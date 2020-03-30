Summary

Boeing's stability has been shattered over the past 18 months; but the COVID-19 Pandemic will end, and the company will rebound from the 737 MAX Crisis.

Boeing's rock solid consistency in a normal environment enables investors to make strong assumptions for the business' cash flow conversion, long-term growth rate, and appropriate FCF multiple.

Consensus estimates suggests commercial airline revenue will be down about 50% in 2020; I believe this a balanced forecast.

Based on my expectations, Boeing offers a 15% annualized 5 year return at $120; this seems like a proper entry point to expect outsized returns given the risk profile.