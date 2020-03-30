Renewable Electricity Is Caught Up In The Fossil Energy Sector's Rout

Late last week the U.S. Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed, a $2 trillion stimulus package intended to offset the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation was passed with strong bipartisan support, including a unanimous vote in the Senate, at a time when such cooperation has become incredibly rare. That is not to say that it was passed easily, though, as Democrats in the Senate blocked the legislation for several days before ultimately relenting. The source of their temporary opposition? The legislation's lack of meaningful support provisions for renewable electricity producers.

A great deal of attention has been paid to the recent plight of the fossil fuel sector. Producers, especially of petroleum, have been dealt a one-two punch in March. First the COVID-19 pandemic began to result in the implementation of extreme social distancing measures in the world's major economies, prompting a sharp and previously-unexpected demand shock as employees began to telecommute and consumers canceled vacations and stopped flying. Then Saudi Arabia, deciding that no good crisis should go to waste, introduced a supply shock when it expanded its crude production to record levels. Crude prices have unsurprisingly collapsed in response (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The prices of other energy commodities have also been affected. Electricity demand has not been as negatively affected as that of petroleum since much office activity has simply been relocated to residences, but a similar combination of supply and demand shocks is still playing out in the power sector. Henry Hub natural gas prices have declined by up to 35% over the last year (see figure) and are now also approaching historical lows. Only U.S. coal prices have failed to decline by much, if only because they were already trading at steep discounts to natural gas and had little room to fall (Powder River Basin coal was selling for $0.66/MMBTU even before the U.S. pandemic response took hold). Fossil fuels are about as cheap as they have ever been in the modern era.

Data by YCharts

By definition, renewable energy has not been confronted by the same supply shock as fossil fuels; whereas the supply of fossil fuels is finite, that of most renewable energy resources is constrained instead by the physical capacity that converts it into a usable energy form. Renewable energy operates in the same market as fossil fuels do, though, and renewable energy companies have seen their market capitalizations hit hard in March as a result. Consider two of the larger ETFs in the field, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) and the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN), which have recorded price declines of 32% and 17%, respectively, since the beginning of the month (see figure). This performance is not surprising given that wind and solar compete directly with natural gas. Investors have rapidly soured on a range of renewable electricity companies including Sunrun (RUN), SunPower Corporation (SPWR), JinkoSolar (JKS), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ), all of which recorded double-digit price declines in percentage terms last Friday alone.

Data by YCharts

The wind sector's decent performance relative to that of the solar sector can be attributed to the fact that wind capacity has a lower levelized cost of electricity [LCOE] than solar photovoltaic [PV] and concentrated solar thermal capacity do. In the U.S. Central Plains wind power is even able to now compete with natural gas on an unsubsidized basis. Lower electricity prices negatively impact wind power generators, then, but that doesn't necessarily mean that wind is now completely uncompetitive versus natural gas. Solar PV and especially solar CSP, on the other hand, remain more expensive than natural gas in all but the sunniest and expensive parts of the country (e.g., California). The increased competitiveness of natural gas relative to those pathways could forestall investment in them as a result.

Weakness in the wind and solar sectors is not just limited to the negative impacts of lower power prices. The primary economic advantage of renewable electricity, and the fundamental reason that governments have supported renewable electricity pathways for decades despite their historical lack of competitiveness versus fossil fuels, has been the opportunities that they have presented to achieve substantial cost reductions via economies of scale and learning. Both mechanisms only function under massive capacity expansion conditions, which is exactly what has occurred over the last decade. This has been true in both absolute terms and relative to established pathways such as nuclear power (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The consequence of the last decade's capacity expansion has been a large decline in the LCOEs of wind and solar PV, which fell by 70% and 89%, respectively, between 2009 and 2018. By contrast, the LCOE of natural gas fell by only 32% over the same period, primarily due to lower natural gas prices, while those of coal and nuclear power decreased by 2% and increased by 26%, respectively. The continued expansion of wind and solar PV capacity can be expected to drive their costs down still more until they become competitive with fossil fuels even without direct subsidies.

The current coronavirus-induced economic downturn (as opposed to the glut of fossil fuels) will further negatively impact the wind and solar sectors in two ways. First, it will constrain the amounts of capital that are made available for the construction of new capacity. Cost-cutting measures are being adopted wholesale by the U.S. energy sector in response to the ongoing demand shock. Recent market action has shown that investors are much more interested in liquidating existing positions, even at a steep loss, than they are in opening new long positions. Trade of necessary equipment is being constrained and workforces are remaining off of their job sites. Homeowners faced with furloughs and unemployment can be expected to lose any interest that they may earlier have had in installing a $10,000 solar PV system on their rooftops.

At the global level, wind and solar PV capacity growth is expected to be non-existent in 2020 and slower than originally forecast in 2021. Residential solar PV installation volumes in the U.S. are likewise expected to fall by between 17% and 48% in coming quarters. Moreover, the period of time in which growth will remain low will be a function of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and governments' responses to it, with recent modeling projecting that social distancing measures could remain necessary through the end of the year.

The IMF has warned that the global response to the pandemic will spark a major economic downturn and possibly also an "economic and financial crisis exceeding that of a decade ago," according to the Wall Street Journal. Yields on riskier corporate debt have already started to climb, with those of B- and BB-rated debt recently reaching levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis (see figure). Even the increases that have already occurred will slow investment in wind and solar capacity by making it more expensive relative to existing fossil fuel capacity. For example, the U.S. Department of Energy has calculated that an increase to the discount rate of wind projects from 8% to 13% causes wind's LCOE to increase by more than 50%. The U.S. economy is already reaching the point at which new wind and solar capacity are no longer competitive, even with subsidies, versus existing fossil fuels due to their costs of capital alone.

Data by YCharts

Second, the COVID-19 pandemic will greatly reduce the ability of state governments to provide financial support for new projects at a time when the values of existing federal subsidies such as the Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit are being reduced. Consider the state of New York, which just last summer adopted the world's most ambitious greenhouse gas emission target in the form of an economy-wide "net neutral" requirement by 2050. The state was projected to incur a $6 billion budget deficit even before widespread social distancing went into effect; that number is about to balloon now that pandemic-response measures taken to date have reduced the state's revenues by up to an additional $15 billion. A similar situation is playing out across the U.S., including in other important state economies such as California's. State governments will find it increasingly difficult to provide a financial backstop for new capacity as their tax revenues fall and their spending priorities rapidly shift from decarbonization to hospital beds and respirators.

As with the fossil fuel sector, the ultimate impact that recent events will have on the U.S. renewables sector will depend on their duration. Crude prices will inevitably rebound as Saudi Arabia either successfully drives its competition out of business or, as happened earlier in the decade, gives up on trying to do so. Demand for electricity will pick back up, potentially with a vengeance, as offices resume operations and factories resume production. That said, there is a large amount of uncertainty that surrounds the timing of these inevitable events, and that uncertainty is already hurting renewable electricity generators in multiple ways. March 2020 is not a month that the U.S. renewables sector and its investors are likely to forget.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.