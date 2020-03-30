Boeing Is Interesting Below $120
Boeing's stability has been shattered over the past 18 months; but the COVID-19 Pandemic will end, and the company will rebound from the 737 MAX Crisis.
Boeing's rock solid consistency in a normal environment enables investors to make strong assumptions for the business' cash flow conversion, long-term growth rate, and appropriate FCF multiple.
Consensus estimates suggests commercial airline revenue will be down about 50% in 2020; I believe this a balanced forecast.
Based on my expectations, Boeing offers a 15% annualized 5 year return at $120; this seems like a proper entry point to expect outsized returns given the risk profile.
Thesis
Thomas Petzinger's Hard Landing chronicles the struggle for power amongst the early barons of the sky. The novel delves into the early days flying the three corners of Texas for Southwest Airlines (LUV