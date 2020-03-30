Ares Capital's Investments Will Weather The Crisis, But Waiting Might Be The Best Approach

Although the recent stock price for Ares Capital (ARCC), a very large business development corporation (NYSE:BDC), suggests Ares might be headed toward very difficult financial circumstances, we disagree. Ares has access to liquidity, very diversified and experience in weathering significant financial storms. It managed itself through the 2008 recession better than most BDCs. Using its most recent investor presentation, we offer a look inside the company's key metrics.

The Company

The first slide summarizes the company's investments.

The company notes that only 5% of its holding are in cyclical businesses which include: retail, oil & gas, telecommunication, entertainment and hotels. The economic circumstances is punishing those sectors. The balance of the company consists of healthcare, software, consumer services, food & beverage, financials and others. The high concentration of less cyclical businesses offer investors a level of moderation from most types of economic downturns.

Shown in the next slide, the company's historical record regarding losses is significantly lower than others. 1st lien losses were less than 0.1% with 2nd lien less than 0.2%. The industry comparisons were much higher ranging from 1-3%.

The company paid dividends, but has always paid less than its net realized gains. The following slide illustrates for investors its past practice.

During the last conference in February, Penni Roll, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We currently estimate that our spillover income reached $408 million or $0.95 per share at the end of 2019, an increase of $65 million or $0.15 per share from 2018’s level. We believe having a strong and meaningful undistributed spillover supports our goal of maintaining a steady dividend through varying market conditions." Ares's policy offers a significant cushion for paying steady dividends.

This next slide reassures investors of its access to credit for protecting its investments during difficult times and lists its debt exposure.

Ares' debt financing is mixed with 60% fixed at 4.25% with the balance floating with the LIBOR rate. The LIBOR rated collapsed a few weeks ago. The collapse will negatively affect the quarter. But from the conference call, the company noted, "This reversal created a modest headwind for us throughout the year and could continue to reduce all-in yields – further until reaching our LIBOR floors." The "investments had an average LIBOR floor of approximately 1.1%." For most of the quarter, LIBOR rated remained above 1.5%. The 40 basis points drop to the average floor will negatively affect permanence for at least part of the quarter.

The liquidity of Ares also offers flexibility during business stresses. With economic crisis's present, borrowers may request increases in capital. On the 22nd of March, Ares communicated, "To date, we have seen increased funding requests from many of our borrowers which we have satisfied, and we continue to have liquidity to meet these contractual requests." It noted that the company had $2.7 billion in available liquidity. The stock price jumped 20% in after-hours trading shortly after the new's release.

The next slide shows the drastic drop in the LIBOR rates. The rates did meaningfully drop. But again, Ares maintains a floor.

Investment Thought & Risks

Risks are many. One became apparent recently. Seeking Alpha reported, "Checking the BDCs, who presumably will not have access to any of these new Fed lending facilities (though maybe some of their borrowers might?)." Most were down 10-20% after the Fed news. The catch is that many of the investments funded by BDCs will likely have access to unlimited cheap money.

Ares also suffers more from significant interest rate collapses, especially from LIBOR rates, then other BDCs we own. There is also the risk, always the risk, of the nuclear economic implosion. We don't expect that from this economic crisis. But, with ample liquidity, diversified non-cyclical investments and a track record of managing difficult economic environments, Ares seems like a smart investment at some future point. Because we own a significant portion, we are sitting on our hands until we see further improvement in the economy and significant reductions in the number of new coronavirus-19 cases.

