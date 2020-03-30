Why Baozun's Stock Is A Buy: Ikea And 47% Real Growth

The stock is valued low for long-term investors, especially if you know the nuts and bolts of the company.

The coronavirus has of course consequences, but less for e-commerce than for other businesses. Baozun still expects GMV growth of 10% or more for this quarter.

Ikea is a new brand partner for a 6-month testing period. It could mean a huge driver for Baozun if the test is positive.

You might miss why Baozun's slowing revenue growth is actually very good news. The real growth is 47%, not the 26% of revenue growth.

Introduction

Baozun's (BZUN) stock price has taken a beating since mid-2019. As many of you will know, I have a long-standing commitment to Baozun, going back almost three years, to May 2017, when I picked it to be the second Potential Multibagger. The stock surely has been very volatile in all those years, but despite the big recent drop (it's down more than 50% from its 52-week high), it still outperforms the S&P 500 (SPY) over the long term, the only investing horizon that really matters to me:

The stock is now at lows not reached since 2018 because of several reasons, one of which is of course the coronavirus. I have already written an article about the fire that destroyed a small third-party warehouse that was used by Baozun and that's another reason.

The financial results

Baozun did very well under tough circumstances of the fire, the coronavirus and challenges by some law firms over the loss of Huawei as a client.

Q4 2019 revenue was up 26.4% YoY to $400M, with services contributing $215M, an increase of 21.6%. EPS went down 26.5% YoY, though, to $0.39 compared to $0.49 in Q4 2018. But that's because of the fire in the third-party warehouse. The damage was calculated at RMB45.5M, about $6.5M. That was lower than the previously estimated RMB53M ($7.5M). Without this handicap, the earnings would have grown by 21% YoY too.

The fire was in October 2019. No one got hurt and for Baozun it was a small warehouse that it didn't own but rented from a third party. But the site stayed closed for a very long time. Ironically, the warehouse was opened in late February, while everything else was closed because of Covid-19. Therefore, Baozun could check if there were products that still could be sold. That explains the difference of $1M between the estimate and the calculated loss. The company doesn't expect any meaningful revenue impact of the fire for 2020.

Why slowing revenue growth is actually really good

Yes, slowing revenue is actually really good news. But to understand that, you need to know how Baozun works. The company operates under two models: distribution and non-distribution. Here's the division between the two:

(Source: Q4 earnings call slide deck)

The distribution model is where Baozun not only sells the products, but also owns them, like Amazon (AMZN) used to do in its beginning days. The distribution revenue is gross. That means that if Baozun has bought something for $100 and sells it for $110, that $110 is the revenue that goes in the books for Baozun. For the service model, the revenue is net. That means that if a brand partner of Baozun sells something for $100 and Baozun gets a 5% cut for its services, only $5 goes into the books as revenue.

The company tries to balance the two streams of revenue with a 10% (distribution) 90% (service) balance. Junhua Wu, Baozun's Chief Growth Officer (more or less a COO), on the earnings call:

But we keep well-balanced in the future. I think you can take that as a about like 90% GMV coming from non-distribution and 10% GMV from distribution. It's kind of like the principle we keep.

The best way to compare both is not revenue but GMV or Total Gross Merchandise, basically the sum of the price tags of all the products that are sold through Baozun's channels. Distribution GMV was RMB1,448.8M (about $204), an increase of 29.5% YoY. The non-distribution GMV came in at RMB16,323 M or $2.3B, an increase of 49.5% YoY. The total GMV was RMB17,771.8 million, an increase of 47.6% YoY.

As you see, distribution GMV was at about 8% of the total GMV, while service revenue was 92%. The fact that the distribution GMV still grows at almost 30% is mainly because existing brand partners sell more, since Baozun focuses more on non-service.

Maybe you have also seen the disconnect between GMV growth (47.6%) and revenue growth (29.5%). Some see this as a real problem. They claim that the company has no pricing power or even that Baozun is losing its focus. I can understand that if you don't know the ins and outs of the company. Just looking at these numbers without a deeper understanding of the company, I would make the same conclusion.

If you know Baozun's model, you know that the slowing revenue growth is because of the transition from the distribution model to the non-distribution model. As I explained earlier, for the distribution model, the gross revenue is taken into account, while for the non-distribution model, the net revenue is counted. That means if the non-distribution model grows faster than the distribution model, revenue growth will look to slow down. The real growth of Baozun is closer to the 47.6% GMV growth than to the 29.5% revenue growth.

There are only two numbers that really count for Baozun and revenue is not one of them: GMV growth and take rate. We already saw that GMV growth stands at a whopping 47.6%, so there is no problem there at all, to the contrary.

Baozun's take rate, has fallen, though, and that's also something you should understand in its context. Take rate is the percentage that Baozun makes on its GMV sales from the service revenue (so of the non-distribution GMV).

This is what Robin Lu, Baozun's CFO, had to say about the take rate on the earnings call:

As we know, this is one of key metrics used by the market to assess our performance. Even though internally we do not believe it's an appropriate measure to use for benchmarking and we do not use this terminology or metric for internal measurement purpose either. By nature, take rate by category fluctuates significantly as each category tends to exhibit different patterns and serving model. I will say that category mix could be the key factor in shaping the blended take rate over a certain period of time.

In other words, the percentage number doesn't say much because each category has its own margin. 3C, for example, which stands for computer, communications, and consumer electronics, has a low margin because the competition is fierce. But the biggest shift was to FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods, things like soap and cleaning products) because of the coronavirus:

In addition, we have a growing GMV component from the broader FMCG category, respectively food, health and the home which typically fell within the service fee model as well. As such, the dramatic change in category mix in the past year has actually led to a different blended take rate profile.

So it's actually the product category that decides how high the take rate is. CFO Robin Lu gave some more background on the take rate drop:

I should give you more color about the take rate for the Q4. Maybe when you do the very quick math, you will see there are like 2% drop in the take rate, around 2% drop. And we have about 1.5% coming from the product mix change. As we mentioned, we have a 3C increase in Q4 GMV and another 0.5% coming almost evenly from less marketing spending and also less logistic service due to the slowdown of the men's and women's clothing.

That 0.5% is also perfectly explainable. The company has added a lot of new brand partners over the last year. It's an inherent and intended part of Baozun's strategic approach to attracting brands of which the growth in online sales is very high. These clients see that their sales go up a lot by working with Baozun (hence the higher growth in GMV) and then Baozun can upsell them their other products. But for newer clients, this takes some time, of course. And, as Robin Lu said on the Q3 conference call:

The larger the brand is the slower the ramp-up of the revenue.

The company said in the Q3 conference call that it expected growth to start picking up speed in the second half of this year and next year. New brand partners are always good, of course, but they are a second reason why revenue growth is lower than GMV growth. It takes some time to cross-sell them to the other services Baozun provides, which are more profitable for the company. But that is expected to start to have an effect in the second half of this year.

Ikea, the new brand partner

Baozun's number of brand partners increased to 231 at the end of 2019, from 185 at the end of 2018. That's up 20% YoY, which is great if you know that Baozun works with huge clients like Microsoft (MSFT), Starbucks (SBUX), Nike (NKE), and many more:

(From the company's site)

At the beginning of March, it was made public that Ikea wanted to start selling its products on Alibaba's (BABA) Tmall. Of course, as a shareholder of Alibaba, I was happy, but I also immediately thought of Baozun. Would Ikea become a client? And yes, what do we see in the comments from CFO Robin Lu on the conference call:

And regarding the brand, I think in Q1, we add up some like a home furnishing, a very famous global home furnishing brand

(Source)

Great! Ikea is the biggest furniture company in the world with €25.3B ($28.3B) in revenue in FY 2019. Now, it's only a 6-month test to start with, but I think Ikea has huge expansion possibilities in China. The company already has 30 stores there, but that's peanuts compared to the European market and other countries, including the US:

(Source)

A lot of the apartments in China are in high skyscraper buildings in cities and are typically smaller than 1000 square feet. Affordable furniture for small places, that is exactly Ikea's strength. Ikea's sales might explode with online sales on Tmall, which could be potentially very profitable for Baozun too. Again, this is just a 6-month test to start with, but if it plays out well, this could be a huge driver for Baozun.

The coronavirus

It's impossible to publish an article now without looking at the coronavirus impact. We all know that China has been hit hard with the coronavirus (before the rest of the world). With traffic restrictions, (self-)quarantine and working from home, you can't expect anything else than economic consequences. Of course, certain sectors are hit harder than others. Baozun pointed to apparel and footwear as very weak, since people go outside less often.

But in general, there was one light in the dark: e-commerce, as I already indicated in my article about JD.com (JD).

This is from Baozun's Q4 2019 press release:

Despite the global economic impact the outbreak of COVID-19 is having, China’s e-commerce sector continues to demonstrate tremendous resilience.

Vincent Qiu, Baozun's founder and CEO, stressed that the coronavirus pandemic showed to retail shops that were previously on the fence about adopting an online strategy how important e-commerce has become. On the Q4 2019 conference call, he said:

If anything, the ongoing impact of the outbreak is highlighting just how important online is for brands and e-commerce showing significant resilience compared with offline retail.

He added:

Though the pandemic will create short term headwinds and add financial uncertainties, we also believe that it creates business opportunities and we firmly believe that our strategic growth will yield more balanced and sustainable growth in addition to operating margin improvements for 2020.

And how resilient e-commerce is, that was shown in the guidance. Robin Lu on the Q4 2019 conference call:

As things stand, provided the macroeconomic environment does not deteriorate further, we anticipate that our GMV for the first quarter of 2020 will grow by at least 10% when compared with the same period last year, and we reaffirm our expectation to achieve steady operating margin recovery for full year 2020.

While the company will definitely slow down because of the coronavirus, GMV is still expected to grow by double digits. The company guided for the same numbers (at least 10%) in revenue growth. Margins will be impacted, but will stay positive:

Our margin will be dropped because we have less revenue growth and we have some costs associated with a fixed part. So our margin will be dropped, but definitely, we are in the positive range. It's not a negative margin.

The operating margin recovery is still in the books for 2020, despite Covid-19. Baozun invested a lot in its logistics system in 2019 to be able to serve Alibaba's Premium Market, which offers more than 150 high-end brands like Cartier, Chanel, Burberry, Stella McCartney, Michael Kors, Breitling and Maserati. Baozun also invested in its cloud infrastructure, Baozun Cloud, to support heavy-duty moments like Singles' Day, (November 11 or 11/11, which is seen as four singles).

CFO Robin Lu gave an example of the investment in logistics:

During the 2019 Singles Day shopping festival, we launched an integrated pre-dispatch system in select cities that supports brand partners in delivering goods to consumers within a few hours, or in some cases, within one hour. Expedited delivery was available immediately after the Singles Day event kicked off at midnight.

Important for investors is that the recovery starts to kick in already in March. February was, in the words of CGO Junhua Wu 'a disaster'. But on March 8, International Women's Day, mostly called Queen's Day in China, an important shopping day in the PRC, showed already signs of recovery. Junhua Wu on the conference call:

And from the beginning of March, especially from a big campaign like Queen's Day, you mentioned about March 8. So most of our key brands are recovering very well. So I can say that they are recovering about 80% of their normal when they back to the Y-o-Y in a same campaign like this. And we are foreseeing a cautiously optimistic about the GMV and the business as well growing in the coming quarters. That was before the virus has any kind of import impact.

The future:

That also means that Baozun could scale to the next step in the growth line it has set for itself years ago and still shares on every quarterly earnings and that is step number 5: 'Selectively pursue strategic alliances and acquisition opportunities along the e-commerce value chain.'

(earnings call slide deck, my highlight)

On the Q2 2019 earnings call, the company announced a joint venture with Libai Group, a detergent manufacturer in China but (as far as I know) Baozun has not made any significant acquisitions yet. Now that it is free cash flow positive, it might look around if it sees something. In these dire times, there is a higher chance that something valuable is affordable.

Valuation

In troubled times, it's always harder to value a stock, but we'll look at Baozun from the standpoint of the last full year 2019. The company was able to generate $0.68 in diluted EPS. That means, with the current price of $27.02, the company has a P/E of 39.7. If you know that the company actually grows by 47.6%, because that's the real growth number, not revenue, then you know that Baozun is very cheap, at a PEG of just 0.83.

Maybe you have second thoughts now, thinking that this coronavirus makes everything worse. But I think a very pessimistic scenario would be no growth for Baozun in 2020. I call it pessimistic because the company says it will still be able to grow its GMV by 10% in this quarter, Q1 2020, under the worst possible circumstances. That doesn't mean it will be able to generate as much profit as normally, though. There are fixed costs and commitments. But I think over the full year, Baozun will at least earn that $0.68 again, probably more, as CFO Robin Lu said that margins were going to trend higher this year.

But the most important thing is now that Baozun will definitely stay strong, even in this environment. It expects GMV to grow by at least 10% in this quarter, which was probably the worst ever for China. Once the whole economy starts to speed up again, Baozun will look very cheap at this price.

