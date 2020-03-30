QE Infinity And Beyond

A bear market is not a straight line down. The top is not rational, and neither is the bottom.

Cash remains the best play for most investors in times of high volatility and low liquidity. There is a deflationary wave coming.

For the time being at least, QE and term repo have sewn up the repo problems.

We see that it has loosened up the Treasury market, the most important of credit markets. But so far, it is shoring up other credit markets only slightly.

We Need a New Word For Whatever This Is

QE Infinity has a certain ring to it, but this is much larger by an order of magnitude than anything we’ve seen before.

The largest week of Treasury QE before this was about $40 billion in 2010. Let’s look at the daily numbers since Friday the 13th, when they really got cooking.

Keep in mind, this daily chart is raw purchases, unlike net purchases in the previous weekly chart. For example, in the week ending March 25, the Fed purchased $360 billion but had $25 billion in maturities to offset, for a net of $335 billion.

You’ve probably seen a lot of crazy charts this week, none more chilling for US economic health than new unemployment claims (unadjusted):

Market up on this news. Seriously.

The Fed had its own historically insane chart to fight back against this, the weekly change in the Fed’s Treasury holdings:

Can you even see the other QEs? This event is going to throw off the scale of all our historical charts forever.

Adding in MBSs, the Fed’s raw purchases of mortgage debt was $251 billion from March 16 to March 27, offset by roughly $20 billion in expirations and early repayments through Wednesday. Its net purchases through Wednesday were $174 billion, and another $77 billion in gross purchases on Thursday and Friday.

Stepping back, this has been moving at an unprecedented rate

Federal Reserve. The 3/27/20 number includes gross purchases from 3/26 and 3/27, and does not include the offsetting maturities and early mortgage repayments from those days, likely in the range of $5-15 billion.

Beginning on Thursday April 2, the Fed is going to try easing off this torrid pace. We’ll see how that goes.

The Effects Of This Waterfall

Remember that when we are talking about effects, it is not just QE Infinity and Repo Infinity. The Fed also has six new special purpose facilities, described in my last article. Briefly, they are:

Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF): To get short-term credit to businesses.

Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF): To ease their tight positions and prepare for the onslaught of new Federal debt to come.

Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF): To ease the liquidity positions in money market funds.

Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF): To buy new corporate IG medium-term debt.

Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF): To buy existing corporate IG medium-term debt, including ETFs.

Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF): Funding to bundle a grab bag of debt assets like student loans, car loans, consumer debt, etc. They will add more asset classes as needed.

One of the big effects of all this is to calm the repo market down. The bigger purchases on March 19 began after the overnight repo rate spiked:

That line, with weekend gaps, is the spread between the repo rate and the IOER, the rate banks get from the Fed for their excess reserve deposits. Think of it as the incentive banks have to put their reserves to work in the market. When the reserve system is functioning the way it was intended, which it was through the end of 2018, the repo rate is a few basis points higher every night, giving banks the incentive to enter the market as a lender and earn a little extra.

But the Fed’s interventions had created a situation where the repo rate was lower than the IOER for several months last year, then again in the two months leading into March. There was actually a disincentive for lenders on most nights.

Weekly average of the repo-IOER spread.

As you can see, there was a small disincentive to enter the lending side of the repo market in January and February. That changed abruptly in March, with the spike to 44 bps on the 17th. In any event, QE Infinity has put out that fire, and quickly, but the private repo rate is now .01%, 9 bps below the IOER or the Fed’s overnight and 2-week repo rates - an even larger disincentive than before.

What’s happened is that in addition to all the QE, there is $306 billion in Fed term Treasury and MBS repo outstanding, with the Fed only holding $17 billion of overnight repo this weekend. There is little need left.

At the end of 2019, banks, brokers, and dealers had a total of $1.1 trillion in Treasuries and another $2.7 trillion in MBS and agency debt. This has changed drastically by now, and will change even more when the Treasury borrows an additional $2 trillion for the just-passed relief bill. The Fed is going to wind up buying up the lion’s share of that, but the first stop is at the dealers, and they will be overwhelmed when this happens. QE, plus the PDCF, will help soften that blow. That facility was already up to $28 billion on Wednesday’s levels, $18 billion more than the Treasury’s initial contribution.

Another big effect is to drive up reserves:

They are now back to levels from early 2018, before all these liquidity issues began popping up. But we want banks to be putting this cash to work in the economy, not sitting in their Fed account. As of last Wednesday, that was not happening enough.

The Fed’s intended purchases of IG corporate debt has calmed the market down a bit for now, but spreads with Treasury rates are still elevated. As of last Wednesday, they have still not bought anything here.

Starting from the top, the AAAs were hammered pretty hard at first on fears of downgrades, but the Fed’s actions beginning last week have brought that back, though not where it was.

The BBBs got hit the worst, and didn’t make a comeback until the very end of last week. There is always a fear on this tranche that downgrades drop them out of IG, thus forcing all sorts of funds that can only own IG to sell their bonds. In any event, midweek, the spread with the 5-year Treasury spiked 140% over the beginning of March. I don’t think either of these are done with their time in the tumbler.

The CCCs, aka junk, are a different story, and I don’t think we are done here either. The sub-investment grade tranches are going to see extra pressure now that the Fed is buying IG.

The junk spread with the 5-year Treasury got over 19 pp early last week but came off after Tuesday like a lot of these. But we have still not had any large waves of defaults here, and that is likely coming, because the Fed programs don’t go anywhere near this kind of debt. There is also a lot of energy sector debt in this tranche, and that is under extra geopolitical pressure right now. There is more room to drop here.

Yes, the spread was almost 35 pp in 2009. But that spike in 2016 was based entirely on WTI coming down to the mid-$20s. WTI is even lower now:

More room to fall for junk and no support from the Fed.

Moving over to corporate paper, a key link in keeping businesses afloat in Q2, we see that the Fed’s actions have brought the spread of 3-month A1 paper (what the Fed will be buying mostly), with the 3-month Treasury down after Monday. But then it spiked right back up.

There was still nothing from this facility on Wednesday's balance sheet.

We don’t have enough data to see what is happening yet in the money market funds or with the TALF asset classes. But the MMLF was already at $31 billion on Wednesday’s levels, $21 billion more than the Fed’s initial contribution.

Finally, the Fed has drastically increased its dollar swaps with other central banks, though not to 2009 levels just yet.

The point here is that there was an international rush to safety, and particularly to the US dollar and dollar-denominated assets in March. This caused the dollar to spike against just about every currency, causing additional headaches, as if there wasn’t enough. These swaps have calmed the situation for now:

This gets back to why the Fed has all these special purpose facilities. The Fed only counterparties banks and other central banks - it is a bank to banks. Its traditional way of easing lending conditions is to drop rates to banks and let that work its way through the system. During the last crisis, it added buying Treasuries and MBSs to add cash to banks’ balance sheets, and again, let that work its way through the economy.

But in a crisis, banks are not necessarily the best transmission belts. In times of high uncertainty, and this is the largest in my lifetime, everyone becomes more conservative and risk-averse. There are a lot of banks that may decide that the prudent thing here, when short-term Treasury rates and inflation expectations are negative, is just to take the 0.1% IOER every night and see what the next day brings.

This is why the Fed has set up these special purpose facilities - to direct the liquidity where it sees the problems. To be clear, it is still only dealing directly with banks and dealers, so it still relies on the banks to be the transmission belt. We still need to see those fat reserves be put to work in the real economy. But the Fed is attempting to be much more direct in putting liquidity into where it sees the problems.

The Bianco Critique

Jim Bianco is not pleased with much of this.

I like Jim’s columns usually, so I take him seriously. Here’s his argument:

The Fed is not allowed to undertake these special purpose facilities under the Federal Reserve Act. The legal fig leaf - the Treasury’s initial $10 billion first-loss investment in each fund - effectively “nationalizes” financial markets. "In essence, the Treasury, not the Fed, is buying all these securities and backstopping of loans; the Fed is acting as banker and providing financing... In other words, the federal government is nationalizing large swaths of the financial markets. The Fed is providing the money to do it. BlackRock will be doing the trades.” "This means that, in the extreme, the administration would be free to use its control, not the Fed’s control, of these SPVs to instruct the Fed to print more money so it could buy securities and hand out loans in an effort to ramp financial markets higher going into the election... So, meet your new Fed chairman, Donald J. Trump.”

Starting from the top:

I am no lawyer, and neither is Bianco, but likely these facilities exist in a sort of legal gray area, and thus the fig leaf. This is exactly how similar facilities were structured in the last crisis, down to BlackRock’s participation. On the subject of BlackRock, there have been many eyebrows raised here, but this is a simple manpower issue: the NY Fed trading desk is not set up for this much action and for all these types of securities. This is a gross overstatement. Financial markets are not being nationalized. Bianco misconstrues a legal fig leaf for who is actually in control over the day-to-day operations here. The Fed trading desk and BlackRock will be deciding what to buy, and as of now, are restricted to only the top tiers of debt. Do I put it past Donald Trump to try something like this? Not in the least. In fact, it’s pretty close to assured that he will. But he has no levers here. Will the Treasury threaten to pull their $10 billion out of a facility if the Fed doesn't buy assets from a list compiled by the Trump campaign? Maybe. But I don’t think that will fly very well in a crisis. The Fed is in control of all these facilities, not the Treasury.

The question Bianco never addresses, however, is what the alternative was. Modifying the Federal Reserve Act would have taken weeks, if not months, and something needed to be done now. A new Great Depression is on the table here, and one of the things learned in the last go around is that swift action, even preemptory action, is needed in a severe crisis. Economists like Claudia Sahms have written extensively on this.

Outlook: In Which I Just Throw My Hands Up In Despair

I am going to dispense with trying to put numbers on the oncoming economic storm. No economic model has a variable where everyone has to stay home regardless of incentives. We are in truly uncharted territory. Any macro analyst that tells you differently is either lying to you or themselves.

But the general shape of what is to come is pretty clear to me. We will have what is likely to be the largest quarter-on-quarter decline in economic activity in history in Q2. The actions by the Fed and Congress have staved off the worst - a huge wave of bankruptcies, defaults, foreclosures and evictions. But we now have about 5 million people on unemployment insurance as of March 21, and that is about to get much higher.

So, in the first place, even the best epidemiologists in the world can’t tell us how or when this ends, so beyond Q2 remains a mystery. But when we do get to the other side, I don’t believe we will see a “V”- or “U”-shaped recovery, but rather one shaped more like the Nike "swoosh" logo - a sharp dive down, followed by a slow grind back.

My reasoning for this can be found here, but this tweet sort of sums it up:

Recommended Trades

For most people, cash, the glorious US dollar, will be your best friend in a rapidly deflating environment, which is what we are about to enter. If you feel at all adrift right now, you are not alone; stick with cash. It remains the most crowded trade.

I am very hot on Treasuries long to follow this fast-paced QE. Liquidity began returning to the market on March 20, and by midweek, the problems had been cleared up. I began with the 20- and 30-year maturities on March 20, and started buying lower in the curve once those markets loosened up last week.

The Fed has not exactly been buying "all across the curve" as it said it would:

Federal Reserve

Remember that the Fed is managing its own maturity windows, so those donut holes at 2-3 and 7-20 may be more due to the Fed adjusting those levels. In any event, I'm keeping a close eye on this, and I’ve been adding the 3-7 year maturities to go with my 20-30 year.

If you want to add a little risk, shorting junk bonds via shorting one of the larger junk bond ETFs like HYG or JNK is likely to continue to be profitable, as many companies in the tranche will not survive this. The Fed's actions to buy investment grade will also put additional pressure on the junk tranche.

Shorting equities will be a roller coaster, but ultimately profitable. I keep coming back to this chart:

That is the period between the then all-time high in March 2000 to capitulation on September 1. We are in the middle of this now, but the moves are much faster and deeper now.

I think we are likely to see increased sustained volatility over what we have seen in the past few years, for several months.



- Me, in an absurd understatement on Feb 26

This is what happened after that last chart ends

You will need nerves of steel if you want to short equities. It is not a straight line down. The top is not rational, and neither is the bottom. It is over when everyone has capitulated, and the relief rally proves that is not true.

When I see an uptick like this, a 1.4% high-low spread in a minute at 3:50 on Thursday, it convinces me even more that price discovery is out the window and we remain on the way down.

The bad news has just started coming in - do not be fooled by the talking heads on CNBC telling you the bull market has restarted. The bear market has merely paused.

Time Is A Luxury

I hit publish on the night of Sunday, March 29, and by the time you read this, everything in it could already be out the window. Writing and editing these articles is now too long a turnaround, as the news moves too fast.

If you want more timely updates, please consider following my Twitter feed, where I have been pretty active lately because of all this. I will also try and provide daily updates here in the comments, so if you are interested, hit the "Track Comments" button at the bottom of the article.

Stay safe. Be cool. Love the ones you're with.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HYG, JNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.