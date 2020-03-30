Tencent Is Your Egg In The Basket Now

Tencent’s huge user base gives it a great opportunity of monetization and there are early signs that management is going to make moves in this direction.

Investment Thesis

Tencent Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OTCPK:TCEHY), the Chinese conglomerate has been making huge advances in the global technology industry for a few years now and has grown to become one of the most prominent companies in the internet technology services space in China. It offers a wide range of services in areas spanning across social media, entertainment, gaming, dating, payments, messaging and biz-apps. Having amassed hundreds and millions of users across its platforms, there seems to be a promising future ahead for the company. With the Chinese economy slowing down and the Asian economy off its peak growth, can Tencent sustain the growth trajectory it has exhibited so far?

Major Growth Catalysts

WeChat

- Twenty-eight-year-old Zhang Wei lives in Dongcheng, one of the many districts in Beijing. Most mornings, Zhang buys a hot caffeinated drink (usually tea, sometimes coffee) from a nearby cafe before ordering a shared taxi to get to work. At least twice a week, he gets a take-out from a restaurant just outside his office building and eats while he scrolls down his social-media feed or while playing a game called Tanqiu Wangzhe (Pinball King), on his smartphone. After work, he commutes back home using some form of public transportation, occasionally stopping on the way to grab dinner.

Zhang Wei is a made-up person!

But every single activity mentioned above (in addition to many more) is doable at the tap of a finger, all inside one single app called WeChat, one of the most used apps in China.

After launching WeChat as a messenger in 2011, Tencent has been able to weave together an extremely intricate ecosystem within the app that enables a diverse array of functionalities ranging from pre-ordering coffee to ordering a cab, to playing games and even transferring money, all in one place, at one's fingertips. With more than 1.1 billion active users, this is a massive opportunity for the company.

So far, Tencent has not shown much aggression in monetizing this enormous user base and has kept its focus on further developing the ecosystem by the introduction of initiatives such as mini-programs and credit-scoring for users. Mini-programs enables developers to integrate their apps (or sub-apps) into WeChat and the users can then use those sub-apps. Essentially, it is an app-store within an app-store. Credit Scoring is aimed at improving trust between parties at different ends of the transaction and rewards users with positive ratings in the form of perks such as deposit-free travel bookings. Shareholders have been looking towards the management to turn its focus towards generating higher revenues from WeChat either by utilizing techniques such as flash-ads or by the sheer volume of in-app advertising. In my opinion, it is only a matter of time that the leadership decides to move in this direction and that could give the stock price a significant push higher.

Expansion outside China: WeChat, QQ Wallet and more…

Tencent has shown great success within the Chinese market and is in a great position to leverage this launchpad to successfully expand to a global user base. While this is easier said than done, one thing that is certain is that the opportunity of expansion, especially within Asia, is enormous.

Let's start by looking at the mobile payments market in China. This market can be understood to be a duopoly with the two major players being Ant Financials' AliPay and Tencent Holdings' QQ Wallet. As reported by TechNode, in Q4 2018, Alipay held approximately 53.8% of the market while QQ Wallet commanded a 38.9% share. Some would argue that there are ways to disproportionately increase this market share. Having embedded extremely user-friendly and convenient functionalities with noticeably deep roots in the lives of the Chinese population, we believe QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay stand to generate good medium-term profits but the logical move would be to expand outside China and keep the growth momentum going.

So far, Tencent's global expansion initiatives, including payments, social media and messenger services, have brought in mixed results. In the case of India, Tencent had an aggressive campaign to popularize a travel website called Ibibo, which offered discounts on hotels, flights and other kinds of travel bookings. The initial response was good and seemed to have some stickiness. While Ibibo was still gaining popularity, Tencent decided to launch WeChat in India after it had amassed 100 million users (mostly in China) in just ~400 days of launch. No expense was spared during the launch campaign and there was some traction in the initial months, but the interest soon went away as Indian masses opted to adopt WhatsApp, a relatively simpler to use messenger. Today, although Ibibo is still alive in some pockets of the country, WeChat has been vanishing slowly but surely.

In another case, the story in Malaysia has not only been different but is at a crucial stage for the company. WeChat Pay MY, the e-wallet from WeChat is one of the leading players in the Malaysian payments space. Even before the launch of the e-wallet, WeChat had expanded its user base to 20M users (approximately two-thirds of the country's population). This gave WeChat Pay MY a distinct edge against the competitors which include AliPay, Grab Pay, and Boost. There are more than 44 companies in the Malaysian payments market. If WeChat Pay MY is able to secure a significant share of the pie it could become the blueprint of success to be applied to other Southeast Asian countries.

Expansions into global markets are always trickier than working in any single country due to varying factors such as cultural habits, regulatory environments, and international relations. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that the management is fully conscious of these potential impediments at play and creates an expansion strategy that is sound enough to overcome them.

Gaming

While Tencent is currently the largest video gaming company in the world by revenue, Martin Lau Chi-ping, Tencent's president spoke on the company's global ambitions in an earnings call with analysts in November 2019. Martin said that Tencent will be looking to turn its focus towards incubating its own ideas that are suitable for global audiences and broadening its partnership with international intellectual property (IP) owners. Even though they are the leaders in the world video gaming industry, international markets, in Lau's opinion, still represent only a small portion of the video gaming business. This, in my opinion, is a clear indication that the leadership sees this as a big opportunity. There is a lot more to be gained in this business segment in the international space.

In recent years, Tencent Games has worked on strengthening the business via acquisitions such as Riot Games (League of Legends & Teamfight Tactics) and SuperCell as well as buying significant stakes in prominent production houses like Epic Games (Fortnite), BlueHole (creator of PUBG) and UbiSoft. Collectively, we view this as a very positive strategy that could prove crucial in sustaining medium-term growth.

To add more here, Tencent and Nintendo entered into a partnership in late 2019 to launch the latter's enormously popular console 'Nintendo Switch' in China. The plan is to sell Switch with Super Mario Bros in the Chinese market, which up until now was closed for the Japanese video game maker. In return for providing Nintendo access to the huge Chinese market, Tencent hopes to learn the essence of making console games using Nintendo's characters. Whether this partnership fulfills this objective or not remains to be seen, but what's clear is that Tencent is willing to make bold moves to enter into the console business.

Portfolio of Investments

TechInAsia, a major tech blog reported a few days ago that Tencent has a portfolio of more than 800 investments around the globe. Besides being enormous by the sheer size of the number, these investments are spread across the most advanced technologies such as autonomous driving vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, and biotechnology. One usually understated fact to note here is that out of these hundreds of investments, only about 70 are publicly traded companies. This means that besides running a highly diversified core business, Tencent is acting as an investor and enabler for small companies working aggressively on under-developed technologies which could bring in superior returns in the coming years. It is not wild to expect that every year, at least for several years, some of these companies will go public providing a constant upward push to the Tencent stock price.

Although the growth catalysts discussed above come with certain risks pertaining to strategy execution and macro-economic uncertainties, they do seem to make a strong case for potential returns.

Valuation

EV/EBITDA

Looking at the EV/EBITDA ratio of comparable companies such as Amazon Inc. and Alibaba Group in comparison to Tencent's, the stock looks at least slightly undervalued.

Ticker EV/EBITDA AMZN 28 BABA 25 TCEHY 24

Source: Seeking Alpha

DCF Valuation

Diving deeper into the valuation of the company corroborates the indications of undervaluation above. Here are the assumptions used in the DCF valuation:

Discount Rate (WACC): 9.8% (calculated from historicals, as stated below)

Tencent is extremely diversified in terms of operating business segments as well as in terms of investments. This translates to a mid-level risk. WACC calculated from TTM financials outputs to ~9.8%, which has been used as the discount rate in this valuation.

Perpetual Growth Rate: 2.75%

Tax Rate: 15.4% (average from historicals, as stated below)

This is a historical average of the effective tax rate. As the company expands in Southeast Asia, a region with relatively lower tax rates, the effective tax rates for the company is not expected to change substantially towards the upside.

Revenue Growth

Figure 1: Sales

Generated by Rachit Jawa

As mentioned by president Martin Lau Chi-ping at Tencent's investment conference last week, the company will focus on broadening its overseas investments. Although this solidifies the promise of sustainable revenue growth, the time-horizon to realize returns from these investments is medium to long term. In the next few years, we expect Tencent to continue to grow sales at recent year averages but for the purpose of this analysis, we assume slightly lower (conservative) revenue growth rates, as depicted in the table above.

Capex (projected from historical levels)

As Tencent looks to increase revenue from overseas operations, Capex is expected to increase steadily over the next few years. Figure 2 below depicts the assumptions for Capex used in the DCF valuation.

Figure 2: Capex

Generated by Rachit Jawa

Projected EBITDA: Projected CAGR for EBITDA for the next 3 years is ~24%. This assumes an EBITDA margin in line with the last 5yr historical average.

Figure 3: EBITDA

Generated by Rachit Jawa

Figure 4: DCF Calculation

Generated by Rachit Jawa

Based on projected free cash flows for the company and the assumptions discussed above as well as EV/EBITDA multiple, we estimate the intrinsic value of the stock to be $63. This translates to a ~28% upside from Thursday's closing price of $49.25.

Risks

WeChat continues to grow but QQ, the platform which originated on PCs is shrinking. This is a cause of concern for Tencent's revenues. Although the user-base is already large enough to drive growth in ad revenue, competition from new entrants like ByteDance (TikTok & Toutitao) is fierce. By some estimates, ByteDance's ad revenue is expected to double in 2020.

Also, Alibaba Group is a huge competitor for Tencent in the Fintech space. The sheer size of capital available to Alibaba should keep the company on its toes. According to Ipsos, ~ 64% of China's mobile users used both WeChat Pay and AliPay in 2018. This means that there is a lot to be gained and lost in payments space. It could be hard and expensive for Tencent to hold on to the market against Alibaba while the pressure to sustain growth rates intensifies.

Another important risk factor to consider is the aggressive investment strategy which is piling on debt for the company. Total long-term debt in 2019 has increased a whopping 42.5% since 2017. While it is understandable that growth in a competitive environment comes at high costs, a lot depends on management's prudence to choose the right options to fuel that growth.

Conclusion

There are quite a few catalysts to drive growth in the years ahead, as discussed above. We believe Tencent is in a reasonably strong position to capitalize on these opportunities. The biggest challenge that confronts management is that of strategic execution in some key markets, especially in Southeast Asian countries. Finally, for investors, the stock is undervalued at current levels with a significant upside remaining.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party (guest writer): Rachit Jawa. Email: rachit.jawa@gmail.com Editor: Jacques Georget. Email: jacques.georget@hedgemix.com. Article edited and approved by Jacques Georget, director at HedgeMix Limited.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.