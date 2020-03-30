12 High-Yield Blue Chips Set To Soar And 6 Dangerous Value Traps To Ignore

When combined with the right mix of cash/bonds, it represents a truly SWAN portfolio that can likely withstand any economic/market conditions and help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

These 12 high quality companies create a diversified high-yield blue chip portfolio that is likely to ride out this recession, and rise from the ashes to soar to new heights.

In contrast, using the same quality/safety approach as the new Dividend Kings Phoenix portfolio, I can recommend CM, FRT, NUE, PSA, AVB, ADM, ED, CMI, CSCO, MRK, HD, and CMCSA.

WES, NBLX, AM, CNXM, ENBL and ENLC represent six yield traps with critical points of failure that could drive them into dividend cuts/suspension/bankruptcy.

The fastest bear market in history has created immense opportunities in high-yield stocks. But a severe recession means that a lot of dangerous yield traps await the careless investor.

(Source: Imgflip)

It's been a wild month for stocks to be sure.

The fastest bear market in history saw stocks hit -35% on Monday, March 26th. Then from Tuesday through Thursday, the Dow rallied 20%, its best three-day stretch since 1931.

But as Chuck Carnevale frequently reminds us "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

(Source: Ploutos)

Some companies have actually gone up in this bear market, including some oil & gas companies that no one could have predicted would rise during the worst energy crash in decades (or potentially in history).

On the flip side, some companies that are most directly impacted by the pandemic, have been brutalized to a shocking degree.

(Source: Motley Fool)

These include energy stocks, such as midstream corporations and MLPs, some of whose yields have skyrocketed to close to 100%.

As Matt DiLallo, senior energy, and materials specialist with The Motley Fool, recently pointed out these are absolutely NOT great buying opportunities, but yield traps to avoid like the plague.

Yes, the market can sometimes get valuations absurdly wrong. However, the reason that I've been warning Dividend Kings members away from Western Midstream (NYSE:WES), Noble Midstream (NASDAQ:NBLX), Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), CNX Midstream (NYSE:CNXM), Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) for months, even before the current oil crash began, is they have a single critical point of failure.

Safe midstream names are those with:

strong coverage ratios (1.2+ and preferably 1.4+);

investment-grade balance sheets (thus strong access to low-cost liquidity);

self-funding business models with no IDRs (which raises their cost of capital and hurts profitability);

diversified businesses with hundreds of large customers (most investment grade); and

geographically diversified assets, so that failure in one shale formation doesn't result in a significant impact to cash flow.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

Most of these yield traps have operations in just a handful of shale formations, and most have all their cash flow derived from a single company.

(Source: Michael Boyd)

Oasis Midstream's (NASDAQ:OMP) fate is entirely tied to Oasis Petroleum (OAS), whose debt/EBITDA is more than double the 1.5 safe level.

(Source: Ycharts)

In a recession, credit markets tighten and bond investors demand sky-high yields on new bonds.

OAS has a B+ deep junk bond credit rating, meaning it's now facing borrowing costs of over 8% to refinance existing debt. Mind you OAS's average borrowing costs are 6.4% which is why its interest coverage ratio is 0.8 compared to 10+ that's considered safe for this industry.

Antero Midstream is similarly in deep trouble.

100% of cash flow from a single region;

100% of cash flow from a single company (Antero Resources (AR));

AR has a B+ credit rating and is now facing 8+% borrowing costs vs. 3.2% before; and

nearly $2 billion in debt maturing over the next three years (energy crash is expected to last 12 to 24 months).

If AR goes bust, then AM's cash flow goes up in flames and it might end up going to zero.

What about Noble Midstream, the MLP that was recently yielding 100%? Its sponsor is Noble Energy (NBL), which doesn't even bother paying for a credit rating.

However, NBL has 3.1 debt/EBITDA, double the safe level, and 64% debt/capital, also more than double the safe 30% level for this industry. What's NBL's interest coverage ratio? It doesn't have one because it's generating negative pre-tax profits.

The point is that yield chasing is dangerous, especially in cyclical industries during recessions.

Here are just a few of the yield traps that I warned our members to avoid in recent months, who have now begun slashing or suspending dividends at a rapid clip.

Macerich (MAC): 33% dividend cut on March 16th

Vermilion Energy (VET): 50% cut on March 10th

Vector Group (VGR): 50% cut on March 6th

Six Flags (SIX): 70% cut on February 24th

Westwood Holdings (WHG): -40% on February 15th

ENLK: 34% on February 15th

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP): 26% cut on February 15th

Black Stone Minerals (BSM): 19% cut on February 15th

GasLog Partners (GLOP): 78% cut on February 6th (for next quarter, the stock fell as much as 50% that day).

Now obviously the current economic crisis is going to cause a lot of even financially solid companies to cut or suspend dividends that wouldn't in normal recessionary times.

We have a Fallen Angel Watchlist for companies like Boeing (BA) whose long-term theses are intact but which have suspended in order to survive this crisis. Boeing was moved to that watchlist (making it a hold, not a buy) before it suspended its dividend on March 20th.

While the Dividend Kings Master List didn't catch all dividend suspensions (like Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) or Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)), we have avoided the most obviously dangerous names. We are updating the list frequently, telling members in real-time which companies are no longer safe on the chat board, Monday and Tuesday updates and valuation tool updates each Friday.

So now that you know why WES, NBLX, AM, CNXM, ENBL, and ENLC are yield traps to avoid here are some far better blue chip high-yield alternatives who are unlikely to cut their dividends during this recession.

When The Economy Tanks And Credit Markets Tighten, Safety Doesn't Become The Main Thing, It Becomes The Only Thing That Matters

All week we've been faced with a large number of terrible economic forecasts, including expectations for up to 4 million job losses last week (from Citi).

The median consensus was 2.5 million and the actual number was 3.3 million, nearly 5X the previous record of 700K set in October 1982.

While the stock market is celebrating the impending passage of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, as I write this, the bond market is painting a different story.

(Source: CNBC)

The 3-month yield is now negative, and all other bond yields are falling. That signals strong institutional investor demand for safe-haven assets that tells me the supposed "smart money" thinks this is likely far from over.

(Source: Ycharts)

Financial stress has risen at the fastest rate since the Financial Crisis.

Also troubling is that JPMorgan recently revised its Q2 growth estimates to -25%. That estimate alone isn't what's potentially concerning, as I've seen various estimates as low as -31%, -40%, and even -50%.

Nor is JPMorgan's estimated peak unemployment rate of 8.5% that grim, not when compared to estimates of 20% or 30% that I've seen.

Rather this is what I found a tad disconcerting when reading about JPM's latest economic projections.

"US GDP will bounce back by 6% in the second half of the year, the team led by Michael Feroli, the bank's chief US economist, said, leaving the estimate unrevised from its previous level... Companies' weaker balance sheets and strong financial headwinds suggest the economic rebound will look more like the era after the 2008 financial crisis than a rebound from a weather disaster, the bank wrote." - Market Insider (emphasis added)

JPMorgan is considered one of the 16 most accurate economists as tracked by MarketWatch, so it's worth taking such warnings seriously.

+6% growth in the second half of the year means we're not likely headed for a depression, but unemployment may persist at high levels for several years.

(Source: MarketWatch)

No single analyst will likely be as accurate as the consensus of experts. Those who are too bullish will likely cancel out the overly pessimistic forecasts.

In this case, the consensus of -12% growth is likely to fall, but the Q3 consensus of +1% and 0.2% full-year growth indicates that JPMorgan's assessment of a weaker recovery than previously expected might be correct.

So that brings us to how to find the best high-yield stocks you can safely buy in today's economic conditions as part of a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

The Phoenix Method For Finding Safe Dividend Stocks In A Horrible Economy

I recently created the Phoenix watchlist and portfolio for Dividend Kings that showcases 60 world-class blue chips that members can safely buy at good prices or better.

Average quality score: 10.4/11 SWAN vs. 9.7 average aristocrat

Average dividend safety: 4.8/5 very safe vs. 4.7 average aristocrat

Average credit rating "A"

Average dividend growth streak 25.0 years

Average return on capital (Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality): 87th industry percentile

3.3% average yield (including 7 non-dividend stocks)

10.9% average long-term analyst consensus growth rate

About 18% CAGR long-term return potential (it's 18% undervalued)

These are companies that I'm confident will, like the mythical phoenix, rise from the ashes of this recession to soar to new heights.

So let's apply the same approach to selecting alternatives to dangerous yield traps.

As always, begin by eliminating any overvalued companies (no need to add valuation risk to the volatility/fundamental risks we now face) - 308/404 companies remaining. Next select only A-rated companies or better: in order to maximize the probability of strong liquidity and minimize dividend cut risk - 115 companies remaining. Next select only companies with 9/11 blue chip quality scores or better (because in a recession company fundamentals can result in a downgrade so leave a safety buffer) - 94 companies remain. Next select only 5/5 dividend safety score companies: because earnings/cash flow uncertainty is very high this year - 75 companies remain. Select the highest yielding stock in different sectors (or industries if a REIT).

This leaves us with 12 top quality high-yield stocks you can safely buy today.

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool) green = potentially good buy, blue = reasonable buy

Why is this a great list from which to buy high-yield stocks that are likely to ride out this recession with relative ease?

Fundamental Stats On These 12 Companies

Average quality: 9.9/11 blue chip quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company

quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company Average dividend safety: 5/5 very safe = 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average

= 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average Average yield: 4.3% vs. 2.3% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs

vs. 2.3% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs Average valuation: 25% undervalued (good buy) vs. S&P 15% undervalued = good buy

Average dividend growth streak: 21.3 years = exceeds Graham standard of excellence

= exceeds Graham standard of excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 8.7% CAGR

Average analyst long-term growth consensus: 5.6% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

Average forward P/E ratio: 12.1 vs. 15.9 S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 2.18 vs. 1.86 S&P 500

Average return on capital: 110% = 83rd industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

= (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition) Average 13-year median ROC: 80% (relative stable moats/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +8% CAGR (improving moats/quality)

Average credit rating: A (very strong balance sheets, very high-quality)

Average annual volatility: 24.8% vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

Average market cap: $73 billion large-cap

Average 5-year total return potential: 4.3% yield + 5.6% growth +5.9% CAGR valuation boost = 15.8% CAGR (11% to 20% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

These are some of the highest quality companies on earth, representing virtually every sector, and thus a great way to achieve diversified, very safe high-yield in today's deeply uncertain economic conditions.

Add Proper Asset Allocation To Create A True SWAN Portfolio

Asset allocation is how you turn a diversified portfolio of quality dividend stocks into a true sleep well at night or SWAN portfolio that can withstand virtually any economic/market environment.

High-Yield Blue Chips Total Returns Since 1998 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

These 12 companies nearly doubled the broader market over the past 22 years with equal volatility relative to the S&P 500. As a result, their reward/risk ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility) was 114% better than the broader market's.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

They also collectively outperformed the S&P 500 in every major period of market stress.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

However, beating the S&P 500 by falling "just" 44% in the Financial Crisis might not be your idea of a SWAN portfolio.

Which is where the proper allocation to bonds/cash comes in.

92% of the time since 1950 when stocks fall, bonds rise or stay flat.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF ETF (BIL): t-bill cash equivalent (100% risk-free treasuries)

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL): recession/bear market hedge

A study from Duke University looking at the four most popular hedging strategies found that only bonds and gold generate positive total returns across the entire economic cycle.

Bonds generate the best total returns of any hedging strategy and are also income-producing assets, unlike gold.

Most importantly bonds/cash give you something to sell without touching stocks which can spend several years in a bear market before recovering new highs.

Let's keep things simple and build a balanced portfolio that's:

15% BIL

15% SPTL

70% equally invested into these 12 high-yield blue chips

Look what happens to that 44% peak decline during the Great Recession when we use prudent asset allocation to build a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

High-Yield Blue Chip Balanced Portfolio (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Our balanced portfolio outperformed the standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio by 2% annually, with about 1% more annual volatility.

But when it mattered most, during the Great Recession, this portfolio fell 29% or about half as much as the broader market and less than a standard balanced portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Outside of the Great Recession, this portfolio has never even suffered a correction.

2011 stocks fell 19.6%, this portfolio fell 6%

2018 stocks fell 19.8%, this portfolio fell 5%

THIS is what I talk about when describing companies you can safely buy today.

Quality has NOTHING to do with whether a stock can fall a lot quickly. Realty Income (O) and Lowe's (O) (both Phoenix watchlist stocks) fell 25% each in a single day during this bear market.

Only when you combine quality companies with proper diversification and prudent asset allocations for your needs, can you truly construct a bunker-like SWAN portfolio that can withstand virtually anything the economy/market can throw at it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns FRT in the Phoenix Portfolio.