Strong Dollar Is A Negative Double Whammy On Overseas Returns For U.S. Investors

By Philip Lawlor, managing director, Global Markets Research

US investors have been licking their wounds from their overseas returns as the weakness in non-US currencies have significantly affected returns. The chart below, which compares global equity returns since the peak in global equity performance on February 19, highlights some divergence in performance between local currency and US dollar returns.

As the table shows, the worst performing developed equity markets to date in local currency terms included Australia and in Europe, Italy, Spain and France, all of which lost up to 32% in returns. For a dollar investor, however, the UK, Canada and Norway ranked among the worst performing markets. Australia retained its overall position as the worst performing market, seeing its returns further reduced to -40.9% in US dollar terms from the currency impact. By contrast, both Japan and Switzerland outperformed the other countries, in both local and dollar terms.

The disparity in the performance of emerging markets was quite pronounced. China registered a decline of about 16% compared to losses of nearly 40% from Russia, Brazil and Indonesia, all in local currency terms. However, for a US dollar investor, these returns were significantly lower. Mexico, which in local currency had fallen by about 23%, translated into a loss of 43% in US dollar terms. Brazil and Indonesia scored the lowest with returns of up to -50%.

Country returns since February 10, 2020 - Local vs USD

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv, data as of March 24, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

The safe-haven rotation in currency markets was an important feature. Both the Japanese yen and Swiss franc have played their traditional safe-haven roles and rallied against the US dollar since global equity performance peaked on February 19. Oil-sensitive currencies, the Mexican peso and Norwegian krone have seen some of the largest weaknesses.

Other commodity-based currencies, the Brazilian real and the South African rand in emerging markets have depreciated by about 14%, while the Australian dollar has lost nearly 11%. Sterling has also been battered, having lost 9% against the US dollar.

FX moves vs USD since February 19, 2020

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv, data as of March 24, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

