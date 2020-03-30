Boeing Is Interesting Below $120

Boeing's stability has been shattered over the past 18 months; but the COVID-19 Pandemic will end, and the company will rebound from the 737 MAX Crisis.

Thesis

Thomas Petzinger's Hard Landing chronicles the struggle for power amongst the early barons of the sky. The novel delves into the early days flying the three corners of Texas for Southwest Airlines (LUV), and the battles between the giants at United (UAL), American (AAL), and Delta (DAL). In stark contrast to the wheeling and dealing in airline boardrooms, Boeing (BA) played a supporting role as a calm, steady giant.

In that one sector of the aviation business, life could not have been sweeter. There were no boardroom battles raging at Boeing, no rank-and-file rebellions, no ruinous fare wars, no bankruptcies. Boeing was riding a wave of aircraft orders unlike any ever, thanks in part to low fares and the greatest flying boom in history. In addition to expanding their fleets, the major airlines were also replacing their generation-old 727s, 737s, and 747s. These models were giving way to the 757 and the 767, with the two-engine, long-range 777 on the drawing board. Boeing now had two thirds of the worldwide aircraft market to itself.

Since Petzinger's novel was released in 1995, life at Boeing was not all smooth sailing. The September 11th attacks would ground the airlines for a short time, and Boeing would manage through the post-tech bubble recession and the collapse of the housing market.

But, that calmness returned and was subsequently shattered over the past 18 months. Boeing's most popular aircraft, the 737 MAX has been grounded in March of 2019, and now the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly grind to a halt. The airlines are considering voluntarily shuttering flights, or may be forced to by the government.

Despite challenging macroeconomics and company induced blunders, Boeing is a cornerstone of economic activity. It will be a slow grind back to where Boeing was before these crisis' hit, but Boeing will get there. As investors, Boeing's long history of success enables us to quite simply model a proper valuation in normal conditions. Even in trying times, Boeing's track record allows us to isolate the unknowns so we can focus on dialing in our assumptions.

Boeing's wild volatility should continue as the market grapples with the most critical unknown, Boeing's revenue growth rates over the next 2-3 years. First, we will analyze Boeing's rock solid margin profile before the 737 MAX Crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

Margin Profile

A critical piece of any business is the company's ability to turn revenue in cash inflows. From 2015 through 2018 Boeing was able to turn roughly 10-15 cents for every dollar into cash flow. On average, the company spent 2.3% of its revenue on capital expenditure. Again, Boeing's place as a hallmark of the Dow Jones Industrial Average gives us comfort that Boeing's margin profile would remain stable if not for recent events.

The suspension of air travel is temporary, the grounding of the 737 MAX is temporary. We can't be sure when either will be resolved, although Boeing suggests the 737 MAX could be back in May. What is important for investors, is that on average Boeing will spend 2.3% of revenue on capital expenditures, and convert about 12.5% of its revenues into cash flow. The only other assumption we need to take from this point is that at some time in the future Boeing's business will return to normalcy. 5 years should be enough time for Boeing to return to normalcy.

The number of airline passengers has more than doubled since 2004. The unprecedented economic shock we are experiencing will be noticeable, but again, over time we bet on normalcy.

Next, notice the FCF multiple that Boeing has traded from 2015-2018. Boeing had a banner year in 2017, the stock rose 89%. That rise was not purely a stretching multiple. FCF rose 47%, and the multiple did see some expansion. The average trading multiple for Boeing was 14x FCF from 2015-2018. This translates to about a 7% FCF yield, suggesting a premium for a naturally capital intensive business. Boeing's importance to the economy is undeniable, with the 737 MAX grounding having an effect on total industrial output. In normal times, the market feels comfortable receiving a 7% FCF yield from Boeing.

Growth of the Airline Industry

We know passengers growth have risen by 5.7% annually since 2004. Considering the commercial airline market has just two true competitors, Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), we can calculate the market size simply by using revenue from Boeing and Airbus' commercial aviation divisions. Boeing directly reports its commercial airline revenue, but Airbus data from filings is more spotty and must be adjusted to US dollars.

Year Airbus Commercial Airline Revenue (millions USD) % of Total Revenue 2006 $18,799 44.0% 2010 $20,964 42.3% 2012 $28,681 46.9% 2013 $28,828 46.2% 2014 $34,656 52.7% 2015 $42,068 60.2% 2016 $46,450 64.4%

Over time, Airbus' business has shifted more to commercial airlines. Filling in the blanks, I used a 44% rate for all years from 2000 to 2012 that data is not available, and a 65% rate after 2017. Combining Boeing and Airbus' total commercial airplane revenue and calculating an average growth rate gives us a value of 4.7%. Over the long term, we should expect revenue to grow at about this rate, it is closely correlated to passenger growth.

Given normal conditions, Boeing is a consistent business. This enables us to make more accurate assumptions. We can understand the long-term growth rate, typical margin profile, and FCF multiple given normal conditions. The final ingredient is short term revenue growth factoring in the bump and rebound in demand.

Short Term Revenue Profile

Now for the magic question. What will Boeing's revenue growth look like over the next 2-3 years, before returning to our long-term 4.7% growth rate? Here's what Wall Street is saying.

The lowest end of projections have Boeing tallying $58.6 billion in revenue over 2020, a decline of 23.5%. Boeing's defense revenue will likely be consistent in spite of the pandemic, so these projections suggest Boeing's commercial aircraft business will be nearly halved in 2020 compared with 2019, obviously not a tough comp. This is a sharp decline, but reasonable. Current data from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation suggest the pandemic will peak in about two weeks and be nearly entirely contained by July. We must rely on the expert's assumptions for how long the pandemic will continue to impact businesses. The year will not be a wash for Boeing, but the reeling airline industry is a strong headwind through the back half of 2020. A 50% decline seems like a good balance between being overly optimistic or pessimistic.

Because of the sharpness of the decline, air travel grinding to a near halt, I anticipate Boeing's revenue in 2021 will look similar to 2019. Boeing's problems will not cede with the calendar change. But, in all likelihood air travel will resume and the 737 MAX will return to the sky. Given the scope of the issues and the extended recover I expected accelerated revenue growth will continue through 2022 at a 10% rate before reverting to the long term mean.

Tying the Forecast Together

Boeing's near term future is highly uncertain, but the long-term growth, margin profile, and multiple will revert to the mean. I feel confident forecasting a business as consistent as Boeing, but the growth over the next several years could drastically swing the valuation in one direction or the other. If this forecast plays out, Boeing will deliver annualized returns of 6.1% over the next 5 years starting from a $180 share price.

Considering other risks, there isn't enough meat on the bone to bite at the current levels. More optimistic investors can bet on a less aggressive decline or sharper rebound, but extra caution is warranted in the current environment. This model suggests Boeing will return the market average 8% if purchased at $165 per share. At $120 per share, this model anticipates a 15% return. Below this level is when the stock begins to look attractive from a long-term perspective with a good margin of safety.

Boeing's balance sheet is also a topic of conversation as the company has drawn down a $13.8 billion line of credit. The company has about $10 billion in cash and short term investments. Considering the business burned over $4 billion handling one crisis in 2019, handling two crisis' in 2020 will certainly be painful. But, Boeing's CEO believes the company has a number of options to raise cash, and is confident enough to outright reject the proposal of the government taking an equity stake in the business for taxpayer aid.

Boeing is only one of two businesses that can manufactures highly sophisticated aircraft. The short-term will be painful, and investors should consider a great margin of safety to endure that pain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.