Why Baozun's Stock Is A Buy: Ikea And 47% Real Growth
You might miss why Baozun's slowing revenue growth is actually very good news. The real growth is 47%, not the 26% of revenue growth.
Ikea is a new brand partner for a 6-month testing period. It could mean a huge driver for Baozun if the test is positive.
The coronavirus has of course consequences, but less for e-commerce than for other businesses. Baozun still expects GMV growth of 10% or more for this quarter.
Recovery can already be seen in the first numbers for March.
The stock is valued low for long-term investors, especially if you know the nuts and bolts of the company.
Introduction
Baozun's (BZUN) stock price has taken a beating since mid-2019. As many of you will know, I have a long-standing commitment to Baozun, going back almost three years, to May 2017, when