was almost exactly where it is today. Further falls from here are likely to make the manager rethink the distribution policy.

Conclusion

GUT gives investors an asymmetric return profile. With the premium to NAV so high, short-sellers can bet on a reversion to mean and hedge broad market downside risks in one single play. Should the idea prove incorrect and the fund maintain this high premium, the risk of shorting would be the same as that of shorting XLU. In essence, GUT will work as a 2X leveraged fund if the bears are correct and as an unleveraged ETF if bears are wrong.

TipRanks: Sell.

