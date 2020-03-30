Summary

You might miss why Baozun's slowing revenue growth is actually very good news. The real growth is 47%, not the 26% of revenue growth.

Ikea is a new brand partner for a 6-month testing period. It could mean a huge driver for Baozun if the test is positive.

The coronavirus has of course consequences, but less for e-commerce than for other businesses. Baozun still expects GMV growth of 10% or more for this quarter.

Recovery can already be seen in the first numbers for March.

The stock is valued low for long-term investors, especially if you know the nuts and bolts of the company.